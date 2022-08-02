ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trey Mancini’s fiancée Sara Perlman thanks Baltimore after Orioles trade

By Ryan Glasspiegel
 2 days ago

Gratitude was expressed on the way out.

Trey Mancini’s fiancée, Sara Perlman, tweeted her appreciation for Baltimore Orioles fans after the organization shipped the popular utilityman to the Houston Astros on Monday.

“For a million reasons.. thank you Baltimore. You will always be such a special place for us,” Perlman tweeted, using orange heart emojis.

Trey Mancini’s fiancée Sara Perlman expressed gratitude for the Baltimore fans after Mancini was traded to Houston.
In a three-team trade that involved the Orioles, Astros and Rays, Mancini and pitcher Jayden Murray went to Houston. The Orioles received righty Seth Johnson from the Rays and righty Chayce McDermott from the Astros. Tampa Bay acquired Jose Siri from the Astros.

Mancini had played his entire big-league career with the Orioles, overcoming Stage 3 colon cancer to return to the team after missing the entire 2020 season.

This season, he is hitting .268 with 10 homers and a .751 OPS. Last week, in his final home at-bat for the Orioles, he hit an inside the park home run. Both Mancini and the Camden Yards faithful were emotional in the aftermath .

Trey Mancini and Sara Perlman at the ESPY Awards.
Mancini and Perlman got engaged last November , and are set to get married this coming offseason. Perlman is a broadcaster for NBC Sports, where she hosted USFL coverage this past season and is also a host of gambling content on PointsBet.

