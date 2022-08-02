City Council passes 5-cent plastic bag tax beginning in January

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle Police and Fire have a suspect in custody in an attempted arson of a home in the 1700 block of Minor Drive, near Southwood… after the suspect reportedly shot at officers twice with a bow-and-arrow. Police and fire were called shortly before 10:30 Sunday night to a report of a brush fire and an attempted arson. When officers arrived, they discovered a gas can had been lit and thrown into an occupied home, which the occupants tossed back out and put out the flames with an extinguisher.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO