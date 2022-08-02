ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelahatchie, MS

Woman Behind Bitcoin Murder for Hire Plot Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison

By Jason Nelson
decrypt.co
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
decrypt.co

Comments / 0

Related
decrypt.co

ICO Pitchmen Sentenced to Prison for $1.9 Million Crypto Scam

Two founders of the cryptocurrency DROP previously pled guilty to securities fraud. Two crypto founders were sentenced to federal prison Monday for scamming investors out of $1.9 million. According to a release published by the U.S. Attorney’s office in California, Jeremy McAlpine and Zachary Matar have been convicted of securities...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pelahatchie, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Sledge, MS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Brandon, MS
Brandon, MS
Crime & Safety
Pelahatchie, MS
Crime & Safety
The Baltimore Sun

Keith Davis Jr.’s fifth murder trial is set for May. Ivan Bates, who has pledged to dismiss charges, is expected to take office by then.

A Baltimore judge has scheduled Keith Davis Jr.’s fifth murder trial for next May. By that time, Ivan Bates, the Democratic nominee for state’s attorney, is expected to have been sworn in to office and the decision of how to handle the controversial legal saga will fall to him. On the campaign trail, Bates said he disagreed with State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s repeated prosecutions of Davis ...
BALTIMORE, MD
dailyhodl.com

SEC Hits 11 People With Charges in Alleged $300,000,000 Crypto Ponzi Scheme

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is slapping fraud charges against eleven individuals behind the Forsage blockchain platform. The SEC says that the eleven allegedly “created, operated and maintained an online pyramid and Ponzi scheme through Forsage.io.”. According to the SEC, Forsage started operating at least since January...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy