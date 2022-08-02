Launch Spotlight: SBIRS GEO-6 – ULA set to launch new missile detection satellite

spaceexplored.com
China carries out successful test of giant SAIL that can change the orbit of dead rockets and satellites so they burn up in Earth's atmosphere and don't become space junk
In space no one can keep it clean, with the total mass of all objects in orbit said to equate to around 9,900 tonnes. To combat this, Chinese scientists have developed a huge sail, which they say can be used to change the orbit of dead rockets and satellites so they burn up in Earth's atmosphere and don't become space junk.
ComicBook
NASA Shares Stunning New Photos of Mars
NASA's Perseverance rover first launched toward Mars two entire years ago and has been exploring the planet since, returning new stunning high-resolution photos of the Red Planet with each day that passes. Wednesday was no different as the space agency shared a handful of new photos to Perseverance's website. The...
NASA looks to private outposts to build on International Space Station's legacy
The International Space Station (ISS) is entering its golden years, but activities aboard the orbiting lab aren't slowing down — just the opposite, in fact. The ISS can't fly forever, however, and NASA officials envision a diverse market of commercial space stations taking its place as demand for access to low Earth orbit (LEO) continues to increase.
Shocker: Northrop Grumman Beats SpaceX in Space
SpaceX had a shot at becoming a satellite builder for the Pentagon -- but then Northrop showed up.
James Webb telescope is so powerful, it detected water on a distant exoplanet
NASA unveiled the first full-color images for its James Webb space telescope this week, and the results were absolutely astounding. While it’s easy to get caught up in the quality of the images that James Webb is capable of capturing, the newly activated telescope is more powerful than most might realize. In fact, the telescope is so powerful it detected water on a distant exoplanet.
21 Chinese warplanes, including more than a dozen fighter aircraft, flew through Taiwan's air defense zone on the day of Pelosi's visit
On the day House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei, Chinese warplanes flew through Taiwan's ADIZ. China also kicked off military drills.
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
Out-of-control Chinese rocket crash lands in Indian Ocean as ‘debris lights up the night sky over Malaysia’
AN out-of-control Chinese rocket has crash-landed in the Indian Ocean after space debris "lit up the night sky" over Malaysia. US Space Command confirmed the rocket re-entered over the Indian Ocean at 5.45pm BST. In a tweet, the space agency said: "USSPACECOM can confirm the People’s Republic of China (PRC)...
'We can't contain the excitement!' President Joe Biden will unveil one of NASA's James Webb space telescope's first images of deep space TODAY ahead of the full reveal tomorrow
US President Joe Biden will release the first ever deep space image from NASA's new super space telescope later today. The eagerly-anticipated picture will offer a sneak peek ahead of tomorrow's full reveal of images from the $10 billion (£7.4 billion) James Webb Space Telescope. It was launched at...
Huge blow for Elon Musk’s SpaceX as crewed flight to ISS delayed by rocket damage
A MANNED SpaceX flight has been delayed due to damage to the Falcon 9 rocket that is set to bring four crew members to the International Space Station (ISS). Nasa and SpaceX are working to get their fifth partnered flight off the ground by late September. The Crew-5 mission to...
Smithonian
South Korea to Send Its First Mission to the Moon
On Tuesday, August 2, a South Korean spacecraft carrying scientific instruments will launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, and begin charting a course to the moon. The spacecraft is expected to arrive at its destination in mid-December and enter an orbit about 100 kilometers above the lunar surface, where its instruments will study the moon for at least a year, reports ScienceInsider’s Dennis Normile.
The Largest Spacecrafts to Crash Back to Earth
On July 30, residents on the island of Borneo were treated to a surprise light show as the core stage of a Chinese rocket fell out of orbit and lit up the night sky. Weighing 21.3 tons upon re-entry, the rocket broke apart into flaming human-made meteors. A local news report shows what appears to […]
electrek.co
Tesla is about to launch customers’ pictures in space on SpaceX’s lunar orbiter mission
Tesla is preparing to launch pictures of its customers into space on SpaceX’s lunar orbiter mission with the Korea Aerospace Research Institute of South Korea. Back in 2018, Tesla had a referral program to help sell vehicles – owners could share a referral code with new buyers who would receive Supercharging credits. In exchange, referrers would get prizes based on how many people they referred.
Space debris that crashed in Australian farmland is likely from SpaceX, astrophysicist says
The debris, which was scattered across several fields, was scarred with scorch marks and had serial numbers, the astrophysicist said.
Space calendar 2022: Rocket launches, sky events, missions & more!
Here's a guide to all the rocket launches and astronomical events in 2022, as well as milestones for space missions, anniversaries and conferences.
Digital Trends
NASA video reveals complexity of Lunar Gateway plan
The Lunar Gateway will be a space station in a lunar orbit primarily for getting astronauts and cargo to the surface of the moon as part of NASA’s Artemis program. The space agency is using various private firms to develop various Gateway modules, the first of which will be should be deployed in the mid-2020s.
sciencealert.com
Astronomers Just Detected an Asteroid That's Passing Extremely Close to Earth Today
A small asteroid the size of a bus will make an extremely close approach to Earth on Thursday (July 7), passing within just 56,000 miles (90,000 kilometers) – or about 23 percent of the average distance between Earth and the Moon. And just a few days ago, no one knew it was coming.
The Truth About The Thousands Of Satellites Elon Musk Is Launching Into Orbit
Here's the truth about how Elon Musk has launched thousands of satellites into orbit around Earth, and plans to launch thousands more, soon.
An Out-of-Control Chinese Rocket Is Going to Crash Into Earth Tomorrow
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Fragments of a gigantic Chinese rocket are expected to fall to Earth this weekend during an uncontrolled reentry from space, potentially exposing people to dangerous falling debris, though the risk of anybody getting hurt is low. The...
TODAY.com
NASA criticizes Chinese space officials for falling rocket debris
The remnants of China’s out-of-control rocket have landed back Earth without causing any damage, but NASA has issued a strong message for Chinese space officials for the “significant risk of loss of life and property.” NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for Sunday TODAY.July 31, 2022.
