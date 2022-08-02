ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Trump endorses ‘ERIC’ in Missouri Republican Senate primary, but which one?

By Tribune Media
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.al.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Democrats Could Flip GOP-Held Senate Seats in Ohio, Pennsylvania: Polls

Amid dire predictions of Democratic losses in the upcoming November midterm elections, the party's candidates actually appear to be well positioned to flip at least two Republican-held Senate seats in Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to recent polls. Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, announced in January 2021 that he would...
OHIO STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?

Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
LAKELAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, MO
State
Florida State
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Elections
Local
Missouri Government
POLITICO

Meet the House Republican who impeached Trump and escaped his fury

HANFORD, Calif. — Most of the 10 House Republicans who backed Donald Trump’s second impeachment have faced the career-threatening consequences of his wrath. Not David Valadao. The 45-year-old California Republican isn’t coasting to reelection, though. He’s running to hold turf that got bluer after redistricting, against a formidable...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Republicans are behind in key Senate races and Trump’s fingerprints are all over it

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday. ... The University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment Index. ... Senate Republicans tank a bill aimed at helping veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. ... The House passes the computer-chip bill, sending it to President Biden’s desk for his signature. ... Next week features big primaries in Arizona, Michigan, Missouri and Washington state, plus that constitutional amendment referendum on abortion in Kansas. ... And farewell NBC’s Pete Williams; we are going to miss you!
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vicky Hartzler
Person
Eric Schmitt
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Jeff Roe
Person
Eric Greitens
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Arizona Democrats boost Trump-backed gubernatorial hopeful Lake in GOP primary

The Arizona Democratic Party is disparaging a Republican gubernatorial candidate, Karrin Taylor Robson, in an apparent attempt at helping Trump-endorsed GOP rival Kari Lake, figuring the latter would be easier to beat in November. The state party sent out a statement Tuesday detailing past donations to Democratic candidates from Robson,...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Republicans leading midterm race for House control: Poll

A new battleground election tracker shows Republicans controlling the House come this fall’s midterm elections . The poll unveiled by CBS News on Sunday showed that if November’s midterm elections were held today, Republicans would regain control of the House with 230 seats compared to 205 for Democrats. A total of 218 seats are needed to control the congressional chamber.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Republican Senate#Election State#U S Senate#Erics
The Associated Press

Open primary may save Trump's GOP targets in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The two Republican members of Congress from Washington who drew interparty challenges due to their vote to impeach former President Donald Trump were leading other Republicans in the state’s top two primary Wednesday. Under Washington’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters in each of Tuesday’s races advance to the November election, regardless of party — a system observers say may have helped the GOP incumbents in Washington who had been targeted by Trump. In early returns, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse looked as they may advance to the general election with a Democratic candidate in each of their races. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was the top vote getter in the 3rd Congressional District, with 32% of the vote and advanced to the November ballot. Herrera Beutler had under 24%. Joe Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who faced significant spending against him from another Republican who attacked him from the right – was at nearly 21%.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC News

House members blast Democrats' meddling in Michigan GOP primary with ad boosting Trump-backed candidate

House Democrats, as well as some Republicans, are ripping into the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee for airing a TV ad Tuesday amplifying the right-wing positions of GOP candidate John Gibbs — an election-denying former Trump administration official who secured his ex-boss’ endorsement — in a tight GOP primary race for a key Michigan congressional seat.
Axios

Trump-endorsed Blake Masters wins GOP Senate nod in Arizona

Blake Masters, a political newcomer backed by former President Trump, has won the Arizona Republican primary for U.S. Senate, AP reports. Why it matters: Masters success illustrates Trump's enduring influence over the GOP electorate and the declining power of establishment Republicans in Arizona. State of play: Masters beat out a...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Washington Examiner

Eli Crane wins Arizona GOP House primary to face Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran

Former Navy SEAL Eli Crane, who went on Shark Tank to pitch a company that turns bullets into bottle openers, won Tuesday's GOP primary election for the 2nd Congressional District. He beat seven challengers, including Arizona's first black Republican state legislator and another believed to be a key player of the QAnon movement. Crane will face incumbent Rep. Tom O'Halleran, one of the most endangered House Democrats in the country, in November's general election.
ARIZONA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
187K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy