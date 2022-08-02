Vestavia Hills City Schools superintendent pitches property tax hike to pay for upgrades throughout district

Bayer Properties and The OPAL Fund have begun construction on The Hardwick, a 111-year-old steel plant located downtown on the eastern end of Birmingham’s Rotary Trail. Formerly occupied by Hardwick Company, the building historically served as a fabricated and prefabricated steel processing plant. The current structure will be redeveloped into a 61,000 SF mixed-use community hub featuring office and restaurant space. Bayer announced its plans to redevelop the building in 2020. In 2021, the Birmingham City Council voted to re-zone the warehouse from light industrial to mixed-use downtown district, clearing the way for work to begin. The project will be called “The Hardwick on the Rotary Trail.”

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO