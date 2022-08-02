Back to School: Iberville Parish School District talks safety ahead of 1st day of class

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s what WAFB is working on for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022:. A 2-year-old boy died from a fentanyl overdose in June but had been taken to the hospital twice and treated with narcan, a drug specifically used for overdoses. The situation was reported to Louisiana investigators at least twice. So, why was the child repeatedly left in his mother’s care? Lead investigator Scottie Hunter will tell you what he has learned on the matter. CLICK HERE for more.

