Delaware State

Delaware DMV, resident take fight to court over ‘perceived profanity’ on vanity tag

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago
Pamela Pinkett
1d ago

let her keep it for christ sakes. We have bigger issues like the millions of dollars Delaware received in stimulus money and how we're only getting $300. They're using that money to build hot we ls in Newark and down the beach. Like we need another F'N hotel on this state. Carney should be ashamed of himself. And how much money did he give his office?

gisella
1d ago

Big deal! Really? The state is going to pick a fight because a cancer survivor decided to put how she felt when she won her battle (with God's help) ? get with the program - it's called free speech no matter how it is used!

Lisa Webb
1d ago

One of the biggest problems is "qualified immunity", that's what all government employees hide behind so they can exercise there personal beliefs and pay no price....

