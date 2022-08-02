First Selectwoman Urges Greens Farms Residents to Attend Cell Tower Hearing

westportlocal.com
Westport COVID-19 Cases Up 31; State Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations Up
The State Department of Public Health reported 31 more COVID-19 cases in Westport over the past day. The State positivity rate was up to 11.77% while 348 people remain hospitalized around the State. Westport total positive or probable cases: 5,612 cases. Westport total COVID-19 Deaths: 38 deaths. State Daily Test...
Register Citizen
Mosquitoes with West Nile virus detected in eight CT cities and towns, according to state agency
West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in eight different municipalities, according to a report from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. As of Tuesday, the agency said it had found mosquitoes testing positive for the virus at Brush Island Road and High School Lane in Darien, Catamount Road in Fairfield, Civic Center in Greenwich, Keney Park in Hartford, Beaver Pond Park in New Haven, Cove Island and Sleepy Hollow parks in Stamford, Beacon Point in Stratford and Sherwood Island in Westport.
ctexaminer.com
BLT, Stamford’s Largest Developer, Appears to be Violating its Agreement for 21 Pulaski St.
Twenty One Pulaski Street is a Battle Scene. On .14 of an acre just south of Interstate 95, it’s been individual vs. government, little guy vs. big developer. Now, even though the tiny parcel has been shrunk to make room for a wider road, and the house that was built there in 1916 is gone, 21 Pulaski St. is back in the fray.
Bethel Resident Attempts to Explain the Curious Boom Sounds Around Town
You've never heard of the "Bethel Boom?" That was the question my friend Aurora asked me on Monday. Aurora is a Bethel resident and she appeared on the Ethan and Lou Show as my guest on (7/25/22). I told her I'd not heard of the "Bethel Boom" and asked for more information.
NewsTimes
Indoor masking urged in New Haven County as COVID numbers rise
People in New Haven County are advised to wear masks in public to guard against the spread of COVID-19, Connecticut’s public health commissioner, Dr. Manisha Juthani, said Tuesday. “At the New Haven County level — this would be for anybody in an indoor setting — we are recommending masking...
Blasting project for new on ramp begins at Wilbur Cross Parkway
Residents in Orange, Woodbridge and Milford living near the parkway have been advised to expect about four blasts per day between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Medical oncology and infusion center in Fairfield expands access to cancer care
Dr. Glen Reznikoff gives an up close look to the expanded access to cancer care in Fairfield.
Westport COVID-19 Cases Up 12 over Weekend; State Positivity Rate Down
The State Department of Public Health reported 12 more COVID-19 cases in Westport over the weekend. The State positivity rate was down to 11.28%. Westport total positive or probable cases: 5,570 cases. Westport total COVID-19 Deaths: 38 deaths. State Daily Test Positivity: 11.28% [down from 12.17%]. State COVID-19 Hospitalizations: 329...
New Haven Independent
United Illuminating's Massive Infrastructure Upgrade Clears Public Hearing
ANSONIA/DERBY/SHELTON — A virtual public hearing Thursday (July 28) on United Illuminating’s plan to rebuild the 100-year old transmission lines and supporting structures that power homes in Ansonia, Derby and Shelton drew no comments from the public. About 20 people joined the Zoom hearing held by the Connecticut...
NewsTimes
12 Connecticut oyster bars for National Oyster Day
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It may have been "a bold man who first ate an oyster," as the quote goes, but Connecticut diners love these fruits of the sea, whether they're served raw on the half shell, grilled or battered and fried. To...
greenwichsentinel.com
Column: “The Outlook for Greenwich Residential Real Estate: Boom or Bust?”
RMA Presents: “The Outlook for Greenwich Residential Real Estate: Boom or Bust?”. At the July 20 meeting of the Retired Men’s Association, Tim Brooks introduced the speaker, David Michonski, a national authority on residential real estate. Mr. Michonski has been responsible for some of the largest and most celebrated real estate sales in America for some of America’s most notable families. Over the past 30 years he has lectured, marketed, taught, and consulted on real estate sales and marketing around the world. He has served as chairman of international operations for the National Association of Realtors (the largest trade organization in the U.S.), on the Board of Directors of FIABCI, the international real estate federation, and currently serves on the Board of Directors of IHC Global, the successor organization to the International Real Property Foundation which he helped found in 1991. He has been a real estate consultant for the U.S. Department of State. He has also managed the Greenwich office of Coldwell Banker.
sheltonherald.com
Woog’s World: Big decisions lie ahead for Hamlet at Saugatuck
The Architectural Review Board spent quite some time last week, discussing plans for the renovation of Bridge Square. What shade of paint, exactly, would work? Was the cupola in the right spot? Would the back side get the same attention as the front?. The questions were earnest. Bridge Square -...
Register Citizen
North Haven's The Only Game in Town to close after 36 years of business
After 36 years of business, one of North Haven's premier sports centers is closing its doors. The Only Game in Town announced on Facebook on Monday that it would permanently close its doors on Sunday, Sept. 11. "Thank you all for your business and ongoing support for the past 36...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: 2 In Custody
2022-08-02@2:12pm–#Fairfield CT– Police have two in custody after they allegedly attempted to load “expensive items” they didn’t pay for in their car at Home Depot. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Stabbing
Bridgeport News: Stabbing2022-08-03@1:11am–Report of a stabbing in the 600 block of State Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Register Citizen
Retired Ridgefield police officer dies at age 80
RIDGEFIELD — A former town police officer died this week, the department announced Wednesday. Retired Ridgefield Police Officer Edward Michael Hojnacki died Monday at the age of 80 at his home in Summerton, S.C., according to his obituary. Hojnacki served with the Ridgefield Police Department from 1984 to 2000....
Register Citizen
Prosecutor: Former CT woman pleads guilty — again — to health care fraud
BRIDGEPORT — A former Stratford woman pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to committing health care fraud while she awaited sentencing in another case, according to prosecutors. Nicole Steiner, 32, of Edison, N.J., was charged this year after U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said she served as a “silent...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport man sentenced for laundering money in romance, lottery scams, prosecutors say
BRIDGEPORT — A Bridgeport man was sentenced to more than two years in prison Wednesday for laundering money obtained from lottery and romance schemes, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said the schemes defrauded mostly elderly victims across the country of millions of dollars. Stanley Pierre,...
‘Truly remarkable.’ Mission to find missing dog from Shelton unites thousands in CT and beyond
Jason Petrini, of Shelton, was in Europe when he got a panicked call from the pet sitter: Louie, Petrini’s 5-year-old pit bull, had escaped from the house on Waverly Road. Petrini immediately cut his trip short.
Former Stratford woman convicted in healthcare fraud case
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A former Stratford woman has been convicted in a Bridgeport healthcare fraud offense on Tuesday, the Department of Justice said. Nicole Steiner, formerly known as Nicole Balkas, who now resides in Edison, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to a healthcare fraud offense at Bridgeport Federal Court that she committed while awaiting sentencing […]
