Woman Behind Bitcoin Murder for Hire Plot Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison

ICO Pitchmen Sentenced to Prison for $1.9 Million Crypto Scam
Two founders of the cryptocurrency DROP previously pled guilty to securities fraud. Two crypto founders were sentenced to federal prison Monday for scamming investors out of $1.9 million. According to a release published by the U.S. Attorney’s office in California, Jeremy McAlpine and Zachary Matar have been convicted of securities...
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Testimony has begun in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver, charged with murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser Abdel Said had spent a dozen years on the run before his capture by the FBI in Justin, Texas, nearly two years ago. Said, 65, had spent six years...
2nd arrest for state trooper
A state trooper arrested this week on assault charges in Vernon is now facing additional charges. Jaime Solis was already charged with assaulting a victim in the presence of a child.
Congressman asks DOJ to investigate former Gov. Phil Bryant
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson asked the Department of Justice on Friday to investigate former Gov. Phil Bryant in connection with a welfare fraud case. A defendant in the case said in a court document, filed earlier this week, that she directed $1.1 million in welfare...
Forsage crypto executives charged with running $300 million Ponzi scheme
Eleven people who ran and promoted cryptocurrency firm Forsage are facing charges they operated a Ponzi scheme that raised more than $300 million from millions of investors in the U.S. and elsewhere, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Forsage executives posted videos that promised huge returns for investors,...
Keith Davis Jr.’s fifth murder trial is set for May. Ivan Bates, who has pledged to dismiss charges, is expected to take office by then.
A Baltimore judge has scheduled Keith Davis Jr.’s fifth murder trial for next May. By that time, Ivan Bates, the Democratic nominee for state’s attorney, is expected to have been sworn in to office and the decision of how to handle the controversial legal saga will fall to him. On the campaign trail, Bates said he disagreed with State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s repeated prosecutions of Davis ...
dailyhodl.com
SEC Hits 11 People With Charges in Alleged $300,000,000 Crypto Ponzi Scheme
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is slapping fraud charges against eleven individuals behind the Forsage blockchain platform. The SEC says that the eleven allegedly “created, operated and maintained an online pyramid and Ponzi scheme through Forsage.io.”. According to the SEC, Forsage started operating at least since January...
Coinbase ex-manager pleads not guilty to insider trading charges
NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A former Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) product manager and his brother pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to wire fraud charges in what U.S. prosecutors called the first insider trading case involving cryptocurrency.
