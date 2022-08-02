Vestavia Hills City Schools superintendent pitches property tax hike to pay for upgrades throughout district

www.al.com
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Bham Now
Vestavia Hills passes plan to create a “new gateway” on Montgomery Highway
The Vestavia Hills City Council passed a measure to purchase and demolish the former Days Inn and Bar 31 making way for plans to enhance the town’s “gateway” at the southern end of Montgomery Highway. The vote by the council was unanimous. Improving the South End of...
Vestavia Hills buys former Days Inn and Bar 31 for development
Vestavia Hills on Tuesday purchased the former Days Inn at 1485 Montgomery Highway for future redevelopment. The city closed the deal for $3.6 million on Tuesday from former owner RAM Hospitality, after a special called meeting of the Vestavia Hills City Council on Monday night. The council voted 5-0 to approve the proposal, said city communications director Cinnamon McCulley.
wbrc.com
$13.1M in capital improvements approved by Birmingham City Council
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council approved around $13.1 million for capital improvement projects across the city. The measure was approved Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The projects ranged from streetscape improvements on Carver Ave. to drainage improvements in the Pine Knoll Vista neighborhood. These improvements span across all...
Irondale mayor, council president address concerns over gender identity comments surrounding World Games ordinance
By Crystal McGough, For The Tribune IRONDALE – Irondale Mayor James D. Stewart Jr. and Council President David Spivey addressed citizens at the Irondale City Council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, regarding comments that were been made concerning an ordinance that allowed the Irondale Police Department to assist the Birmingham Police Department during the World Games. […]
thecutoffnews.com
The Western Communities Redevelopment Alliance (WCRA) Announces The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony of Twice As Nice Water Ice
The Western Communities Redevelopment Alliance (WCRA) would like to announce the ribbon cutting ceremony of Twice as Nice Water Ice on August 5th, 2022, 12:00 PM. The ceremony will take place at 2440 Bessemer Road Birmingham, AL 35208. Commissioner Sheila Tyson stated, “Jefferson County District 2 just became a little...
Leeds Council authorizes emergency repairs, hears Main Street update
By Nathan Prewett, For The Tribune LEEDS – A brief meeting on Monday, Aug. 1 saw the Leeds City Council pass several items related to repairs and surplus, as well as several speaking during public comments, including the director of the Leeds Main Street project. At the beginning of the meeting, Mayor David Miller delivered […]
wvtm13.com
Mayor announces new appointment to the Birmingham Airport Authority board of directors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Mayor Randall Woodfin has announced the appointment of Tommy Spina to the Birmingham Airport Authority board of directors. Spina will serve a six-year term that became effective July 30, 2022. Spina, a Cumberland School of Law alum, has 44 years of experience in criminal defense in...
Bham Now
Jefferson County approved $1.4M for youth training programs—here’s how to apply
In mid-July, the Jefferson County Commission approved over $1.4M in federal funding for the Central Alabama Partnership for Training and Employment (CAPTE). To learn more about what this means, we reached out to Jefferson County, The Dannon Project and Jefferson State Community College. Keep reading to find out how eligible young people can access these incredible no cost training programs.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham City School teachers ready to welcome students back
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham City School teachers are ready to welcome students back. School starts on Aug. 8. Learn more in the video above.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham receives money from the American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — U.S. Secretary of Commerce announces Birmingham to receive $10.8 million in grant money from the American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge. This program will build a pipeline of skilled health care and digital health care workers. It will provide health care jobs to underserved communities. “This...
Bayer Properties, The OPAL Fund have started contruction on the historic Hardwick Steel Plant
Bayer Properties and The OPAL Fund have begun construction on The Hardwick, a 111-year-old steel plant located downtown on the eastern end of Birmingham’s Rotary Trail. Formerly occupied by Hardwick Company, the building historically served as a fabricated and prefabricated steel processing plant. The current structure will be redeveloped into a 61,000 SF mixed-use community hub featuring office and restaurant space. Bayer announced its plans to redevelop the building in 2020. In 2021, the Birmingham City Council voted to re-zone the warehouse from light industrial to mixed-use downtown district, clearing the way for work to begin. The project will be called “The Hardwick on the Rotary Trail.”
Young Professionals Social at Anniston’s The Peerless Saloon & Grille
Anniston, AL – On Thursday August 4th the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Young Professionals Social at the Peerless Saloon & Grille from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm. They will be having a school supply drive, so bring an item with you to donate to students in our community.
Birmingham partnership awarded $10 million federal grant to help minorities, women get healthcare jobs
A partnership focused on helping minorities and women obtain healthcare jobs in the Birmingham metropolitan area has been awarded $10 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Good Jobs Challenge -- just one of 36 projects across the country to get the highly competitive grant funded by COVID-19 stimulus money.
Roy S. Johnson: Jefferson Co. Commissioner caught in gun crossfire is all-too-common experience for all-too many
This is an opinion column. No one wants to experience this hell, though too many do. No one wants to be caught in a hail of gunfire, though too many are. Far too many in cities across the state, across the nation, live with gunfire as a near constant, like cicadas on Southern summer nights.
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County commissioner recalls witnessing shootout on busy road
BESSEMER, Ala. — The Bessemer Police Department is working to find those responsible for a shootout on Sunday afternoon. Watch the video above to hear from Jefferson County commissioner Sheila Tyson about witnessing the exchange of gunfire.
HTHS senior named Distinguished Young Woman of Jefferson County 2023
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A senior at Hewitt-Trussville High School was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Jefferson County 2023 during the program held at John Carroll Catholic High School on Saturday, July 23. Anne Stewart Rogers is the daughter of Jeremy and Becky Rogers of Trussville. In addition to being named […]
Search underway for 88-year-old Vestavia Hills man missing since Tuesday
A search is underway for a 88-year-old Vestavia Hills man missing since Tuesday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Wednesday issued a Missing and Endangered alert for Earl Sharron Johnson. Johnson was last seen shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Montgomery Highway near Patton Creek Animal Clinic...
birminghamtimes.com
Mayor Woodfin on How Smart Technology Can Help Curb Increase in Gun Violence
With Birmingham’s homicide rate up nearly 22 percent, due in part to 13 people killed in the first 26 days of July, up from eight last year, Mayor Randall Woodfin on Tuesday called on gun manufacturers, among others, to “get smart” in finding ways to help curb gun violence, not just locally but nationally.
thecutoffnews.com
Highest paying jobs in Tuscaloosa that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Tuscaloosa, AL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Alabamians are going back out. Bar and restaurant traffic passes pre-pandemic highs
Of all the lasting changes brought about by the pandemic, a lack of action at Alabama bars and restaurants doesn’t appear to be on the list. According to data from DataHerald and Safe Graph, foot traffic in bars and restaurants in three of Alabama’s four largest cities - Huntsville, Montgomery, Birmingham and Mobile - has finally caught up to pre-pandemic levels. And in some cases, far surpassed it.
