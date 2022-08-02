ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Applications Open for Tournament of Roses Royal Court

By City News Service
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

PASADENA (CNS) - Applications are now being accepted for much-coveted spots on the 2023 Pasadena Tournament of Roses Royal Court, the tournament announced today.

Each year, hundreds of teens and young women apply for spots on the seven-member court, which attends dozens of events leading up to the annual Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game. The court members serve as ambassadors for the local community and the Tournament of Roses organization.

Members of the court are chosen based on a variety of qualities, including public speaking, leadership, academic achievement and involvement in the community and at their school. Applicants must identify as female, be between 17 and 21 years old, reside within the Pasadena Area Community College District and have at least a 2.0 grade-point average during the current and previous academic year. Applicants must be either a senior in high school or enrolled as a full-time student at any school or college within the Pasadena Area Community College District.

Members of the court all receive a $7,500 educational scholarship. They all must be able to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. Additional information and the application are available online at

https://tournamentofroses.com/about/royal-court/.

