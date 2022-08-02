UC Election Commissions See Average Turnout For Early Voting

newstalk941.com
Linder Appointed To Fill Vacant Livingston Alderman Seat
Livingston Board of Aldermen has filled the seat left vacant by former Aldermen Chris Speck’s resignation. Bill Linder previously served on the Board for two terms. He was the fourth highest vote getter during the most recent election, finishing just out of the three seats. . “Bill I think...
Cumberland Budget Includes Property Tax Decrease And Raises
The Cumberland County Commission approved its new fiscal year budget with a lower property tax Tuesday. Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said it was reduced from $1.5653 to $1.1350. Foster said the increase of property values allowed the change to happen without losing revenue. “It’s hours and hours of work,”...
Livingston Budgets Funds To Help Cover SROs For 2023-2024 School Year
Livingston Aldermen approved budgeting some $107,750 to help schools inside the city limits to pay for school resource officers. The budgeted amount is for the next school year. Mayor Curtis Hayes said SROs are currently funded through a state grant, which is in its last year. “So next year we...
Jackson Co. Awards $122K Bid For County Jail HVAC Replacement And Air Purification System
Jackson County has awarded a bid to replace all HVAC equipment and install an air purification system at the County Jail. Mayor Randy Heady said the low bid came in at some $122,000, slightly under budget. He said the HVAC equipment is original to the jail that opened in 2007.
White Co Receives 3 Company Proposals To Operate Landfill
White County received three proposals from private companies to operate its landfill. The request for proposals process opened in July. County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson said he has now sent the items to county commissioners for feedback. “It comes down to bottom line what it costs per ton to dispose...
Putnam Planning Approves Final Plat Off Of Cumberland Cove Road
Members of Cumberland Cove’s Property Owners’ Association addressed the Putnam County Planning Commission Tuesday night. Board of Directors Vice President Gail Haggard said the final plat approval of a new development drew the concern of residents in the neighborhood. The new development sits at the end of Cumberland...
wvlt.tv
Crossville city manager suspended after Village Inn incident
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crossville City Manager Greg Wood was suspended Tuesday night following a WVLT News exclusive report on the closing of the Village Inn motel, a low-income housing complex. Authorities closed the complex late last month, but it reopened less than a day later due to a procedural...
Cookeville To Consider Providing Funding For Dogwood Park Sculpture
Cookeville City Council will consider providing additional funding to complete a sculpture honoring victims of the 2020 Tornado. Leisure Services Director Rick Woods said the monument was a project by the Leadership Putnam Class of 2021. “The plan is for it to go in Dogwood Park in an area that...
Crossville City Manager Suspended Following Village Inn Closure
Crossville City Manager Greg Wood was suspended for three weeks Tuesday amid concerns of due process over the closure of the Village Inn. The motel on Burnett Street closed last week due to allegations of code infractions. It then reopened shortly after. City Attorney William Ridley recommended the city council to approve an outside investigation based on the actions under Wood’s leadership.
Smithville Making Repairs To Aging Green Brook Park
Smithville’s Green Brook Park will receive about $45,000 worth of improvements this fall. The Board of Aldermen approved the bid for work focusing on wooden playground equipment. Mayor Josh Miller said it was installed more than 20 years ago. “It’s just time for us to make some necessary repairs,”...
Scott’s unemployment rate increases to become Tennessee’s 3rd-highest
HUNTSVILLE | Scott County’s unemployment rate climbed sharply in June to become the third-highest jobless rate in Tennessee, at 6.2%. That’s according to a new round of data released last week by the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development. The big picture: Scott County wasn’t alone with...
Cookeville To Consider Ordinance Amending Sale Start Time For Beer
Cookeville City Council will consider the first reading of an ordinance amending the sale of beer. City Clerk Darian Coons said the ordinance would sync up the start time of 10 a.m. for the sale of all alcoholic beverages on Sunday. “Back in 2019, the council opted back into the...
127 Yard Sale Kicks Off Thursday At Several UC Locations
The 35th annual 127 Yard Sale will return to the Upper Cumberland Thursday. It covers 690 miles from Michigan to Alabama. Along the way, it will cross through Jamestown where Chamber of Commerce Tourism and Membership Director Seth Vaughn expects a large turnout. “Our businesses really prosper throughout this time...
Tennessee schools begin new year amidst more open vaccine requirements
Religious exemptions now only require a parent's or guardian's signature, as opposed to a health care provider's.
Putnam County judge suspended for remainder of term
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Putnam County judge has been suspended for the remainder of his term by the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct. The board issued an order that detailed several complaints against Circuit Court Judge Jonathan Young, of Cookeville, who serves the 13th Judicial District, including sexual misconduct with a woman who was a party in an adoption case in his court.
Livingston PD About Halfway Through Inventory Cataloging
Livingston Police Department is about halfway through cataloging its evidence inventory. The Board of Aldermen heard an update from Interim Police Chief Ray Smith Monday night. Smith said they’ve gone through about 1,700 articles to individually verify and match with case numbers. “You go back to the court system,...
Bridge Not Financially Feasible For Rail Trail Crossing On Willow Ave.
Expanding Cookeville’s Rail Trail west means what to do at Willow Avenue. Advocates, residents and city officials have discussed options for several years–including a bridge or overpass. Cookeville City Manager James Mills said that the only way to get across without spending millions on a second bridge would...
Byrdstown Workers Repair Water Main Break On Main Street
Byrdstown employees were battling a large water main break that was fully repaired early Wednesday morning. Mayor Sam Gibson said a six-inch line broke around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday on North Main Street. Gibson said after an initial repair, a second break on the same line occurred a few hours later.
Airport Hangars In Short Supply Across The State
Hangar space is in short supply at airports across the state, including those in the Upper Cumberland. Greg Livingston is the Director of Operations at the Crossville Airport. He said their facility has had a waiting list for about two years. “We seem to be getting more people that want...
Putnam Homicide Investigation Locates Individual Wanted For Questioning
An individual wanted for questioning in a Putnam County Sheriff’s Office homicide investigation has been located. Amanda Borden turned herself into the Sheriff’s Office Tuesday night on outstanding warrants. Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said Borden has been cooperating with the homicide investigation. “All the evidence shows that...
