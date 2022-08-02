Read on abc6onyourside.com
Police investigating deadly shooting in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Columbus. Officials say one victim was self-transported to Nationwide Children's Hospital, where they later died. The victim in this shooting was not a juvenile, police say. The shooting occurred near Frebis Avenue and Wager Street in...
Columbus police searching for missing 65-year-old woman
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police issued a missing endangered adult alert Friday morning for a 65-year-old woman. Columbus police said Ratna Gurung was last seen in the area of Morse Road and Westerville Road early Friday morning, wearing a light-colored nightgown. She is described as having salt and pepper...
Stolen utility truck crashes into Columbus photography store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A business owner is figuring out the damage after a stolen utility truck crashed through the front door early Friday. Around 4:36 a.m., an alarm company alerted police to a break-in at the Midwest Photo store in the 2800 block of Silver Drive. Owner Moishe...
Fairfield Co. Sheriff identifies 5 juveniles involved in windshield shattering spree
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating several reports of vehicle damage in Violet Township. Between July 28 and August 1, the sheriff's office said it received six reports from drivers who said their windshield was shattered after an oncoming car threw what was believed to be pop cans and water bottles at their vehicle.
Columbus Police identify suspect in February Hilltop homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in a fatal Hilltop shooting in February. Josiah Herring, 21, is wanted for murder in the shooting death of Dameire Thornton, 19, according to police. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on February 23...
No injuries after large fire at northwest Columbus home construction
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fire crews remained at the smoldering remnants of a large fire for several hours Saturday morning. The fire was already through the roof by the time crews arrived at the under-construction home in the 5600 block of Riverside Drive around 4 a.m. The Perry Township...
Infant among 2 people injured in southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police said an infant is among two people who were injured in a shooting Wednesday evening near Canal Winchester. Police were called to the area of 3757 Center Ridge Way at the Moors apartment complex around 7:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
Woman recovering following Hilltop area shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman is recovering after being shot early Thursday morning in Columbus' South Hilltop. According to police, officers responded to a house along West Mound Street just after 4 a.m. When officers arrived they located a 39-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her...
Suspect accused of fatally shooting man in west Columbus arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police arrested a man Thursday who was wanted in a fatal shooting on the west side. Richard L. Schoonover, 49, was taken into custody Thursday without incident in the area of Alkire Road and Demorest Road. He is charged with murder in the July 25 shooting death of Robert Lester, 52, according to police.
Shooting victim taken to hospital in Obetz
OBETZ, Ohio (WSYX) — Obetz police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning on Ayrshire Drive. Police say one person was transported to Grant Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Police are still on the scene investigating. ABC6/FOX28 will update this story.
Columbus Police believe 5 recent shootings are connected; seeking witnesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police said on Thursday detectives believe a shooting Wednesday night that injured an infant and a 26-year-old man is connected to the fatal shooting of a teen Friday night and three other recent shootings. Wednesday night, an infant and an adult...
1 dead after crash on I-71 SB at East Powell Road
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead after a crash on a highway north of Polaris Fashion Place Friday afternoon. Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the person killed in the crash as William R. Tucker, 48, of Lancaster, Ohio. Tucker was operating a 2007 Mack Truck MR688S...
Apartment fire in northwest Columbus leaves 15 people displaced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Fire is investigating a second-alarm apartment fire on Habitat Drive in northwest Columbus. Officials say that the fire has been extinguished and all of the residents made it out of the building safely. One firefighter was transported to Doctors West for...
Central Ohio rescue group helping find homes for dogs displaced by Kentucky flooding
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Devastating flooding in Kentucky destroyed homes and left many displaced. A Central Ohio dog rescue group is working to find forever homes for some dogs after flood waters demolished an animal shelter. Stop the Suffering is a Columbus, Ohio-based nonprofit that rescues dogs and cats...
18-year-old killed in Franklin County hit and run
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklin County hit and run has left an 18-year-old woman dead late Wednesday night. The accident happened around 11 p.m. in the area of Interstate 270, east of U.S. 62 in Jackson Township, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. Emma Bailey of Grove...
OSHP investigating fatal Morrow County vehicle crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One man is dead after being involved in a car crash Wednesday morning in Morrow County. The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident that occurred just after 10:30 a.m. Officers said 56-year-old Timothy Compton was driving westbound on...
List of festivals and events happening this weekend across Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weekend there are many different festivals and events happening across Central Ohio. The weather may be a bit rainy, but that won't interrupt the fun at any of these family-friendly events. Dublin Irish Festival. The 35th Dublin Irish Festival kicks off today and runs...
Columbus man sentenced to over 6 years in prison for USPS armed robberies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man was sentenced to more than six years in prison by a U.S. District Court for two separate armed robberies of United States Postal carriers. Brandon J. Campbell, 21, admitted in March 2022 to using violence and a gun to endanger the lives...
Columbus man sentenced for attempting to steal couple's home, rental property
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court to 44 months in prison for carrying out a fraud scheme to steal a couple's home and rental properties valued at about $1 million. Shahiydullah A. Binraymond, also known as Raymond Walker III, 49, was...
Ohio man posing as funeral home director found guilty on multiple felony charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A common pleas court judge in Lucas County found an Ohio man accused of running an illegal funeral home operation guilty on multiple felony charges. In October 2021, Shawnte Hardin, 41, was indicted on 37 charges related to providing funeral services without a license. On...
