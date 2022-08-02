Trump endorses ‘ERIC’ in Missouri Republican Senate primary, but which one?

www.al.com
Rep. Liz Cheney trails Harriet Hageman in Wyoming House GOP primary, polls show
A few weeks out from the Republican primary for Wyoming's lone House seat, Rep. Liz Cheney trails her Donald Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman, polls show.
Democrats Could Flip GOP-Held Senate Seats in Ohio, Pennsylvania: Polls
Amid dire predictions of Democratic losses in the upcoming November midterm elections, the party's candidates actually appear to be well positioned to flip at least two Republican-held Senate seats in Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to recent polls. Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, announced in January 2021 that he would...
How House Republicans Who Voted To Impeach Trump Fared In Tuesday Primaries
Reps. Peter Meijer, Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse were all on the ballots while facing the former president's scorn.
Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?
Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
Meet the House Republican who impeached Trump and escaped his fury
HANFORD, Calif. — Most of the 10 House Republicans who backed Donald Trump’s second impeachment have faced the career-threatening consequences of his wrath. Not David Valadao. The 45-year-old California Republican isn’t coasting to reelection, though. He’s running to hold turf that got bluer after redistricting, against a formidable...
Republicans are behind in key Senate races and Trump’s fingerprints are all over it
WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday. ... The University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment Index. ... Senate Republicans tank a bill aimed at helping veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. ... The House passes the computer-chip bill, sending it to President Biden’s desk for his signature. ... Next week features big primaries in Arizona, Michigan, Missouri and Washington state, plus that constitutional amendment referendum on abortion in Kansas. ... And farewell NBC’s Pete Williams; we are going to miss you!
A Survey of Texas Republicans Suggests That Ron DeSantis Is Growing in Popularity As the GOP Presidential Candidate
A survey conducted amongst Texan Republican voters, released on July 12, has suggested that Ron DeSantis - the Republican Governor of Florida - is growing in appeal outside of his home state as a candidate for the 2024 presidential election.
Pence has campaigned for 3 House Republicans who voted to overturn the 2020 election, report says
Former VP Mike Pence has stumped for some Republicans who voted to overturn 2020, NYT reports. Pence is laying the groundwork for a possible 2024 run, including campaigning for House candidates. Pence has also engaged in proxy battles with Trump in high-profile GOP gubernatorial primaries.
Arizona Democrats boost Trump-backed gubernatorial hopeful Lake in GOP primary
The Arizona Democratic Party is disparaging a Republican gubernatorial candidate, Karrin Taylor Robson, in an apparent attempt at helping Trump-endorsed GOP rival Kari Lake, figuring the latter would be easier to beat in November. The state party sent out a statement Tuesday detailing past donations to Democratic candidates from Robson,...
Six takeaways from Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Arizona and Washington primaries
Kansas voters handed abortion-rights advocates a massive victory Tuesday, surging to the polls to defeat a measure that would have allowed the GOP-led legislature to impose new restrictions.
GOP Sen. Mike Lee is in a tight contest with independent Evan McMullin in the Utah Senate race: poll
Mike Lee is locked in a close Senate race with independent Evan McMullin in Utah, per a new survey. In the latest Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll, Lee had a small edge over McMullin (41%-36%). In April, McMullin earned the official backing of the state Democratic Party in this...
Republicans leading midterm race for House control: Poll
A new battleground election tracker shows Republicans controlling the House come this fall’s midterm elections . The poll unveiled by CBS News on Sunday showed that if November’s midterm elections were held today, Republicans would regain control of the House with 230 seats compared to 205 for Democrats. A total of 218 seats are needed to control the congressional chamber.
Open primary may save Trump's GOP targets in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The two Republican members of Congress from Washington who drew interparty challenges due to their vote to impeach former President Donald Trump were leading other Republicans in the state’s top two primary Wednesday. Under Washington’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters in each of Tuesday’s races advance to the November election, regardless of party — a system observers say may have helped the GOP incumbents in Washington who had been targeted by Trump. In early returns, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse looked as they may advance to the general election with a Democratic candidate in each of their races. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was the top vote getter in the 3rd Congressional District, with 32% of the vote and advanced to the November ballot. Herrera Beutler had under 24%. Joe Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who faced significant spending against him from another Republican who attacked him from the right – was at nearly 21%.
House members blast Democrats' meddling in Michigan GOP primary with ad boosting Trump-backed candidate
House Democrats, as well as some Republicans, are ripping into the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee for airing a TV ad Tuesday amplifying the right-wing positions of GOP candidate John Gibbs — an election-denying former Trump administration official who secured his ex-boss’ endorsement — in a tight GOP primary race for a key Michigan congressional seat.
Trump-endorsed Blake Masters wins GOP Senate nod in Arizona
Blake Masters, a political newcomer backed by former President Trump, has won the Arizona Republican primary for U.S. Senate, AP reports. Why it matters: Masters success illustrates Trump's enduring influence over the GOP electorate and the declining power of establishment Republicans in Arizona. State of play: Masters beat out a...
Masters wins Republican primary for United States Senate in Arizona
Blake Masters defeated Jim Lamon, Mark Brnovich, and two other candidates in the Republican primary for United States Senate in Arizona on August 2, 2022. Incumbent Mark Kelly (D) is running for re-election. Masters, a tech entrepreneur, co-authored Zero to One: Notes on a Startup, a business book based on...
Eli Crane wins Arizona GOP House primary to face Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran
Former Navy SEAL Eli Crane, who went on Shark Tank to pitch a company that turns bullets into bottle openers, won Tuesday's GOP primary election for the 2nd Congressional District. He beat seven challengers, including Arizona's first black Republican state legislator and another believed to be a key player of the QAnon movement. Crane will face incumbent Rep. Tom O'Halleran, one of the most endangered House Democrats in the country, in November's general election.
What Toobin says is a 'big deal' development in the Jan. 6 criminal probe
CNN’s chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin tells Anderson Cooper about the scale of the Department of Justice’s January 6 criminal probe, and the significance of new subpoenas in the investigation.
