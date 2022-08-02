Humboldt OES posts orbital debris warning Saturday, clears within hours

krcrtv.com
Related
Photos show McKinney Fire's destruction of Klamath River, a California town turned to ash
Deer walk among the ashes of a California town.
This Is California's Highest Elevated Road
It winds over 10,000 feet above sea level.
California’s Largest Wildfire Captured From Space Satellite: See the Images
California has always seen some of the nation’s worst wildfires, however, in recent years, they’ve grown drastically in intensity. Now, the coastal state is experiencing its largest wildfire this year. Already, the wildfire, named the McKinney Fire, has grown so big that the National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration’s satellites can clearly see the blaze from space.
Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Roger Derry, 80, and his son have lived together in the tiny scenic hamlet of Klamath River in Northern California for more than 40 years. They know most of the town's 200 or so residents. Now, they're one of the few families left after...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcrtv.com
Californians more than double water savings in June
REDDING, Calif. — Much of California is in the midst of an extreme drought and state and local leaders have called on everyone to reduce their water usage. In June Californians doubled the amount of water they had saved in May. Local farmers are ready to fight water restrictions:...
worldatlas.com
4 of the Best California Road Trips You Need To Take
If you're looking for an epic road trip adventure, look no further than California! There's something special about road tripping in this beautiful state. And when it comes to coastal road trips, it can't be beat!. This amazing state offers something for everyone, from stunning coastlines and mountain vistas to...
krcrtv.com
DOT awards Arcata $850,000 to increase airport service
ARCATA, Calif. — Today the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that Arcata is one of 25 small communities that will receive a federal grant to upgrade its airport. According to the DOT, Arcata will be awarded $850,000 from the agency’s $6.9 million in federal funding from the Small Community Air Service Development Program. The program aims to help smaller airports, like the California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport, establish new routes and lower travel costs for fliers.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon Wildfires Update 8/3/22: 46 Active Fires; 2,500 Acres Burned
As of this morning at 9am, Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, that is what is happening on fires across the state (see full-size map below). In the early morning hours today Banks Fire Volunteers Julie Kemper and Andrew King departed in one of our Brush Fire Rigs, BR 13, to be a part of a strike team being sent to the Miller Fire in Wasco County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com
Statewide water use drops by more than 7%, several Northern California communities lead the way
CHICO, Calif. - Many communities in California are still working toward meeting Governor Gavin Newsom's 15% water conservation goal. Statewide water use in June was 7.6% lower than in June 2020, more than double the 3% savings in May. The Sacramento River Region -- which covers the Northern California area -- saved 10%.
KTVU FOX 2
Nearly a dozen pups born to California wolf families
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences along State Route 96, one of the only roads in and out of the remote region near the state line with Oregon, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “This brings the confirmed fatality number to four,” the sheriff’s statement said. “At this time there are no unaccounted for persons.” Other details were not immediately disclosed. Sheriff’s officials said two bodies were also found found Sunday inside a charred vehicle in the driveway of a home near the tiny unincorporated community of Klamath River, which was largely destroyed in the McKinney Fire.
3 SLO County cities are among the best places to retire in California, site says
Here in the Golden State, WorldAtlas says, “Retirees will never feel underappreciated for their hardworking lives.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SFGate
California spares coastal power plant owner from fines
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The owner of an aging gas-fired power plant along California's southern coast won't be required to pay fines for some water pollution it causes through 2023, state water officials voted Tuesday. The Redondo Beach Generating Station is one of four coastal power plants that were...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 5:13 p.m.: Photo] Explosion Rocks Rio Dell
First reports indicate a shipping container with solar batteries located in the River’s Edge RV Park in Rio Dell exploded about 11:21 a.m. According to Emily Scoles who is a Rio Dell resident, “It shook the ground and windows all over town and [S]cotia…It wasnt deep like a mortar…it sounded tinny like metal.”
krcrtv.com
National Park Service offers fee-free entrance for all parks on Thursday
NORTHSTATE AREA, Calif. — Thursday marks the third of five "free entrance days" to all National Park Service sites throughout the year. According to the National Park Service's website, the fee-free day on Aug. 4 is for the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act. There are more than...
Car swallowed in Death Valley mud as flash floods batter California desert
"Turn around, don't drown."
marinlocalnews.com
Properly Subversive: ‘Karens,’ Nazis and the old woman who yells ugly things in Downtown Mill Valley
A local “Karen” spit fire at this humble little newspaper for a headline we ran in February. Yes, February!. The headline “Karen” objected to was this:. She told us it was “misleading” and “false” and needs to be corrected immediately. Unfortunately for...
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Firefighters at multiple lightning fires in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — BREAKING, AUG. 3, 8:30 PM:. United States Forest Service officials with the Shasta-Trinity National Forest say multiple lightning fires have ignited in the forest after a thunderstorm rolled through the area. The USFS says these fires are being actively engaged by both air and ground firefighters....
krcrtv.com
Another 2 people die from COVID-19, 5 more hospitalized since last week in Humboldt County
EUREKA, Calif. — Two more people have died due to COVID-19 complications and another five people were hospitalized since last week. The new data was released by Humboldt County Public Health on Wednesday. A person in their 70s and another aged 80 or older were among those killed after contracting the virus.
oregontoday.net
Quake, August 1
A 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Sunday, July 31. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
Comments / 0