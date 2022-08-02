ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberville Parish, LA

Back to School: Iberville Parish School District talks safety ahead of 1st day of class

By Raychelle Riley
brproud.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.brproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

New school opening 6 years after 2016 flood

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A new school in Livingston Parish will soon open six years after the flood of 2016. The new campus, which is located on the former Southside Junior High site, incorporates the students of the previous Southside Elementary and Southside Junior High. Both previous campuses were...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
County
Iberville Parish, LA
City
Plaquemine, LA
postsouth.com

Start of school expected ‘almost’ normal for Iberville Parish

The start of the 2022-23 school year may seem much closer to normal for Iberville Parish students when classes begin Aug. 9 for the schools and charter academy. No COVID restrictions are in place, but the school system will keep a plan in place for prevention protocol, said Dr. Arthur Joffrion, Iberville Parish Schools Superintendent.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#High School#School Principal#Community School#Iberville
brproud.com

BRCC to hold ‘Hiring Day’ event Saturday, Aug. 6

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The more than 8,000 students enrolled in Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) may be interested in securing a part-time job to help cover tuition costs, and an opportunity to do exactly this is right around the corner. BRCC is hosting a Wednesday, August 3...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Free "back to school haircuts" set for Sunday

A Baton Rouge church is sponsoring free "back to school haircuts" on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. The service is aimed at underprivileged children in the North Foster Drive area. The haircuts will be available at Martin Luther King Christian Academy, 4295 Prescott Ct. Those donating their time...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Mayor Broome hosts a social event for teenagers in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is collaborating with Healthy Blue, the Safety Place, and the Big Buddy Program to host the Total Teen Takeover on Friday, Aug. 5. This youth experience will offer positivity, empowerment, influencers, and a safe place for young adults. During the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Fathers, sons, and brothers attend community town hall on gun violence

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Fathers, sons, and brothers attended a community town hall on gun violence Wednesday. The 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge partnered with the Mayor’s Office Summer of Hope Initiative to spread awareness about the increase in gun violence in the East Baton Rouge area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
brproud.com

Denham Springs students given opportunity to learn robotics

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Young students that attended the Denham Springs STEM and Robotics Center Camp during July have been introduced to learn new concepts of science. The camp is referred to as ‘Mrs. Moore’s Science and Robotics All-Stars Camp’ in honor of the founder of the yearly...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

How Bridge Center for Hope helps those in crisis in EBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — With East Baton Rouge on pace to break yet another record for overdose deaths, Executive Director of the Bridge Center for Hope Charlotte Claiborne is reminding the public that there is help. “We’re open 24 hours, 7 days a week, 365 days a year,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

SULC to host expungement event for EBR residents on August 19

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Southern University Law Center’s Office of Innovation and Strategic Partnerships and Initiatives is partnering with East Baton Rouge City-Parish and Louisiana Department of Corrections to host an expungement intake event for residents. During the event, EBR residents will have the opportunity to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KNOE TV8

3 Concordia Parish escapees could be in Winn, Livingston parishes

FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - Three non-violent offenders are wanted after walking away from Concordia Parish Corrections Facility on Aug. 1, 2022, in Ferriday. Officials said three pre-trial inmates walked away from the facility around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 1. It is not determined how these inmates breached the facility. A full investigation is underway to locate them. They are all believed to be in their home parishes.
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
WAFB

Coming Up on 9News at 6: Aug. 3, 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s what WAFB is working on for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022:. A 2-year-old boy died from a fentanyl overdose in June but had been taken to the hospital twice and treated with narcan, a drug specifically used for overdoses. The situation was reported to Louisiana investigators at least twice. So, why was the child repeatedly left in his mother’s care? Lead investigator Scottie Hunter will tell you what he has learned on the matter. CLICK HERE for more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU Ag Center receives $1M for bioproducts, bioprocessing research expansion

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $1 million grant was awarded to the LSU Ag Center for bioproducts and bioprocessing research equipment. The grant awarded by the Louisiana Board of Regents will allow researchers to access 12 pieces of state-of-the-art equipment to support engineering and chemistry, according to LSU Ag Center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Tree down on I-10 at Acadian

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is reporting a tree has fallen down on I-10 westbound at Acadian blocking the two right lanes. Drivers should expect delays.
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy