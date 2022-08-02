August 1st marks World Lung Cancer Day

foxnebraska.com
KGET 17
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources. According to the state, banning the watering of non-functional lawns will save hundreds of thousands of acre-feet of...
Bakersfield Californian
March to Sacramento begins in Delano
Hundreds of union supporters and politicians gathered in Delano to help kick off a three-week march to Sacramento on Wednesday to show backing for legislation that would add flexibility to the state's union elections process. About two dozen full-time marchers among the group are expected to walk all 335 miles...
Chipotle on Stockdale Highway seeking to add ‘Chipotlane’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chipotle fans in Bakersfield may soon be able to get a barbacoa burrito without leaving their car. The city’s planning commission is scheduled to hear a request to expand the Chipotle at 4950 Stockdale Highway for the construction of a “Chipotlane” to be used only for mobile orders. This would be […]
Inflation makes it hard for families to put food on the table
Inflation and a fluctuating economy have impacts beyond just families taking trips. For many, it’s about getting food on the table or maintaining a roof over their head.
Bakersfield Channel
How to prevent West Nile Virus in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Every year in Kern County people and animals are infected by the West Nile Virus. According to Kern County Public Health in 2019 there were 32 human cases. In 2020 there were eight, in 2021 there were three and so far this year, two confirmed cases.
Lamont man died in Kern River, identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who drowned in the Kern River on July 30. Guillermo Ocampo Roque, 31, of Lamont was identified as the victim, according to the coroner’s office. Roque was seen jumping into the water and he was later found unresponsive and died at the scene. […]
Should swimming in the Kern River be illegal?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The body of a man who went missing in the Kern River was recovered at Hart Park on Saturday. Emergency crews were called to River and Elk Roads for a report of a possible drowning at around 7 p.m. Witnesses told rescuers a man tried to swim across the river but […]
Probation search leads to firearm seizure
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department conducted a home call at Belhaven Street in South Bakersfield and found three rifles and over 800 rounds of ammunition on July 29, according to the department. The department says at the scene they contacted Rodrigo Navarro, 42, who is on felony probation. Navarro was arrested […]
KGET 17
Kern County In Depth: Reparations for descendants of slaves in California
This week on “Kern County: In Depth”: The case for slavery reparations in California. A discussion on the state’s Reparations Task Force with Dr. Cheryl Grills, a professor of clinical psychology at Loyola Marymount University and a member of the task force, on the work done so far.
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: California Fish Grill Catering
(KERN LIVING) — Planning a party? You’re in luck, as California Fish Grill also offers a catering service. Their catering package serves a minimum of 20 people, but if you’re planning to invite a hundred guests or more – surprise! They can do it too. Take off a huge bulk of stress from your party planning as they will also be providing the chafing dishes, utensils, plates, napkins, and sternos.
Tulare County confirms human case of St. Louis Encephalitis Virus
Health officials say people infected with encephalitis may show flu-like symptoms, such as a fever or headache, or no symptoms at all. Severe cases can affect the central nervous system.
Outlets at Tejon to support students, teachers with back-to-school event
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Free school supplies will be available Saturday at the Outlets at Tejon’s “Back-To-School Bonanza.” Complimentary backpacks, pencils, crayons, color pencils, rulers, folders and more will be stocked at supply stations around the center while supplies last, according to a release. The event starts at 1 p.m. The outlets also will donate […]
21 people, including kids, hospitalized after Greyhound bus crashes near Tulare, CHP says
'He had cuts all over his face, blood coming down, and it was scary': 34 passengers on a Greyhound bus traveling on Highway 99 on Wednesday morning went through a terrifying experience when the bus crashed and landed on its side near Tulare.
Federal moratorium deal reached on prohibiting new oil, gas drilling for Valley
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a deal Monday with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management prohibiting new oil and gas leasing on public lands in the Central Valley.
mynspr.org
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
wascotrib.com
Free event to dispose of household hazardous waste
Kern County Public Works will host their Shafter-Wasco One-Day Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shafter-Wasco Sanitary Landfill, 17621 Scofield Ave., in Shafter. It is a free event. Residents will be able to properly and safely dispose of their...
Kern River kills out-of-town visitors
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner is working to identify yet another body pulled from the Kern River this weekend. Kern County residents know how deadly the Kern River is but many people from outside our community are unaware of its danger. The river is extremely dangerous and as of this past weekend […]
East Bakersfield Catholic churches suffer thousands of dollars in damage
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —A string of vandalism against Catholic churches in East Bakersfield.Some parishioners fear these acts mean something darker. The San Clemente Mission Parish has seen a handful of vandalism over the last couple of months. The statue is of Saint Clement also known in Spanish as San Clemente. The vandalism happened about two […]
BPD: Motorcyclist killed in solo crash in Northwest Bakersfield
The Bakersfield Police Department said a motorcyclist was killed Wednesday morning in a solo crash in Northwest Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Now
Coroner identifies man found unresponsive in Kern River Saturday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified a Lamont man that was found unresponsive from the Kern River over the weekend. Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Guillermo Ocampo Roque, 31 was seen by a witness jumping into the water at the Kern River west at Kern River Beach, near Round Mountain Road, according to the coroner's office.
