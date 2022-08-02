Woman Behind Bitcoin Murder for Hire Plot Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison

A Baltimore judge has scheduled Keith Davis Jr.’s fifth murder trial for next May. By that time, Ivan Bates, the Democratic nominee for state’s attorney, is expected to have been sworn in to office and the decision of how to handle the controversial legal saga will fall to him. On the campaign trail, Bates said he disagreed with State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s repeated prosecutions of Davis ...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO