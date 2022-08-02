ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

First Selectwoman Urges Greens Farms Residents to Attend Cell Tower Hearing

westportlocal.com
 2 days ago
westportlocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westportlocal.com

Westport COVID-19 Cases Up 31; State Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations Up

The State Department of Public Health reported 31 more COVID-19 cases in Westport over the past day. The State positivity rate was up to 11.77% while 348 people remain hospitalized around the State. Westport total positive or probable cases: 5,612 cases. Westport total COVID-19 Deaths: 38 deaths. State Daily Test...
WESTPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Mosquitoes with West Nile virus detected in eight CT cities and towns, according to state agency

West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in eight different municipalities, according to a report from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. As of Tuesday, the agency said it had found mosquitoes testing positive for the virus at Brush Island Road and High School Lane in Darien, Catamount Road in Fairfield, Civic Center in Greenwich, Keney Park in Hartford, Beaver Pond Park in New Haven, Cove Island and Sleepy Hollow parks in Stamford, Beacon Point in Stratford and Sherwood Island in Westport.
DARIEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westport, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Westport, CT
State
Connecticut State
NewsTimes

Indoor masking urged in New Haven County as COVID numbers rise

People in New Haven County are advised to wear masks in public to guard against the spread of COVID-19, Connecticut’s public health commissioner, Dr. Manisha Juthani, said Tuesday. “At the New Haven County level — this would be for anybody in an indoor setting — we are recommending masking...
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
westportlocal.com

Westport COVID-19 Cases Up 12 over Weekend; State Positivity Rate Down

The State Department of Public Health reported 12 more COVID-19 cases in Westport over the weekend. The State positivity rate was down to 11.28%. Westport total positive or probable cases: 5,570 cases. Westport total COVID-19 Deaths: 38 deaths. State Daily Test Positivity: 11.28% [down from 12.17%]. State COVID-19 Hospitalizations: 329...
WESTPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cell Tower#Politics Local#First Selectwoman Tooker#Csc#The Siting Council
New Haven Independent

United Illuminating's Massive Infrastructure Upgrade Clears Public Hearing

ANSONIA/DERBY/SHELTON — A virtual public hearing Thursday (July 28) on United Illuminating’s plan to rebuild the 100-year old transmission lines and supporting structures that power homes in Ansonia, Derby and Shelton drew no comments from the public. About 20 people joined the Zoom hearing held by the Connecticut...
ANSONIA, CT
NewsTimes

12 Connecticut oyster bars for National Oyster Day

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It may have been "a bold man who first ate an oyster," as the quote goes, but Connecticut diners love these fruits of the sea, whether they're served raw on the half shell, grilled or battered and fried. To...
CONNECTICUT STATE
greenwichsentinel.com

Column: “The Outlook for Greenwich Residential Real Estate: Boom or Bust?”

RMA Presents: “The Outlook for Greenwich Residential Real Estate: Boom or Bust?”. At the July 20 meeting of the Retired Men’s Association, Tim Brooks introduced the speaker, David Michonski, a national authority on residential real estate. Mr. Michonski has been responsible for some of the largest and most celebrated real estate sales in America for some of America’s most notable families. Over the past 30 years he has lectured, marketed, taught, and consulted on real estate sales and marketing around the world. He has served as chairman of international operations for the National Association of Realtors (the largest trade organization in the U.S.), on the Board of Directors of FIABCI, the international real estate federation, and currently serves on the Board of Directors of IHC Global, the successor organization to the International Real Property Foundation which he helped found in 1991. He has been a real estate consultant for the U.S. Department of State. He has also managed the Greenwich office of Coldwell Banker.
GREENWICH, CT
sheltonherald.com

Woog’s World: Big decisions lie ahead for Hamlet at Saugatuck

The Architectural Review Board spent quite some time last week, discussing plans for the renovation of Bridge Square. What shade of paint, exactly, would work? Was the cupola in the right spot? Would the back side get the same attention as the front?. The questions were earnest. Bridge Square -...
WESTPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Register Citizen

North Haven's The Only Game in Town to close after 36 years of business

After 36 years of business, one of North Haven's premier sports centers is closing its doors. The Only Game in Town announced on Facebook on Monday that it would permanently close its doors on Sunday, Sept. 11. "Thank you all for your business and ongoing support for the past 36...
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: 2 In Custody

2022-08-02@2:12pm–#Fairfield CT– Police have two in custody after they allegedly attempted to load “expensive items” they didn’t pay for in their car at Home Depot. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
FAIRFIELD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Stabbing

Bridgeport News: Stabbing2022-08-03@1:11am–Report of a stabbing in the 600 block of State Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Retired Ridgefield police officer dies at age 80

RIDGEFIELD — A former town police officer died this week, the department announced Wednesday. Retired Ridgefield Police Officer Edward Michael Hojnacki died Monday at the age of 80 at his home in Summerton, S.C., according to his obituary. Hojnacki served with the Ridgefield Police Department from 1984 to 2000....
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Prosecutor: Former CT woman pleads guilty — again — to health care fraud

BRIDGEPORT — A former Stratford woman pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to committing health care fraud while she awaited sentencing in another case, according to prosecutors. Nicole Steiner, 32, of Edison, N.J., was charged this year after U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said she served as a “silent...
STRATFORD, CT
WTNH

Former Stratford woman convicted in healthcare fraud case

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A former Stratford woman has been convicted in a Bridgeport healthcare fraud offense on Tuesday, the Department of Justice said. Nicole Steiner, formerly known as Nicole Balkas, who now resides in Edison, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to a healthcare fraud offense at Bridgeport Federal Court that she committed while awaiting sentencing […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy