POWER OUTAGE: Over 1,100 PG&E customers without electricity in Shingletown

Power Outage: Over 600 PG&E customers without power west of Cottonwood
COTTONWOOD, Calif. — BREAKING, AUG. 3, 9:41 PM:. Over 640 PG&E customers are currently experiencing a power outage to the west of Cottonwood, according to the company's Outage Map. PG&E's site shows the outage began just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening and is expected to last until 1:45...
PG&E: Bird causes power outage in Chico Tuesday afternoon
CHICO, Calif. 2:30 P.M. UPDATE - Crews with PG&E restored power to all but 16 customers Tuesday afternoon. The outage was impacting 2,372 customers that live along Manzanita Avenue, Vallombrosa Avenue, Chico Canyon Road, Canyon Oaks Terrace, and the surrounding area. PG&E's outage site stated that the outage began at...
POWER OUTAGE: Over 800 PG&E customers without power near Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 1, 7:45 PM: PG&E's Outage Map shows power has been restored to all affected customers to the west of Red Bluff in Tehama County, Calif. There are currently over 800 PG&E customers experiencing a power outage near Red Bluff in Tehama County, Calif.
South Bonnyview and Bechelli Lane roundabout update
REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding is making progress on its roundabout project at South Bonnyview and Bechelli Lane and they hope to have the project completed by the middle of August. They updated their Facebook page with information on the timeline of their projects, and what is...
House fire in north Redding on Wednesday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Fire engulfed a home in the Mountain Gate Proper area of North Redding on Wednesday, according to local fire officials and witnesses. Shasta County CAL FIRE and officials from the Shasta Lake Fire Protection District confirmed their crews responded to a residential structure fire off of Lynda Lynn Way, near Union School Road, at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Road construction begins in Upper Bidwell Park
CHICO, Calif. — Construction is beginning in Upper Bidwell Park in the City of Chico. Portions of Upper Park Road have been closed to the public for over a decade due to increased erosion from storms and wear and tear. Those traversing the area should remain cautious as large...
Statewide water use drops by more than 7%, several Northern California communities lead the way
CHICO, Calif. - Many communities in California are still working toward meeting Governor Gavin Newsom's 15% water conservation goal. Statewide water use in June was 7.6% lower than in June 2020, more than double the 3% savings in May. The Sacramento River Region -- which covers the Northern California area -- saved 10%.
Chico considers expanding the city with unincorporated islands
CHICO, Calif. - Chico City Council will vote Tuesday night on whether or not to move the annexation process forward of four unincorporated islands in city limits. The four areas are off of W. East Ave., El Monte Ave., Chico Canyon Rd. and W. Sacramento Ave. The city refers to these areas as islands because they are unincorporated parts of Butte County surrounded by Chico.
Storm Tracker Forecast: Heating up with more mountain thunderstorms possible
Dress in light layers and make sure to pack some extra water before you head out the door Wednesday. You'll also want to make sure you have your sunglasses, as more sunshine will be in store for our region today. High pressure to our east continues to build into northern California and that is driving our rise in temperatures. We also have an area of low pressure off the coast that's pulling monsoonal moisture north into our region, and that is providing enough instability to leave us with the lingering threat of mountain thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. The same areas that were active Tuesday afternoon and night are expected to become active again later today. Trinity, Shasta, Siskiyou, and Modoc Counties have the highest potential for thunderstorms today, but the northern Sierra also has a decent chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms from this afternoon through tonight. We have some clouds overhead this morning, but skies will clear in our lower elevations through the day. We'll end up partly cloudy to mostly sunny for the majority of our region Wednesday. Temperatures are starting out warmer in the valley and foothills, but a bit cooler in areas closer to the Oregon border. Valley areas have dipped into the 70's to lower 80's overnight, while foothill areas are starting out in the 60's to 70's and our mountain zones are in the 50's to 60's for the start of your Wednesday. Winds are mostly light and out of the northeast this morning, but will shift to become out of the south to 10mph later today. Humidity hasn't recovered quite as well overnight, and is expected to end up lower than the last several days this afternoon. Despite the rising temperatures and lower humidity, our fire danger will mostly end up in the moderate range. The biggest concern is the threat of more mountain thunderstorms that could produce lightning sparked fires and locally gusty winds. Temperatures are on the rise today, and we'll end up a couple of degrees hotter than Tuesday in most areas. Valley areas will climb into the 99 to 106 degree range, while most foothill and mountain areas range from the mid 80's to mid 90's Wednesday afternoon.
Viewer calls Kurtis after spotting confusing freeway signs during morning commute
SACRAMENTO — When a south Sacramento woman noticed some confusing freeway signs and several close calls, she reached out to California's Department of Transportation about the issue. But after weeks of not hearing anything back, she called Kurtis to investigate. "I use that freeway almost every," said Aparna Malhotra. "I have personally seen the last-minute panic where I've seen the drivers ahead of me trying to change lanes." She's talking about a stretch of the northbound Interstate 5, right before the 50 split. And Aparna sent photos showing the two signs she was talking about. The first tells drivers that the four left...
City of Redding to draft moratorium on short-term rental properties
REDDING, Calif. — During Tuesday's City Council Meeting in Redding, the council voted to draft a moratorium on short-term rental properties. Four of the five council members voted in favor of the idea, with Erin Resner the lone dissenting vote. Resner told KRCR that this item, in her opinion, was not grave enough to warrant a moratorium—recent moratoriums enacted by the city were during COVID and the Carr Fire.
Upper Park Road construction starts this week
CHICO, Calif. - Crews will begin construction for the Upper Park Road Sediment Reduction Project this week, according to the City of Chico. Construction crews will begin delivering materials on Monday as the project is expected to last through late October. They will implement sediment control practices to reduce erosion....
Power restored after pickup sheered off power pole on Eastside Road in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - Power has been restored to customers in South Redding, after a vehicle crashed into a power pole Sunday afternoon. The pickup crashed into a pole around 3 p.m. Sunday at Eastside Road and Breslauer Way. The impact sheered off the pole. Eastside Road was closed between Breslauer...
Woman suspected of starting 4 fires in Tehama County arrested
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A woman was arrested as she is suspected of starting four fires in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE said 57-year-old Tina Farnsworth was arrested on July 27 for four counts of arson to a building or wildland and two counts of vandalism.
Smoke from wildfires impacts air quality across California and Oregon, advisories issued
Smoke from the McKinney Fire has begun to blanket northern California and the southwest corner of Oregon and is forecasted to worsen and continue moving up the state over the next several days, according to weather officials. By late Sunday afternoon, Yreka clocked in with the highest hazardous air quality...
Summertime makes way for 2 big construction projects at Chico Unified School District
CHICO, Calif. - It's been a busy summer, with new construction at schools in the Chico Unified School District. One of those construction projects includes a new engineering and welding building at Pleasant Valley High School off Marigold Avenue in Chico. It's a 3,900 square foot expansion. Construction workers have...
Chico Community Fridge door glued shut
CHICO, Calif. - Several people went hungry today after finding the lock on Chico’s Community Fridge glued shut. “The key won’t fit because of too much glue,” said Rebecca Lampke who has been running the fridge for over a year now. Lampke said she came out unlock...
The Salvation Army serves meals to McKinney Fire evacuees and first responders
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The Salvation Army is currently responding to the McKinney Fire burning in Siskiyou County. The nonprofit’s Emergency Disaster Services team from Redding is helping evacuees and first responders at a temporary shelter located at the Weed Community Center. The Salvation Army will be serving...
Storm Tracker Forecast: Slight cooldown for now with mountain t-storms
Thunderstorm activity is occurring in the mountains this evening and a few clouds have moved into the parts of the valley. Temperatures are also slightly cooler for some today, especially those that saw the clouds for most of the day such as chico and Oroville. Otherwise, so far, the only place to reach the century mark was Redding. When it comes to the heat, a heat advisory is still in effect for Modoc County through 11pm this evening. Lows tonight are expected to stay rather warm. Some places could stay in the mid to upper 70s due to the clouds trapping some of the heat near the surface.
Chico City Council passes resolution to move forward with annexation process
CHICO, Calif. - Chico City Council voted 6-1 in favor to move forward with the annexation process of four unincorporated islands in the city. Now that the resolution has been passed, the city will now send the application to Butte LAFCO, the Local Agency Formation Commission. There will be a hearing on this topic at a yet-to-be-announced date prior to these areas becoming incorporated.
