Pittsburg Post 64 returns to Mid-South Regional Tournament

Baxter Springs aims for Junior Little League World Series
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – The Baxter Springs 14U baseball team is about to head to Michigan for the Junior Little League Central Regional tournament. If they’re able to win the regional tournament, the team would move on to the World Series. That would be a dream come true...
2022 Fall Preview: Webb City Football
How many people outside Webb City thought the Cardinals would win their 16th state championship last season?. Probably not many, especially after the Cardinals lost by four touchdowns at Carthage and dropped three games in the Central Ozark Conference. But the Cardinals proved once again to never count them out and beat Carthage 28-21 in a district rematch then rolled through Lebanon, Jackson and Holt for the Class 5 title and an 11-3 record.
The Mirza Shriners talk their Sportsman Event fundraiser
Pittsburg, KS — This weekend, the Mirza Shriners host a fundraiser known as their “Sportsman Event.” Happening on August 6th with the doors opening at 2 PM (located on 5th street in Pittsburg). Not only is there a 100-gun raffle, but there is also food, drinks, and even adult drinks (as long as supplies last). You can get tickets on the day of or you can visit their website for more information.
Via Christi recognized as a “top performer”
WICHITA, Kans. — A regional hospital is recognized for being one of the best in the country, based on a U.S. News and World Report. The report has named Ascension Via Christi St. Francis as a Best Regional Hospital for2022-2023, the only Wichita hospital and one of a dozen Ascension hospitals nationwide to make the […]
Miami man crashes into concrete bridge railing near Wyandotte
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Early Sunday morning about 1:30 a.m. Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a Miami man was injured in a single vehicle crash near Wyandotte. Devin Wilson, 22, was operating a 2017 Ford Fiesta eastbound on OK-10C, 4/10 miles west of S 670 Rd, 5 miles north and 1.5 miles east of Wyandotte. According to preliminary information from Tpr...
News to Know: Joplin C and Wall Shooting, Kansas Self Defense Ruling, and Black History Mural
Joplin, MO. — Joplin police are investigating a shots fired call that occurred late Thursday night. at 11:23 PM Thursday night — JPD received a report of gunshots in the area of C Street and North Wall Avenue. When officers arrived they found spent shell casings near an alley — and the victim — who was not injured. The victim says he was on a bike being followed by a car — when the car bumped into him and knocked him off before shooting him. No arrests have been made at this time. You can find more about this story on our website.
Woman arrested for southeast Kansas murder
A Topeka woman has been arrested in connection with a homicide in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said a 41-year-old woman was arrested near Iola, in Allen County on Monday evening. She was booked into the Neosho County jail. The woman is a suspect in the shooting death...
News to Know: Joplin convenience store robbery charges, and deadly crashes in southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas
JOPLIN, Mo. – Authorities make an arrest in the robbery of a Joplin convenience store. On Wednesday July 27th the Joplin Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at Zips convenience store on 32nd street. During the investigation the JPD found the suspect had entered the store through a broken window and stole a variety of store merchandise before fleeing the scene. Surveillance video from a separate occasion showed the suspect forced entry into the business and stole additional merchandise. Authorities tracked down the suspect, 18-year old Aaron Moore, a homeless man and confirmed that Moore committed the burglaries. Moore has been arrested and charged for burglary, property damage and stealing.
Man wanted on felony warrants in Missouri, last seen in Oklahoma
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities search for a man with felony warrants out of Missouri and suspected of crime in Oklahoma. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jacob Williams. “If you see him call 911 do not approach him.” – Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office...
Tractor trailer overturns in crash with train in Coffeyville, Kan.
COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — Early Wednesday morning reports of a tractor trailer crash involving a train on South Walnut alerted E-911. Coffeyville Police, EMS and Coffeyville Fire responded emergency. Complete details regarding the crash are unknown however police state in a release of information there are no injuries. For the...
This Oklahoma Two-Story Gas Station & Restaurant is One of the Largest in the U.S.
This Oklahoma roadside attraction is part gas station, part restaurant, and is one of the largest and most iconic buildings along any U.S. highway. The historic Will Rogers Archway in Vinita, OK. A look inside the historic Will Rogers Archway in Vinita, OK. over the I-44 highway. It's a two-story...
Elk City woman killed in Montgomery County crash
An Elk City woman is dead following a crash in Montgomery County Sunday evening.
Missing child from Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing child who may be in southeast Kansas. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said today (8/3) that 16-year-old Matthew Messer was last seen leaving his residence on Fountain Road in Jasper County. The Sheriff’s Office believes Messer may be enroute to the […]
Kansas Republican candidates gather in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Ks. — With primaries just a few days away, candidates in Kansas are making final campaign efforts. Multiple local and state candidates gathered in Pittsburg’s Lincoln Park Sunday for a Republican candidate rally. Today’s candidates include Kris Kobach who is running for attorney general, Luke Aichele running for the Kansas State Board of Education, […]
Woman arrested in Pittsburg after chase with 4-year-old in car
PARSONS, Kan. – A woman claims she’s going to be killed, then leads police on a car chase with her 4-year-old in the back. Police Chief Robert Spinks said, “It is situations like that this that unfold at alarming rates and are very fluid. It is a blessing that this individual was taken into custody, and nobody was injured. It is a great partnership with other agencies that make cases like this able to be resolved efficiently. I sincerely hope that the judicial branch of our government takes this opportunity to hold accountable the mother involved with endangering the life of her own child.”
Kansas woman accused in death of man found wounded in alley
NEOSHO COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities investigating the July 25 death of 34-year-old Blake Pearson in Chanute have made an arrest, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Just before 9p.m. Monday, authorities arrested Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka, near Iowa Street and 2600 Road in Allen County, according...
Joplin Police host National Night Out in Schifferdecker Park
JOPLIN, Mo. — Tuesday evening Joplin Police hosted kids and families in Schifferdecker Park for the National Night Out. Free food and drinks along with vendors, our K9 team, Emergency Communications Team members, Joplin Fire Department, SWAT team members, amd vehicles. The evening wrapped with a free swim at Schifferdecker Aquatic Center. This is a national event meant to increase...
Joplin’s Bookhouse Cinema swings by to introduce themselves
Joplin, MO — Nestled on east Broadway in Joplin, Bookhouse Cinema opened in 2018 and shows independent movies, documentaries, etc. Owned by Holly Crane and her husband, Holly came by the studio to not only introduce herself, but tell us what Bookhouse Cinema is, why you should visit, and just why it’s a good place to host a birthday party even. You can find more information on their website.
Connect 2 Culture comes by to talk about Joplin’s latest events
Joplin, MO. — Emily Frankoski from Connect 2 Culture stopped by the studio to tell us all about what’s happening in Joplin. Although she talked about four things, there’s so much more happening. You can go to their website to look at their calendar and see what’s going on! Here are more details on some things happening in Joplin:
Harley rear-ended at highway speeds crashes, vehicle then fled scene
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – About 9:45 p.m. Monday night reports of a motorcycle crash along I-49 near Gateway Drive alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Ambulance, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. | NEOK CRASH >> Miami man crashes into concrete bridge railing near Wyandotte On scene we learn a Harley Davidson...
