Prospects in Hader haul give Crew promising tools

Nationals acquire Luke Voit to complete Soto-Bell trade with Padres
The Nationals are receiving first baseman and designated hitter Luke Voit from the Padres to complete the trade for Juan Soto and Josh Bell, a deal that was rendered incomplete after Eric Hosmer rejected a trade to the Nats.
Devin Williams Not Happy Brewers Traded Josh Hader
Devin Williams made it clear he wasn't happy the Brewers traded Josh Hader.
Yankees Have Reportedly Finalized Blockbuster Pitcher Trade
The New York Yankees have reportedly strengthened their pitching heading into the home stretch of the season. Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the Yankees have acquired Athletics star pitcher Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino. In return, the Yankees are giving up left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears,...
Reports: Twins trade for All-Star closer Jorge Lopez
The flame-throwing righty will join the Twins bullpen.
Cardinals Reportedly Finalizing Trade For Veteran Pitcher
The St. Louis Cardinals solidified their rotation by trading with a division foe Monday night. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Cardinals have acquired starting pitcher Jose Quintana from the Pittsburgh Pirates. After allowing 50 runs (45 earned) in 63 innings last season, Quintana has revitalized his career on a...
Brewers put out explanation for shocking Josh Hader trade
The Milwaukee Brewers made the difficult decision to part ways with All-Star closer Josh Hader at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. After offloading Hader to the Padres in a huge deal on Monday, David Stearns, President of Baseball Operations for the Brewers, released a statement in which he addressed the decision to pull the trigger […] The post Brewers put out explanation for shocking Josh Hader trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carlos Correa had good quote about Twins’ trade deadline acquisition
The Minnesota Twins made a series of moves on Tuesday ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline, and Carlos Correa seems to be a fan of the team’s work. The Twins acquired pitchers Tyler Mahle, Michael Fulmer and Jorge Lopez. Mahle will add some important depth to the rotation. After...
Giants trade Rosenthal to Brewers, ending brief tenure with SF
SAN FRANCISCO -- What was your favorite part about Trevor Rosenthal's tenure in orange and black?. Twelve days after the Giants signed the veteran right-hander to help fix the back end of their bullpen, they traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers for outfield prospect Tristan Peters. Rosenthal never pitched for the Giants and never even really got close, having spent the last two weeks rehabbing a hamstring strain at the team's facility in Arizona.
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Full details on every deal [Updating Live]
It’s that time of the baseball year, MLB Trade SZN; keep up with the latest deals in our MLB Trade Deadline tracker. While the All-Star Break is technically the midway point of the baseball season, the second half of the year doesn’t truly get started until the MLB Trade Deadline passes.
Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever
The New York Mets and Chicago White Sox are among the teams active in the MLB trade deadline market for relief pitchers. Per the latest MLB rumors, the Mets and White Sox have shown interest in a Detroit Tigers left-handed reliever, as reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Mets, White Sox among teams seeking […] The post Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers Trade Rumors: David Peralta Was On Radar Before Sent To Rays
The Arizona Diamondbacks got an early start on trade deadline activity by sending David Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in exchange for catching prospect Christian Cerda. Peralta, who is in the final year of his current contract, helps bolster the Rays’ outfield depth as they look up...
Royals trade Cam Gallagher to the Padres for outfielder Brent Rooker
The Royals get a power bat for depth. The Royals have acquired outfielder Brent Rooker from the San Diego Padres for catcher Cam Gallagher, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. The 27-year-old Rooker is a right-handed hitter who has appeared in just two games with the Padres this year, but hit .201/.291/.397 with 9 home runs in 58 games with the Twins last year. Rooker is a right-handed hitter who was originally a first-round pick in 2017 by the Twins out of Mississippi State. In 2018 he was ranked as the #98 prospect in baseball by Baseball America. He put up good power numbers in the minors but has a lot of swing-and-miss to his game, and has struck out in 32.7 percent of his MLB plate appearances. Cam Gallagher has appeared in parts of the last six seasons with the Royals as a backup catcher. The former second-round pick has hit .240/.302/.355 in 171 career MLB games, but has been reknowned for his defense and framing ability. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time this.
As Hader trade sets in, Crew adds more 'pen help
PITTSBURGH -- Christian Yelich called the Josh Hader trade “surprising, definitely.” Brandon Woodruff saw the news on the golf course and thought it was a joke. Devin Williams didn’t know what to say. And while the clubhouse was still...
Giants trade Ruf to Mets for J.D. Davis, 3 prospects
With a surplus of bat-first platoon players on their roster, the Giants moved to clear the logjam by sending Darin Ruf to the Mets in exchange for utility man J.D. Davis, left-hander Thomas Szapucki and pitching prospects Carson Seymour and Nick Zwack, the club announced Tuesday. The Ruf trade jump-started...
Phils land Thor, Marsh, Robertson in trio of trades
ATLANTA -- Dave Dombrowski wanted to find a starting pitcher before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET Trade Deadline. He got one with minutes to spare. He got a center fielder and a reliever, too. The Phillies announced Tuesday that they acquired right-hander Noah Syndergaard and outfielder Brandon Marsh in separate...
Yanks acquire LA's No. 15 prospect for struggling Gallo
NEW YORK -- The Yankees found a new home for Joey Gallo in advance of Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET Trade Deadline, shipping the struggling outfielder to the Dodgers in exchange for right-hander Clayton Beeter. Beeter, 23, was rated as the Dodgers’ No. 15 prospect by MLB Pipeline, and now...
Angels deal for prospects, flexibility with flurry at Deadline
ANAHEIM -- It ended up being a busy Trade Deadline for the Angels, who made two deals with the Phillies, acquiring top catching prospect Logan O’Hoppe, former No. 1 overall pick Mickey Moniak and outfield prospect Jadiel Sanchez for outfielder Brandon Marsh and right-hander Noah Syndergaard. And then they made a stunner right at the 3 p.m. PT Deadline, unloading closer Raisel Iglesias and his contract to the Braves for pitchers Jesse Chavez and Tucker Davidson.
10 biggest trades in Padres history
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres' history of trades is littered with Hall of Famers, MVPs and Cy Young Award winners. Those superstars have moved in both directions. From "Trader Jack" McKeon to "Gunslinger" Kevin Towers to A.J. Preller, the Padres have seen quite a few general managers willing to make a deal.
Ranking the 2022 Trade Deadline deals
Contrary to how it may have seemed, the trade of a 23-year-old who is on track to all-time greatness and an inner-circle spot in Cooperstown was not the only thing that happened before Tuesday's Trade Deadline day. Though it may have seemed like every trade went through the Padres, it turns out there were actually dozens of other moves, some of which were pretty impactful -- if not quite to the level of “trading for the 21st century Ted Williams,” anyway.
Phillies trade for Thor, send Moniak to Angels
The Phillies acquired Angels right-hander Noah Syndergaard on Tuesday in a deal that sends former No. 1 overall pick Mickey Moniak and prospect Jadiel Sanchez back to the Angels. Syndergaard would join former Mets rotation-mate Zack Wheeler, who has provided a one-two punch along with Aaron Nola atop the Phillies'...
