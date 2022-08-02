Julian Nava, LA School Board's First Mexican American Member, Dead At 95

laist.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles bans homeless encampments near schools and daycare centersBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Is Last Crumb Cookies Better than Crumbl Cookies?Chicago Food KingLos Angeles, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
This Hotel Gave Back over $28,000 to Local Breast Cancer OrganizationsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Los Angeles, CA
Related
Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas
The North American monsoon will fuel thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough to bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the coming days with the potential that coastal areas from the Mexico border to the mountains north of Los Angeles get their first shower or thunderstorm since May or June, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Headlines: Bengal Tiger Charges Into Taquería In Mexico; LAPD Footage Shows Cop Shooting Less-Than-Lethal Round at Downtown Punk Show
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A study of over 36,000 adults finds that having just one alcoholic drink a day is linked with reductions...
foxla.com
Long Beach passes $25 healthcare worker minimum wage
LONG BEACH, Calif. - The Long Beach City Council announced Wednesday it voted 9-0 in favor of a $25 minimum wage for healthcare workers in the Southern California city. With the vote, Long Beach becomes the fourth city in Los Angeles County to pass a fair wage ordinance for healthcare workers. The other cities to pass a similar measure are Los Angeles, Downey and Monterey Park.
grimygoods.com
10 Must-See Free Summer Concerts in Los Angeles This August 2022
With so many options for free entertainment and events, it’s time again to dive into the best free summer concerts in Los Angeles. Featuring diverse acts of world class standards, as well as rising stars and local gems, this summer is packed with free shows and festivals well worth braving the LA heat and traffic to get to. This year, in addition to the city’s many longstanding summer concert series, there are also a few newcomers excited to bring new musical discoveries to their fellow Angelenos. From performing art collectives to the best indie artists, the musical scope to choose from is sure to please any music lover’s taste. Be sure to check out these 10 featured summer concert series taking place at iconic LA locations from the Skirball Cultural Center to the heart of downtown LA. And, be sure to check out more free summer concerts in Los Angeles here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laist.com
LA Explained: How To Swap Out Your Thirsty Lawn With Drought-Friendly Plants
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Outdoor watering has a bigger impact...
Laist.com
Morning Brief: Drought-Friendly Lawn, New COVID Vaccine, Non-U.S. Citizen Voting Rights
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Good morning, L.A. It’s Tuesday, August...
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita City Council ‘Remains Steadfast’ In Opposition To Criminals Being Housed In Camp Scott
Having consistently condemned the relocation of young men convicted of violent crimes to Camp Scott, the City of Santa Clarita remains “steadfast” in preventing the permanent youth housing facility near residential homes, despite Los Angeles County allegedly breaching an environmental lawsuit and beginning maintenance. With the next Juvenile...
Eater
Meet the Cambodian Cowboy, a Texas Barbecue Pitmaster in Long Beach
Long Beach chef Chad Phuong’s life sometimes feels like a triptych, three independent panels in time that collectively portray a full scene. There is Cambodia, the place of his birth, where he bore witness to genocide before escaping with his mother. There is Long Beach, where he arrived as a refugee and found a whole new life. And there are the grazing fields of Hereford, Texas, considered one of the nation’s centers of beef production. Phuong has channeled all three into his current life as the community-dubbed Cambodian Cowboy, a meat-slinging American Cambodian character who smokes and grills from a mobile setup that he attaches to his Toyota Tundra, selling food under the name Battambong BBQ.
RELATED PEOPLE
These Are The Best Places To Order Oysters In Los Angeles
Here's where you can find them.
2urbangirls.com
Prestigious Los Angeles private school sued for wrongful termination of Black employee
LOS ANGELES – A former administrative assistant for a private school attended over the years by the children of many celebrities sued her former employer Tuesday, alleging she was wrongfully fired because she is Black, female and had health problems. Christina McCrary’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit, filed against...
PLANetizen
This Street Treatment Fights Extreme Heat
Unlike leafier neighborhoods, Pacoima lacks a robust tree cover that would provide shade and cool neighborhood streets. | Cbl62 / Pacoima, California. An innovative project in Pacoima, a community in the Los Angeles area, is using an epoxy acrylic coating to reflect heat that would otherwise be absorbed by asphalt and make the neighborhood hotter. “The coating is being applied to nearly 1 million square feet of roads, playgrounds and parking lots in a 10-block-area around [Hubert H. Humphrey Memorial Park]. About 7,300 people live within a half mile.” As Todd Woody reports in Bloomberg, “A 2020 study published in the journal Environmental Research Letters found that the use of such coatings in two Los Angeles neighborhoods decreased pavement temperatures up to 10°.”
citypridemagazine.com
L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans’ Community Resource Centers Distribute Free Backpacks and School Supplies in August￼
LOS ANGELES – L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise health plans announced today they will distribute free backpacks filled with school supplies for Los Angeles County students from kindergarten through college on August 5th in Inglewood. This is the third year in a row that the two health plans have held this backpack event series.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Laist.com
Wildlife Crossing Construction Camera Gives Glimpse Into LA’s Conservation Future
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE. It’s this specter...
Eater
19 Classic Los Angeles Greasy Spoons Every Angeleno Should Try
Los Angeles has a wealth of great diners offering everything from breakfast staples like scrambled eggs and toast to lunchtime patty melts, salads, and evening staples like smothered sandwiches and chicken pot pies. Most every neighborhood has one or more diners that locals love, so here are just a few of the many, many options spread from Santa Monica and the San Fernando Valley to San Pedro and Pasadena, sorted geographically.
NBC Los Angeles
Renting an Apartment in LA? Here's How Much You Need to Make Per Hour: Report
Californians are well aware of the high price of housing — but a new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows how deep the divide truly is between the minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental. The housing coalition, a nonprofit based in Washington,...
Bill allowing safe injection sites in L.A. heads to Gov. Newsom’s desk
Los Angeles could soon become one of three cities in California to provide supervised injection sites under legislation passed by the state Senate today and heading to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Laist.com
Best Things To Do This Week in Los Angeles And SoCal: Aug. 1 - 4
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Celebrate the music of Daft Punk...
2 Persons Killed In A Car Crash In South LA (Los Angeles, CA)
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a car crash that killed two people in South Los Angeles. The accident occurred at the intersection of W.52nd and Flower Street in South LA, according to the police.
smobserved.com
Santa Monica City Officials Warned of Potential for Violence on Library Grounds Where They had Contracted for Unarmed Guards
August 2, 2022 - City officials were warned of dangerous conditions on the grounds of the central Santa Monica Public Library well in advance of the fatal stabbing Friday evening in the north courtyard of the building. Santa Monica property and business owner John Alle has been recording the takeover...
UPS Driver Settles Suit Alleging LAUSD Worker Doused Her With Cup Of Urine
A UPS driver has settled her lawsuit against Los Angeles Unified in which she alleged a district employee threw a cup filled with urine at her when her truck blocked his way in 2020.
Comments / 0