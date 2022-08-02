ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsburg, PA

Sportsbeat Preview: Central Dragons

By Ryan Risky
 2 days ago

MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was another strong season for Central in 2021 finishing their season 14-1, but they finished just shy of making it to the State Championship Game by losing in the semi finals.

The Dragons had one of the most explosive offenses in the state averaging 43 points per game, which was led by quarterback Jeff Hoenstine, who is back for his senior season. As a junior last year he passed for more than 3,600 yards and set the Pennsylvania state record with 57 touchdown passes.

Some weapons like Parker Gregg graduated, but with Hoenstine back they should be able to compete with anyone.

“He is going to extend plays,” said Head Coach David Baker. “Sometimes when the play will break down and he will be able to run and he can run away from most lineman and he has a lot of good judgement on that and he can get out along with edge and maybe start to throw the ball down the field because he is pretty quick getting away from people.”

The semi final loss to Central Valley was tough for the Dragons to swallow, but they feel they’ve learned from that loss.

“It really just taught us about having to play under pressure and playing when you’re behind,” said Hoenstine. “It’s important that when you’re behind you just don’t give up and trust your teammates and count on the people beside you that you just believe and have faith that you’re going to comeback.”

