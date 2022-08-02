Lil’ Boo Returns in Teaser for Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida

wdwnt.com
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Guest Involved in Magic Kingdom Brawl Reveals Story & More Footage
One of the guests involved in the latest Magic Kingdom brawl has reached out to WDWNT to share their side of the story, along with additional footage of the fight. A warning that the video embedded contains highly offensive language. Reader/viewer discretion is advised. The guest and their family were...
WDW News Today
Guest Arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios After Security Discovered Gun in Bag
A man was arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios last month after security found a gun in his backpack at the entrance of the park, Fox 35 Orlando reports. Nathaniel Franco Freeman, 35, set off a contactless security scanner at the security checkpoint of Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 25. He voluntarily placed his backpack on a security table to be inspected. He opened the zipper of the bag and then removed it from the table. He asked a woman he was with, “Did you take it out?”
WDW News Today
New “The Haunted Mansion” Nightshirt, Long-Sleeved Shirt, and Jacket Creep Into Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Fashion is never dead at The Haunted Mansion, and now guests can pick up new apparel inspired by the classic attraction at Walt Disney World. The Haunted Mansion Nightshirt – $34.99. This new nightshirt features iconography...
WDW News Today
Parent Expresses Concern After Rapunzel Seemingly Ignores Black Children, Cast Members Using ‘Friend’ to Promote Inclusivity, Jared Leto Reportedly Cast in ‘The Haunted Mansion,’ and More: Daily Recap (7/31/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, July 31, 2022.
WDW News Today
Teenage Girl Violently Shaken by Woman in Mouse Ears, Leopard Print Shirt, & Jean Shorts Over Nighttime Show Viewing Space at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
In a summer filled with viral Walt Disney World fights and meltdowns, we uncovered another tense situation between guests at the parks. This time, a 17-year-old girl said a stranger grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her over an argument over a viewing spot to watch the fireworks show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 19, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report. The Sheriff’s department incorrectly uses the term “fireworks show” in referral to the nighttime projection show at the Chinese Theater.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
WDW News Today
Screaming Fight Breaks Out at Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom
Last night a fight almost turned physical when two families got in a screaming match on the tram leaving the Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom. It’s unknown what exactly caused this fight to erupt but two Cast Members had to intervene. A man and a woman on...
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
disneydining.com
Billionaire tycoon and his girlfriend spotted at Disney Park laughing like kids, enjoying the day
Amazon CEO and founder of Blue Origin Jeff Bezos took a break from his busy life to enjoy a day at Disneyland with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. Though the two seemed to keep it simple when it came to their attire in the park–Bezos in a pair of khaki pants, a gray t-shirt, and sneakers and Sanchez in a pair of jeans, a white top, and sneakers–they were joined by an entourage of five bodyguards and two VIP tour guide Cast Members.
WDW News Today
Disney Reveals Why Jungle Cruise Water Turned Pink at Disneyland
Guests visiting Disneyland on July 18 who came to the park may have been surprised that the water at Jungle Cruise had turned… pink? Jokes were cracked on social media as to the reason, but it was actually more innocuous than expected, according to the Orange County Register. Disneyland...
WDW News Today
Brawl Breaks Out at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Reveals Why the Jungle Cruise Water Turned Pink, Dave Bautista Visits EPCOT, & More: Daily Recap (7/20/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
WDW News Today
Scare Zone Sets for Halloween Horror Nights Installed in New York at Universal Studios Florida
The terror of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida is drawing ever closer, and sets for one of the scare zones have already taken over New York!. Over by the popcorn stand, it looks like a Halloween festival has gone horribly awry. A John Deere tractor has collided with...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Animal Kingdom 7/27/22 (MagicBand+ Debut, 15th Anniversary Vault Collection, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Hello Wilderness Explorers! Today is the debut of MagicBand+ at Walt Disney World. We are here at Animal Kingdom to buy a new MagicBand+ and see how it interacts in the park. We will be reporting on all of our findings as we test out our new band today.
WDW News Today
ABC, Disney+, Hulu and More to Present ‘Journey into Storytelling’ Pavilion at 2022 D23 Expo
Fans will be able to immerse themselves in shows from ABC, Disney+, Hulu and more at the “Journey into Storytelling” pavilion at the 2022 D23 Expo. Disney General Entertainment is bringing more than 30 fan-favorite programs under one roof at this year’s D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa. Through interactive activations on the show floor as well as presentations, panels, and talent appearances, fans will immerse themselves in the wonders of storytelling from some of the most iconic and culture-defining shows across every genre on television and streaming, created by content brands ABC Entertainment, ABC News, Disney Branded Television, Freeform, FX, Hulu Originals, National Geographic Content, and Onyx Collective.
Disney Finally Revealed Its 2022 Halloween Snacks Line Up
From Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights to Kings Dominion's Halloween Haunt, there are plenty of theme park events for people who love to be scared on All Hallow's Eve. But for Halloween fans who want all of the fun of October 31 without any of the spookiness, Mickey's Not-So-Scary-Halloween Party at Disney World in Florida may be the perfect way to celebrate.
WDW News Today
‘Indiana Jones’ Holy Grail and Crystal Skull Now Available at the Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Guests at the Disneyland Resort can choose wisely now that replicas of the Holy Grail and crystal skull from the “Indiana Jones” films are available!. Both artifacts, which join the fertility idol and Sankara stones,...
WDW News Today
Man Punches Girlfriend and Knocks Baby Out of Stroller, Halloween Party Food & Beverage Revealed, Last of COVID-19 Signage Removed, and More: Daily Recap (8/2/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
Disney World Bringing Back a Beloved Classic Ride
Theme parks generally clear out old rides and attractions to make way for new ones. That has generally been the policy of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios as they do battle in the highly-competitive Florida market.
Jamie Lee Curtis Returns in ‘Halloween Ends’: Everything to Know About the Horror Sequel
The night he came home — again. Michael Myers is headed back to the big screen for one last ride in the upcoming sequel Halloween Ends. Following the success of 2018's Halloween and 2021's Halloween Kills, Jamie Lee Curtis and director David Gordon Green are teaming up again for the third installment in the series. […]
Disney World’s Woody Goes Out Of Way To Make Sure Jessie Doesn’t Ignore Kid Desperate For Hug
It’s no secret that Walt Disney World Resort is ‘the most magical place on earth’, and one little girl will vouch that’s true as Toy Story’s Woody went out of his way to make sure Jessie didn’t ignore her pleas for a hug. Check out the video below:
