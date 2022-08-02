ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Montas to Yankees, Mancini to Astros ahead of trade deadline

Post Register
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.postregister.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

These Orioles have already defied the odds. In trading Trey Mancini, GM Mike Elias challenged them to do it again. | ANALYSIS

Until they prove otherwise, the Orioles, a winning team in reach of a playoff spot, are sellers. In their first summer trade, the Orioles sent Trey Mancini, their longest-tenured player, to the Houston Astros for a pair of well-regarded pitching prospects in a three-team deal also involving the Tampa Bay Rays. Hours later, Baltimore beat the Texas Rangers to move above .500 and within 2 1/2 ...
BALTIMORE, MD
theScore

Athletics trade Montas, Trivino to Yankees in 6-player swap

The New York Yankees acquired right-hander Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino from the Oakland Athletics on Monday for left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears, right-hander Luis Medina, and second baseman Cooper Bowman, according to a team announcement. Montas was one of the top starting pitchers available on the trade...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
City
Oakland, TX
New York City, NY
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
San Diego, TX
City
New Boston, TX
Houston, TX
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy