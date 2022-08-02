CompassCare reopens 52 days after arson and vandalism

www.whec.com
4 arrested following vehicle pursuit starting in Lockport
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Four people from Rochester face charges following an alleged larceny and vehicle pursuit in Lockport on Tuesday. Around 5 p.m. the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reports receiving a call about an alleged larceny from Runnings at 5789 South Transit Rd. The caller said they saw a black Jeep Wrangler leaving the scene.
Crane operator killed in Tonawanda
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A crane operator in the Town of Tonawanda died after an incident at the Mid River Marina on Wednesday afternoon, according to a National Grid spokesman. National Grid says they received a call at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday that there was a motor vehicle accident involving poles and wires. National Grid turned […]
chautauquatoday.com
Thruway traffic stop in Buffalo leads to felony gun arrest of Dunkirk man
A traffic stop on I-190 in the city of Buffalo led to a felony gun arrest of a Dunkirk man. State Police say troopers pulled over 25-year-old Bryan Colon-Colon for a vehicle and traffic violation Monday afternoon, shortly after 4 pm. Further investigation determined that Colon-Colon had a suspended license. Troopers arranged to have the vehicle towed off the Thruway, and while completing a vehicle inventory, a loaded defaced Taurus model G2C handgun with 12 live rounds was discovered on the passenger side floor.
Buffalo Police investigating Tuesday night shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday night. Police say that officers responded to a call just before 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bailey Ave. and Davidson Ave. Detectives say a 21-year-old male was hit by gunfire while inside of a vehicle. He was transported to Erie […]
Cheektowaga man shot Tuesday night on Niagara Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man is listed in serious condition after he was shot Tuesday night in Buffalo. The 36-year-old was shot outside just after 11 p.m. Tuesday on the 2000 block of Niagara Street, north of Austin Street, in the Black Rock neighborhood. The man was taken...
Owner of Newfane farm sanctuary charged with grand larceny, released
New York State Police said they were processing the arrest of Tracy Murphy, the owner of Asha's, on Tuesday morning.
wrfalp.com
Investigation Into Fire at Fredonia Bar Continuing
Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at a Fredonia bar Monday afternoon. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says the Fredonia Fire Department was called to Heenan’s Bar on 39 East Avenue around 3:00 p.m. for a structure fire. Fire crews put out the fire...
Owner of Mid River Marina dead after crane accident in Town of Tonawanda
A spokesperson from National Grid said a crane operator, not connected to National Grid, died after hitting power lines.
Town of Tonawanda man facing manslaughter charge following fight
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Town of Tonawanda man has been arraigned on charges for the death of a 19-year-old during an April 20 fight. Michael Atkinson, 22, of Town of Tonawanda was arraigned on Monday on an indictment charging him with one count of manslaughter in the first degree (class “B” violent felony) and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (class “C” violent felony).
Shoplifting suspects who led high-speed chase caught in Medina, NCSO says
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three men and a woman are in custody after a shoplifting incident in Niagara County resulted in a high-speed chase Tuesday evening, according to the County Sheriff’s office. At the time of the chase, a Niagara County official told News 4’s Tara Lynch that spike strips were used in an attempt […]
Town of Tonawanda man arraigned on manslaughter charge
A Town of Tonawanda man is accused of killing another man during a fight in April. If convicted he faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.
wesb.com
Buffalo Man Accused of Spreading Rubbish
A Buffalo man is accused of scattering rubbish in Eldred. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 44-year-old Leon Hughes deposited multiple household items on private property in Eldred. Charges are pending.
chautauquatoday.com
State Police BCI investigating armed robbery at casino in Cattaraugus County
An armed robbery at a casino in Cattaraugus County is under investigation. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of SP Machias are investigating the hold up that occurred shortly before 11 pm Saturday at Seneca Gaming and Entertainment Oil Springs Casino in the town of Ischua. The unidentified male suspect entered the casino displaying what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun and carrying a cloth shopping bag. The suspect approached the cashier cage where he demanded money. The suspect appeared to be an average build white male and approximately 5’9”. He was wearing a camouflage shirt, hat, mask, dark sweatpants and black sneakers with white trim. The suspect appeared to be wearing transparent gloves with the words LOVE either tattooed on his knuckles or drawn on the gloves. The suspect left on foot with U.S. currency in the shopping bag, as well as a cashier drawer with additional U.S. currency.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to causing toddler's death
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man on Monday admitted to causing injuries that led to the death of his girlfriend's 17-month-old daughter. Robert Dumas, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree. The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Dumas repeatedly assaulted Simone Calhoun at a home on Hirschbeck Avenue in Buffalo in September, 2020.
Williamsville Dentist Gets 45 Days in Jail for Touching Female Patient During Appointment
WLLIAMNSVILLE, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 75-year-old...
Deputies at Erie County Holding Center prevent suicide
No injuries were reported when he was evaluated by medical personnel.
Narcity
A White Arctic Wolf Escaped Near Niagara Falls & Police Are Looking For It
A white Arctic wolf is running loose in a city near Niagara Falls after it escaped from its home, and police are currently looking for it. In a news release issued on August 3, the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) shared that the female wolf dug out of its enclosure on August 2 at around 9 a.m. in Port Colborne.
West Seneca Man Charged for Friday Night Murder
WEST SENECA, NY – A 24-year-old man is in custody after his arrest for the...
Buffalo man sentenced to prison in connection to deadly crash on Bailey Avenue
The crash occurred on July 8, 2020 in the area of Bailey Avenue and East Lovejoy Street. A judge found him guilty of one count of second-degree manslaughter in June.
West Seneca Man Charged In Horrific Fatal Stabbing On Edson Street
A man has been charged for grisly stabbing death in West Seneca. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 24-year-old man was arraigned on Saturday afternoon by West Seneca Town Court Justice Shannon Filbert. Jairus J. Kedzierski of West Seneca was arrested on one count of Murder in the Second Degree.
