Packers donate $250,000 to projects addressing housing insecurity

fox11online.com
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire state
Five places in Wisconsin that are considered to be haunted and where to find them
Five local restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Fox11online.com
Golden House unveils plans to build larger facility
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A facility that makes a difference in the lives of domestic abuse survivors is getting bigger. Golden House announced its plans Wednesday to build a larger facility in Green Bay. Since 1993, Golden House has operated a facility at 1120 University Avenue that includes an emergency...
Fox11online.com
Staffing shortages to close Green Bay pool early
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A staffing shortage is cutting summer short at a Green Bay pool. City officials say the Resch Aquatic Center's last day of operation this year will be Friday, Aug. 5. While the Resch Aquatic Center is closed, the Joannes Aquatic Center on E. Walnut Street will...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay and Fox Valley Boys & Girls Clubs receive STEM grants
(WLUK) -- A grant is providing two area Boys & Girls Clubs with increased access to STEM learning experiences. UScellular is giving $60,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Green Bay and the Fox Valley to support K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and academic enrichment programs. Each...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin teachers spending hundreds more on back-to-school shopping
(WLUK) -- Schools are starting to feel the impact of inflation. Teachers around Northeast Wisconsin say they're spending more on classroom supplies. Rebekah Lehman is in her fourth year teaching first grade at Valley Christian School in Oshkosh. She's felt the inflation on her back-to-school bill. “Yeah, some of us...
Fox11online.com
Evers announces $8 million grant program to support first responders
PESHTIGO (WLUK) -- Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday a new $8 million grant program to support emergency medical service workers statewide. First responders in Wisconsin were not expecting the news, but it has them feeling optimistic for the future. "I was real shocked to be honest with you," said Peshtigo...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay to reassess beach project at Bay Beach Amusement Park
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The effort to bring the beach back to Bay Beach Amusement Park has hit another roadblock. City officials were hopeful to start construction on a pier and boardwalk for the beach this fall, but now they're planning to spend the next few weeks reassessing the entire beach project.
Fox11online.com
Plans move forward for 12-story condominium near Lambeau Field
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) – Plans for a 12-story condo project just east of Lambeau Field moved forward Tuesday. The Barsan Corporation is proposing the 81-unit complex for the northeast corner of Holmgren Way and Mike McCarthy Way, in front of The Bar. The Coachway Condos complex would feature 164 indoor...
onfocus.news
Packers Announce Free Titletown Family Fest prior to Packers Family Night
Ahead of Packers Family Night, presented by Bellin Health, Titletown and the Greater Green Bay YMCA will kick off the evening with the free Titletown Family Fest from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5. Families and visitors of all ages are invited to join Titletown and the YMCA...
Fox11online.com
Nearly 500 animals removed from Kiel property, shelter in need of donations, volunteers
(WLUK) -- The Lakeshore Humane Society says it needs help from volunteers after taking in nearly 500 animals from a Manitowoc County property. The shelter was asked by the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Department to take in the animals after a compliant was filed about their living conditions at a farm located in rural Kiel, within the township of Schleswig.
travelnowsmart.com
11 Finest Hotels with Pools in Green Bay
Environment-friendly Bay is a lovely city in Wisconsin. It’s described as the house town of a popular NFL Group, the Green Bay Packers. When you’re right here, you’re surrounded by various gorgeous towns, cities, in addition to areas. If you’re looking for impressive resorts with swimming pools in Green Bay, you include the very best location! We have actually assembled a listing of all among the most unique hotels in the city. You’ll have the most remarkable journey of your life. From winter home entertainment to live amusement, the pleasurable is unlimited. Take a look at the emerging cooking scene along with cultural events. The city has whatever for an unforgettable journey.
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh Parks Department to relocate to prepare for new building
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Parks Department is set to relocate to the Water Distribution building. As part of the move, the department's office will closed Aug. 10. The relocation is being done in preparation for the new Parks Administration and Operations Building. Construction for the project will begin this fall and is expected to last 12-13 months.
Enjoy the Summer Harvest: Blueberry Picking in Northeast Wisconsin
One of the best parts of summer is fresh, locally grown berries! While strawberry picking is a well-known and beloved summer tradition, did you know we also have some farms in our area that offer pick-your-own blueberries? Blueberry picking is the best! You don’t have to crouch to pick, and there are branches accessible for both big and small. Plus, you get a nutrient-packed treat to munch on while you work. And, there is minimal prep work once you get them home! Bring on the blueberry jams, pies, muffins, and pancakes, we’ve got all the details you need to get out there and reap a bountiful harvest.
wibailoutpeople.org
Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate
Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
Fox11online.com
Marijuana advisory referendum to appear on November ballot in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- The Appleton Common Council approved an advisory referendum related to legalizing marijuana Wednesday night. The approval means that the advisory referendum will appear on November's ballot. The decision was nine to four. The move doesn't make marijuana legal in the city, and not everyone is on...
Multifamily, affordable housing coming to Green Bay
TWG announced that construction has started on a $59M project that will bring affordable multifamily apartments to Green Bay
Fox11online.com
Oconto Sportsmen's Club completes shoreline restoration project
OCONTO (WLUK) -- An area sportsmen's club unveiled its shoreline restoration project Tuesday. The Oconto Sportsmen's Club held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its improved river front. The $80,000 project includes a new handicap fishing pier on the Oconto River, shoreline rip rap, new picnic tables, grills, concrete pads and...
wearegreenbay.com
Mission BBQ opens up in the Village of Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a new barbeque in the Village of Ashwaubenon and it’s on a mission to satisfy the community. Mission BBQ officially opened its doors Tuesday on 2302 South Oneida Street serving up all kinds of brisket, pulled pork, and chicken. Started off by...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Shawano County, WI, Reports Case of Strangles
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed one case of strangles at a boarding facility in Shawano County. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. To read the alert and others, click here. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine...
Fox11online.com
Free school lunches to come to an end
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture is ending a COVID waiver that was used in schools for the last two and a half years. This waiver made it possible for everyone to receive free lunch. Ashwaubenon is one of many school districts affected nationwide. “Meals will be going...
Fox11online.com
Man sought in connection to Green Bay homicide arrested
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police say a man wanted in connection with a west side homicide has been arrested. Caleb Anderson was arrested in Alabama, police said Wednesday afternoon. The victim's car, which was seen being driven in the Packerland Drive area shortly after the time officials believe...
