Back to School: Iberville Parish School District talks safety ahead of 1st day of class

Class begins next week, school systems rush to fill important positions
BATON ROUGE, La. - Time is running out for some school districts to fill staffing holes before classes starts next week. Nationwide, school systems are finding new strategies to recruit and keep existing employees. Jackie Tisdell says, the Ascension parish school board office is increasing efforts to get more people...
Back to School: WBR Schools to start new school year with interim superintendent
WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The West Baton Rouge school system is getting ready for the first week of school with new leadership changes. After 30 years in education and eight years as West Baton Rouge Parish Schools’ superintendent, Wesley Watts is retiring. “I loved every minute...
Back to School: Livingston Parish schools talk flood recovery, new athletic facilities
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — In less than a week, students in Livingston Parish will be headed back to the classrooms. “The greatest thing that happens every year is the first day of school. When the buses roll up and those kids get off those buses, it just makes our day,” said Livingston Parish Superintendent Alan Murphy.
New school opening 6 years after 2016 flood
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A new school in Livingston Parish will soon open six years after the flood of 2016. The new campus, which is located on the former Southside Junior High site, incorporates the students of the previous Southside Elementary and Southside Junior High. Both previous campuses were...
Start of school expected ‘almost’ normal for Iberville Parish
The start of the 2022-23 school year may seem much closer to normal for Iberville Parish students when classes begin Aug. 9 for the schools and charter academy. No COVID restrictions are in place, but the school system will keep a plan in place for prevention protocol, said Dr. Arthur Joffrion, Iberville Parish Schools Superintendent.
Summer break coming to an end; teachers and students gearing up for new school year
BATON ROUGE- The back-to-school bell will ring soon, and with less than a week left of summer break, teachers have a lot of work to do. "There's a lot of projects that have to be done for the beginning of the school, and if you go in thinking about all of the projects, it seems super overwhelming," 3rd grade math teacher Amy Moore said.
After nosedive from COVID, Baton Rouge schools recover some on key state test
School districts in the capital region continue to dominate the state rankings on LEAP standardized tests, but they still haven’t bounced back from the initial drop they took early in the COVID pandemic, according to results released Wednesday. Zachary reclaimed the top spot in the state. The district had...
Fired school leader was under investigation for payroll discrepancies, attendance issues
An investigation that led to the dismissal of the superintendent who oversaw the Louisiana School for the Deaf and other operations was sparked by allegations of payroll discrepancies, officials said Tuesday. But exactly why Ernest Garrett III, former leader of the Special School District, was let go remains unclear. A...
BRCC to hold ‘Hiring Day’ event Saturday, Aug. 6
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The more than 8,000 students enrolled in Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) may be interested in securing a part-time job to help cover tuition costs, and an opportunity to do exactly this is right around the corner. BRCC is hosting a Wednesday, August 3...
Free "back to school haircuts" set for Sunday
A Baton Rouge church is sponsoring free "back to school haircuts" on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. The service is aimed at underprivileged children in the North Foster Drive area. The haircuts will be available at Martin Luther King Christian Academy, 4295 Prescott Ct. Those donating their time...
Mayor Broome hosts a social event for teenagers in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is collaborating with Healthy Blue, the Safety Place, and the Big Buddy Program to host the Total Teen Takeover on Friday, Aug. 5. This youth experience will offer positivity, empowerment, influencers, and a safe place for young adults. During the...
Fathers, sons, and brothers attend community town hall on gun violence
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Fathers, sons, and brothers attended a community town hall on gun violence Wednesday. The 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge partnered with the Mayor’s Office Summer of Hope Initiative to spread awareness about the increase in gun violence in the East Baton Rouge area.
Denham Springs students given opportunity to learn robotics
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Young students that attended the Denham Springs STEM and Robotics Center Camp during July have been introduced to learn new concepts of science. The camp is referred to as ‘Mrs. Moore’s Science and Robotics All-Stars Camp’ in honor of the founder of the yearly...
How Bridge Center for Hope helps those in crisis in EBR
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — With East Baton Rouge on pace to break yet another record for overdose deaths, Executive Director of the Bridge Center for Hope Charlotte Claiborne is reminding the public that there is help. “We’re open 24 hours, 7 days a week, 365 days a year,...
SULC to host expungement event for EBR residents on August 19
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Southern University Law Center’s Office of Innovation and Strategic Partnerships and Initiatives is partnering with East Baton Rouge City-Parish and Louisiana Department of Corrections to host an expungement intake event for residents. During the event, EBR residents will have the opportunity to...
3 Concordia Parish escapees could be in Winn, Livingston parishes
FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - Three non-violent offenders are wanted after walking away from Concordia Parish Corrections Facility on Aug. 1, 2022, in Ferriday. Officials said three pre-trial inmates walked away from the facility around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 1. It is not determined how these inmates breached the facility. A full investigation is underway to locate them. They are all believed to be in their home parishes.
Coming Up on 9News at 6: Aug. 3, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s what WAFB is working on for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022:. A 2-year-old boy died from a fentanyl overdose in June but had been taken to the hospital twice and treated with narcan, a drug specifically used for overdoses. The situation was reported to Louisiana investigators at least twice. So, why was the child repeatedly left in his mother’s care? Lead investigator Scottie Hunter will tell you what he has learned on the matter. CLICK HERE for more.
LSU Ag Center receives $1M for bioproducts, bioprocessing research expansion
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $1 million grant was awarded to the LSU Ag Center for bioproducts and bioprocessing research equipment. The grant awarded by the Louisiana Board of Regents will allow researchers to access 12 pieces of state-of-the-art equipment to support engineering and chemistry, according to LSU Ag Center.
DOTD maintenance specialist clocks in for the last time after 67 years of employment
Ronald Babin, 86, was trailed by News 10's Danielle Johnson for his last day on the job as a DOTD Maintenance Specialist.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tree down on I-10 at Acadian
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is reporting a tree has fallen down on I-10 westbound at Acadian blocking the two right lanes. Drivers should expect delays.
