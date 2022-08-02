Kelly Robert Baker, Youngstown, Ohio

www.wkbn.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Epic Ohio Flea Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenRogers, OH
This Hidden Ohio Quarry has some of the Bluest Waters in the StateTravel MavenOhio State
Youngstown Mother Desperate For Answers In Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedYoungstown, OH
Related
27 First News
Mary M. Beardslee, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary M. Beardslee, 91, passed away Monday morning, August 1, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Columbus, Ohio. Mary was born on July 9, 1931 in Steubenville, Ohio, a daughter of Jacob and Mary (Benna) Marinkovich. Besides being a proud homemaker, Mary worked as...
27 First News
John Wardle, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, July 29, 2022, John Wardle, age 75, of Girard (Liberty Township), Ohio passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. John was born in Youngstown on May 3, 1947, to Della (Rogers) Chilcott. John was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved...
27 First News
Arlene Kay Johnson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene Kay Johnson, 84, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital. She was born February 9, 1938, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Carl and the late Maryanna York (Clark) Heitman. Arlene was devoted to her...
27 First News
Frances Jane Anderson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances Jane Anderson, 102, passed away at her home on August 2, 2022, following a brief illness. Frances was born on October 6, 1919, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Jennie (Johnson) Biggin. Frances was a homemaker. She enjoyed traveling with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Anthony Paul Berry, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Paul Berry, 60, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his residence, after a brief illness. He was born November 8, 1961, in Youngstown, a son of James L. Berry and Lorraine Stinespring Powers. Anthony attended Liberty High School prior to relocating to Palm...
27 First News
Robert L. Holder, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Holder, 75, of Canfield, Ohio, died peacefully on Monday, August 1, 2022. Born in Canton, Ohio, he was the only surviving child of the late Robert H. and Dorothy King Holder. A graduate of Canton Lincoln High School, he received his Bachelor of...
27 First News
Jonathan Paul Snyder, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jonathan Paul (JP) Snyder, 54 of Yoder, Indiana and of Mineral Ridge, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, unexpectedly at his home in Yoder, Indiana. Jonathan was born September 27, 1967, in Youngstown, the son of David and Mary (Kirtos) Snyder. A 1986 graduate...
27 First News
Connie Mae Hale, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Connie Mae (Edmondson) Hale, 86, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at home in Niles, Ohio, in the care of loved ones. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Hale; two sons, Harold R. Hale, Jr. and William (Loretta) Hale; three grandchildren, Aubrey (Dante) Abbas, Paije (Bruce) Hostetter and Braley (Murphy) Miller; one great-grandchild, Elia Mae Abbas; two sisters, Martha Sue (Allen) Redding and Judy Blankenship, as well as her sister-in-law, Katie Edmondson and many dear nieces and nephews.
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Wickham F. Flower, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wickham F. Flower, age 96, formerly of Hubbard passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida. Wickham was born July 8, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Walton E. and Frances Cartwright Flower. Wickham was a machinist...
27 First News
Tammie Lynn Nolder, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tammie Lynn Nolder, 48, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, after a brief and unexpected illness. Tammie was born August 6, 1973 in Youngstown, Ohio to Jerry and Marilyn Dunn Nolder. A 1991 graduate of Poland Seminary High School, Tammie was a member of the...
27 First News
Minnie Lee Young, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Minnie Lee Young 70, of 1370 Logan Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio departed this life on Friday, July 22, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Minnie L. Young was born December 18, 1951 in Manchester, Georgia, a daughter of Hardie B. and Mittie B....
27 First News
Arnold K. Smith II, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Rev. Arnold K. Smith II will be held Friday, August 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 646 Lakewood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
Beverly Joette Dobos, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Joette Dobos, 71, departed life on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Beverly was born June 5, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Democko Dobos. She was a graduate of Struthers High School, Class of 1969 and attended Youngstown State...
27 First News
Ronald H. Heames, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald H. Heames, 99, passed away Monday morning, August 1, 2022. Ron was born on May 27, 1923 in Niles, Ohio, a son of the late Harold and Violet Black Heames. Mr. Heames was a 1940 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and briefly attended...
27 First News
Mark Oliver Aber, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Oliver Aber, 79, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at AustinWoods Nursing Center. Mark was born August 20, 1942, in Verona, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Mary Aber and came to the Youngstown area as a teenager. Mark earned an associate degree in...
27 First News
Gary J. Volosin, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary J. Volosin, 68, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at his home. He was born October 27, 1953 in Youngstown, a son of the late Richard M. and Patricia S. Smith. Gary was a 1971 graduate of Poland Seminary High School and in 1976...
27 First News
Steven P. Hreen, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven P. Hreen, 69, of Youngstown, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 31, 2022 at Beeghly Oaks Nursing Facility in Boardman. Steven was born September 26, 1952 in Youngstown, the son of Steve and Mary Elizabeth (Myers) Hreen. He was a 1970 graduate of Cardinal Mooney...
27 First News
Gary Lee Palmer, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Lee “Lee” Palmer, born September 13, 1947, passed away peacefully in the presence of family in Rochester, Minnesota on Friday, July 29, 2022. He joins in death his parents, Roy Palmer and Katherine (Mellott) Palmer and brother, Scott Palmer. Lee leaves behind...
27 First News
Rex Allen Ewing, Sr., Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, July 31, 2022, Rex A. Ewing, Sr., age 70, of Canfield, Ohio passed away peacefully at home in surrounded by his loved ones. Rex was born in Salem, Ohio on September 20, 1951, to William and Lucille (Varian) Ewing. Rex was employed at...
27 First News
Janice Beth Blucker, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice Beth Blucker, 69, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 12, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Jan was born October 12, 1952 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Donald and Betty Grover. She was a graduate of Struthers High School and a lifelong resident...
Comments / 0