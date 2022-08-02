Police: Man shot multiple times while sitting on Miami-Dade bus bench

www.local10.com
Five people injured in SW Dade drive-by shooting
MIAMI - Gunfire erupted in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood overnight, injuring several people. Miami-Dade police said a group of people was gathered outside a unit at the Perrine Rainbow apartment complex, at 10010 SW173rd Terrace, when they were targeted in a drive-by shooting. Three women and two men were hit. They were taken to Jackson South Medical Center where they were listed as stable. Larry King said he was walking to a nearby store when he heard the gunshots just after 12:30 a.m. As he ran for cover, he said he saw the injured on the ground. "You know innocent...
NBC Miami
Click10.com
Woman shot dead in alleyway in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead. According to Detective Angel Rodriguez, who is also a spokesman for the police department, officers responded to the area of Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street just before 7:10 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report about a body found in an alleyway.
NBC Miami
NBC Miami
Man Facing Murder Charge in Woman's Fatal Shooting in NW Miami-Dade Alleyway
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in an alleyway in northwest Miami-Dade, police said. Ron Adam Donaldson, 43, was arrested Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge, Miami-Dade jail records showed. Miami-Dade Police officials said officers found the woman fatally shot just after...
Click10.com
NBC Miami
Click10.com
Man dies from brain injury 6 years after motorcycle crash in Broward County
WEST PARK, Fla. – A 42-year-old man died Monday, six years after he was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in West Park, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, Sherman Hall Copeland was riding a 2014 Honda CBR motorcycle in the 4200...
Click10.com
Coral Gables police officer arrested on DUI charge
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – State troopers arrested a Coral Gables police officer on a drunken driving charge over the weekend, police confirmed to Local 10 News Wednesday morning. State troopers arrested Esteban Soza, 36, of Coral Springs, Sunday. According to an arrest report, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and...
WSVN-TV
Several Shootings Under Investigation Across South Florida
Five people were shot and injured in a drive-by in Miami-Dade, a teen was shot in Miami and another teen shot in Ft. Lauderdale.
WSVN-TV
Police look for 2 suspects involved in Homestead drive-by shooting; 5 transported to hospital
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that broke out in Southwest Miami-Dade. Several people were hurt after shots were fired outside of an apartment complex called Perrine Rainbow located on Southwest 173rd Terrace and Homestead Avenue, Wednesday. Police said this happened around 12:40 a.m. when they got...
WSVN-TV
Teen transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital after shooting in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A teenager has been transported to the hospital after he was shot in Miami. Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the 3000 block of Northwest Sixth Street in reference to a teen being shot. He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s...
NBC Miami
Lauderhill man shot by would-be car burglars
FORT LAUDERDALE - A Lauderhill man was shot while trying to stop a burglary. It happened Tuesday morning, around 5 a.m., in the 4800 block of NW 22nd Street. According to police, two people were attempting to break into a vehicle parked at a home when the owner came out and fired a warning shot in the air. The would-be burglars, in turn, began shooting at the owner as they ran off. He was grazed by a bullet. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Ft. Lauderdale where he is expected to recover.
WSVN-TV
BSO search for 33-year-old woman missing in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 33-year-old woman. Sheree Williams was last seen near the 8100 block of Hampton Boulevard at around 10 p.m., Tuesday. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored dress. Williams stands at...
NBC Miami
Mysuncoast.com
Bicyclist injured on I-75 by hit-and-run driver
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A bicyclist on Interstate 75 was seriously injured early Wednesday by a hit-and-run driver in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say the bicyclist, a 32-year-old man from Miami, was travelling north on I-75, at about 2:30 a.m., north of Moccasin Wallow Road, when he was hit by a vehicle which did not stop. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Click10.com
‘He has problems’: Dog owner’s excuse after pregnant woman attacked in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A pregnant woman was walking her dog in Broward County when the two were attacked by a larger dog. Little Messi still has the scars from the attack. For her owners, the scars are physical and emotional. Danielle Lowell is seven months pregnant. She showed...
WSVN-TV
Police raise reward money to $15,000 for information on Southwest Miami-Dade shooting
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have raised the reward for information in the shooting of several South Florida teens. Gunfire erupted at an apartment complex in Southwest Miami-Dade on Saturday. Four teenagers were shot by an unknown number of people. Those injured were taken to the hospital and are...
