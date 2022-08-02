ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Lil’ Boo Returns in Teaser for Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida

By Matthew Soberman
WDW News Today
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Guest Involved in Magic Kingdom Brawl Reveals Story & More Footage

One of the guests involved in the latest Magic Kingdom brawl has reached out to WDWNT to share their side of the story, along with additional footage of the fight. A warning that the video embedded contains highly offensive language. Reader/viewer discretion is advised. The guest and their family were...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Guest Arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios After Security Discovered Gun in Bag

A man was arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios last month after security found a gun in his backpack at the entrance of the park, Fox 35 Orlando reports. Nathaniel Franco Freeman, 35, set off a contactless security scanner at the security checkpoint of Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 25. He voluntarily placed his backpack on a security table to be inspected. He opened the zipper of the bag and then removed it from the table. He asked a woman he was with, “Did you take it out?”
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Parent Expresses Concern After Rapunzel Seemingly Ignores Black Children, Cast Members Using ‘Friend’ to Promote Inclusivity, Jared Leto Reportedly Cast in ‘The Haunted Mansion,’ and More: Daily Recap (7/31/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, July 31, 2022.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
WDW News Today

Teenage Girl Violently Shaken by Woman in Mouse Ears, Leopard Print Shirt, & Jean Shorts Over Nighttime Show Viewing Space at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

In a summer filled with viral Walt Disney World fights and meltdowns, we uncovered another tense situation between guests at the parks. This time, a 17-year-old girl said a stranger grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her over an argument over a viewing spot to watch the fireworks show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 19, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report. The Sheriff’s department incorrectly uses the term “fireworks show” in referral to the nighttime projection show at the Chinese Theater.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Horror Nights#Universal Studios Florida#Travel Agent#Vacationeer#Universal Parks News#Wdwnt
disneydining.com

Billionaire tycoon and his girlfriend spotted at Disney Park laughing like kids, enjoying the day

Amazon CEO and founder of Blue Origin Jeff Bezos took a break from his busy life to enjoy a day at Disneyland with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. Though the two seemed to keep it simple when it came to their attire in the park–Bezos in a pair of khaki pants, a gray t-shirt, and sneakers and Sanchez in a pair of jeans, a white top, and sneakers–they were joined by an entourage of five bodyguards and two VIP tour guide Cast Members.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Disney Reveals Why Jungle Cruise Water Turned Pink at Disneyland

Guests visiting Disneyland on July 18 who came to the park may have been surprised that the water at Jungle Cruise had turned… pink? Jokes were cracked on social media as to the reason, but it was actually more innocuous than expected, according to the Orange County Register. Disneyland...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Brawl Breaks Out at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Reveals Why the Jungle Cruise Water Turned Pink, Dave Bautista Visits EPCOT, & More: Daily Recap (7/20/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Instagram
WDW News Today

ABC, Disney+, Hulu and More to Present ‘Journey into Storytelling’ Pavilion at 2022 D23 Expo

Fans will be able to immerse themselves in shows from ABC, Disney+, Hulu and more at the “Journey into Storytelling” pavilion at the 2022 D23 Expo. Disney General Entertainment is bringing more than 30 fan-favorite programs under one roof at this year’s D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa. Through interactive activations on the show floor as well as presentations, panels, and talent appearances, fans will immerse themselves in the wonders of storytelling from some of the most iconic and culture-defining shows across every genre on television and streaming, created by content brands ABC Entertainment, ABC News, Disney Branded Television, Freeform, FX, Hulu Originals, National Geographic Content, and Onyx Collective.
ANAHEIM, CA
Mashed

Disney Finally Revealed Its 2022 Halloween Snacks Line Up

From Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights to Kings Dominion's Halloween Haunt, there are plenty of theme park events for people who love to be scared on All Hallow's Eve. But for Halloween fans who want all of the fun of October 31 without any of the spookiness, Mickey's Not-So-Scary-Halloween Party at Disney World in Florida may be the perfect way to celebrate.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Man Punches Girlfriend and Knocks Baby Out of Stroller, Halloween Party Food & Beverage Revealed, Last of COVID-19 Signage Removed, and More: Daily Recap (8/2/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
ANAHEIM, CA
TheStreet

Disney World Bringing Back a Beloved Classic Ride

Theme parks generally clear out old rides and attractions to make way for new ones. That has generally been the policy of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios as they do battle in the highly-competitive Florida market.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy