2023 NFL Mock Draft: C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Will Levis go top 3 in latest projection

247sports.com
Related
Yardbarker
Raiders receiver Davante Adams frustrated with teammate Hunter Renfrow's ride sharing choices
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is one of quarterback Derek Carr’s most dependable pass-catchers, but his off-field decision-making on Wednesday was far from reliable. On Wednesday, Renfrow, Carr and wide receivers Davante Adams and Mack Hollins piled into an Uber to go to a nearby Top Golf....
OBJ Has Wide Receiver Suggestion for Cowboys
Beckham remains a free agent himself, but he thinks Dallas should bring in another veteran wide receiver.
BREAKING: Tight end Ty Lockwood flips commitment to Alabama
The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
Michael Irvin Predicting 'Incredible' Season For 1 NFL Quarterback
Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has high expectations for Trey Lance as he heads into his first year as an NFL starter. Irvin expects the San Francisco 49ers' QB1 to put on an "incredible" performance in 2022. "I can't wait to see it," Irvin told 95.7 The Game's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Auburn QB T.J. Finley's lawyer: Thursday arrest stems from 'misunderstanding'
Auburn junior quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested Thursday on an attempt to elude and is in custody at the Lee County Detention Center. The football program is "aware of the situation," a team spokesperson told Auburn Undercover on Thursday. Update: Auburn Undercover has been informed that Finley has cleared bond...
Sam Pittman has plan for Malik Hornsby in Arkansas fall camp
Arkansas has to find a way to get Malik Hornsby on the field. When fall camp kicks off on Friday, they'll get him out there at both quarterback and wide receiver. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is even restructuring the way practices are set up to give him more opportunities at both positions. Hornsby is believed to be the fastest player on the team, and that's saying something with this bunch.
Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Jerry Jones' Wide Receiver Decision
The Dallas Cowboys could begin the 2022 season severely short-handed at wide receiver. James Washington is expected to miss six to 10 weeks after suffering a foot fracture during training camp. Even with a speedy recovery, the free-agent signing could miss their Sunday Night Football season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
49ers Tight End Has Reportedly Suffered Torn ACL Injury
The San Francisco 49ers continue to battle a nagging injury bug. During Monday's training camp practice, tight end Jordan Matthews limped off the field after suffering a knee injury during warmups. MRI tests later revealed that the 30-year-old TE sustained a season-ending ACL tear. Matthews, a former second-round pick for...
RELATED PEOPLE
Prized Blue Devil commit announces transfer
All day on Monday, Duke basketball pledge Mackenzie Mgbako advertised an announcement countdown on his Instagram page. The uncertainty about the subject of the supreme 2023 forward's news to come caused some Blue Devil fans to flip between worry and excitement modes, wondering if he may decommit or ...
Alabama takes No. 1 spot in recruiting standings
Guess who’s back, back again? (Nick) Saban’s back. Tell a friend. After a little time off, Alabama reclaimed the recruiting thrown on Tuesday with its latest commitment in Ty Lockwood, taking back the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Saban and company are roughly...
Tennessee targets, commitments show off official offers from Vols
Nothing in the recruiting process truly becomes official until National Signing Day — or at least the first day of the Early Signing Period — when recruits are allowed to sign binding National Letters of Intent with the schools of their choice. As of Monday, though, college football teams now are able to put their scholarship offers to Class of 2023 prospects in writing.
Georgia football: Former UGA running back Lars Tate dies at 56
Former Georgia running back Lars Tate died Tuesday morning at 56 years old. Tate played at Georgia from 1984-87 and was widely considered to be one of the greatest tailbacks in program history. “UGA fans, and FB family, my heart is deeply sadden, and the human side of me is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Virginia football: HC Neal Brown opens up on transfer QB J.T. Daniels
After two seasons at USC and two seasons at Georgia, quarterback J.T. Daniels will suit up with the West Virginia Mountaineers as a fifth-year junior in 2022. A former 247Sports five-star recruit, Daniels has battled injuries throughout his collegiate career, forcing him to transfer. During a recent interview at Big 12 Media Days, West Virginia coach Neal Brown revealed what Daniels brings to his team.
Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer
Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agency Signing
The Dallas Cowboys bolstered their defense this Wednesday, signing veteran linebacker Anthony Barr. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo was first to report the move. Barr, 30, was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He stayed with the team through the 2021 season. Over...
Four-star in-state ATH Jacobe Johnson has Oklahoma state in top five
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football has landed many of the top in-state prospects over the years, sometimes even edging out the Bedlam rival Sooners for a commitment. On Wednesday, one of the highest-ranked recruits within the state borders for the 2023 class announced his top five and upcoming decision date.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Chase Cota opens up on transfer to Oregon and why
Oregon senior wide receiver Chase Cota discusses his decision to leave UCLA and transfer home to the Oregon Ducks where his Dad and Cousin played college football. Cota also dives into the Oregon offense, the QB competition, and how he helps support mental health and kids with disabilities. Sign up...
Four-star OT Oluwatosin Babalade previews Friday decision
Four-star offensive tackle Oluwatosin Babalade made five official visits in June, took his time in weighing the data from it all and is now ready to announce his decision. The Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha standout has Rutgers, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio State and South Carolina as his finalists, and he will unveil his choice Friday at 2 p.m.
Tennessee breaks record for new football season tickets sold
The Tennessee athletic department set goals for the sale of football season tickets and Tennessee fans surpassed those goals in a big way. The Vols reported that, as of Wednesday, the school sold 16,781 new season tickets for the 2022 season, helping them reach 168 percent of the initial goal of 10,000 new season tickets.
247Sports
Newcomers make first impressions as Texas begins preseason practice
Horns247 got an up-close look at the Longhorns making their practice debut on Wednesday in the team's first preseason practice.
Comments / 0