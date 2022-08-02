ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, NY

CompassCare reopens 52 days after arson and vandalism

WHEC TV-10
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.whec.com

2 On Your Side

4 arrested following vehicle pursuit starting in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Four people from Rochester face charges following an alleged larceny and vehicle pursuit in Lockport on Tuesday. Around 5 p.m. the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reports receiving a call about an alleged larceny from Runnings at 5789 South Transit Rd. The caller said they saw a black Jeep Wrangler leaving the scene.
LOCKPORT, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Crane operator killed in Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A crane operator in the Town of Tonawanda died after an incident at the Mid River Marina on Wednesday afternoon, according to a National Grid spokesman. National Grid says they received a call at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday that there was a motor vehicle accident involving poles and wires. National Grid turned […]
TONAWANDA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Thruway traffic stop in Buffalo leads to felony gun arrest of Dunkirk man

A traffic stop on I-190 in the city of Buffalo led to a felony gun arrest of a Dunkirk man. State Police say troopers pulled over 25-year-old Bryan Colon-Colon for a vehicle and traffic violation Monday afternoon, shortly after 4 pm. Further investigation determined that Colon-Colon had a suspended license. Troopers arranged to have the vehicle towed off the Thruway, and while completing a vehicle inventory, a loaded defaced Taurus model G2C handgun with 12 live rounds was discovered on the passenger side floor.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Police investigating Tuesday night shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday night. Police say that officers responded to a call just before 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bailey Ave. and Davidson Ave. Detectives say a 21-year-old male was hit by gunfire while inside of a vehicle. He was transported to Erie […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Cheektowaga man shot Tuesday night on Niagara Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man is listed in serious condition after he was shot Tuesday night in Buffalo. The 36-year-old was shot outside just after 11 p.m. Tuesday on the 2000 block of Niagara Street, north of Austin Street, in the Black Rock neighborhood. The man was taken...
BUFFALO, NY
wrfalp.com

Investigation Into Fire at Fredonia Bar Continuing

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at a Fredonia bar Monday afternoon. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says the Fredonia Fire Department was called to Heenan’s Bar on 39 East Avenue around 3:00 p.m. for a structure fire. Fire crews put out the fire...
FREDONIA, NY
2 On Your Side

Town of Tonawanda man facing manslaughter charge following fight

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Town of Tonawanda man has been arraigned on charges for the death of a 19-year-old during an April 20 fight. Michael Atkinson, 22, of Town of Tonawanda was arraigned on Monday on an indictment charging him with one count of manslaughter in the first degree (class “B” violent felony) and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (class “C” violent felony).
TONAWANDA, NY
wesb.com

Buffalo Man Accused of Spreading Rubbish

A Buffalo man is accused of scattering rubbish in Eldred. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 44-year-old Leon Hughes deposited multiple household items on private property in Eldred. Charges are pending.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

State Police BCI investigating armed robbery at casino in Cattaraugus County

An armed robbery at a casino in Cattaraugus County is under investigation. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of SP Machias are investigating the hold up that occurred shortly before 11 pm Saturday at Seneca Gaming and Entertainment Oil Springs Casino in the town of Ischua. The unidentified male suspect entered the casino displaying what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun and carrying a cloth shopping bag. The suspect approached the cashier cage where he demanded money. The suspect appeared to be an average build white male and approximately 5’9”. He was wearing a camouflage shirt, hat, mask, dark sweatpants and black sneakers with white trim. The suspect appeared to be wearing transparent gloves with the words LOVE either tattooed on his knuckles or drawn on the gloves. The suspect left on foot with U.S. currency in the shopping bag, as well as a cashier drawer with additional U.S. currency.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man pleads guilty to causing toddler's death

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man on Monday admitted to causing injuries that led to the death of his girlfriend's 17-month-old daughter. Robert Dumas, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree. The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Dumas repeatedly assaulted Simone Calhoun at a home on Hirschbeck Avenue in Buffalo in September, 2020.
BUFFALO, NY

