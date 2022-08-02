New Bedford Man Shares Experience on Cruise Ship Struck By Fishing Vessel

fun107.com
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Video Shows Whale Smacking Small Boat in Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Last Chance for Citizens to Oppose "Radioactive Water" Discharged into Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Celebrate Summer at the Plymouth Bubbles, Beats & Foam Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
New Bedford Fishing Vessel Collides with Cruise Ship
A cruise ship and a fishing vessel collided off the island of Nantucket this weekend. The Coast Guard says the Norwegian Pearl, which belongs to Norwegian Cruise Lines, was struck by a 92-foot fishing vessel named the Gabby G overnight Saturday. No significant injuries were reported. As for the boats...
whdh.com
Coast Guard: Fishing vessel collided with cruise ship off the coast of Nantucket
NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A fishing vessel collided with a cruise ship off the coast of Nantucket Saturday morning, according to the Coast Guard. Early Saturday morning, the fishing vessel Gabby G struck the midsection of the cruise liner, the Norwegian Pearl, a spokesperson from the US Coast Guard told 7NEWS.
capeandislands.org
‘Old Ladies’ dive into Cape ponds seeking trash, emerge triumphant
Mary Grauerholz, 72, hoists a car tire found at the bottom of Flax Pond onto a kayak. This is part of an effort to clean up pollution in freshwater environments. People normally aren’t excited to find garbage on the bottom of a pond, but for an unusual group of underwater trash collectors on Cape Cod, there’s a certain exhilaration when the biggest discovery of the day suddenly appears 8 feet below the surface.
Barnstable Patriot
Crazy colored crustaceans: Rare lobsters wash ashore at Cape Cod markets
Cape Cod has lots of visitors in the summer, but the rarest ones might be strangely colored lobsters. Recently, a calico lobster arrived at the Friendly Fisherman restaurant and seafood market in North Eastham and an orange one showed up at the Mac's Chatham Fish & Lobster location at Ring Bros. Marketplace in South Dennis.
nbcboston.com
RAW VIDEO: Humpback Whale Spotted in Boston Harbor
A humpback whale was spotted breaching in Boston Harbor on Monday morning between Deer Island and Long Island. Joe Fabiano and Paula Brogna captured video of the whale, which they shared with NBC10 Boston. The first video shows the whale breaching and splashing down in the harbor not far from...
WCVB
Fishing boat strikes Norwegian Pearl cruise ship east of Nantucket, Coast Guard confirms
BOSTON — Passengers aboard a cruise ship that sails weekly out of Boston awoke to a jolt early Saturday morning when the massive vessel was struck by a fishing boat. The U.S. Coast Guard said it received a report of the collision involving the Norwegian Pearl at 2:25 a.m. A spokesperson said a fishing boat, Gabby G, struck the Pearl’s midsection about 41 nautical miles east of Nantucket.
Watch: Hammerhead shark makes waves along Nantucket beach
A hammerhead shark was spotted close to the shoreline of a Nantucket beach Sunday. In a video captured by beachgoers Annabel Taylor and Lisa Larson, the shark hunts a fish close to the shores of Ladies Beach. “That’s a huge fish it has!” a beachgoer exclaims, before the hammerhead seemingly...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Shark sightings at South Beach
An increase in shark sightings within the last week on South Beach has led to closing the waters for swimmers numerous days in a row. Early Tuesday morning, a shark seen five to 10 yards from shore by town employees triggered a 2-hour closure and the raising of blue flags cautioning beachgoers of “dangerous marine life,” Edgartown parks administrator Jessica McGroarty confirmed in a phone call with The Times.
Watch: Stunningly Beautiful, Graceful Drone Video of a Majestic Humpback Whale in Massachusetts
Just wait until you see this incredible humpback whale jump out of the water to try and grab a mouthful of fish. It's a simply WOW video captured just a few hundred feet above Boston's south shore. I truly got the chills watching this video for several reasons. First of...
ABC6.com
Mother, infant rescued from roof of burning apartment unit in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River fire crews rescued a mother and her infant off of a roof after an apartment unit caught fire Wednesday night. According to fire officials, they arrived to a fire at a three-story building just before 7:30 p.m on Globe Street. Fire was...
2 arrested, 2 boats sink during Aquapalooza
More than 15 safety citations were also issued for different violations, according to the DEM.
capecod.com
Man critically injured in bike crash in Brewster
BREWSTER – A man was critically injured in a bicycle crash in Brewster around 3 PM. The bike went off the Cape Cod Rail Trail into some trees near Route 137 & Underpass Road. Bystanders were performing CPR on the elderly victim when rescuers arrived. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Officials are investigate whether a medical condition may have led to the crash.
Fall River’s Chow Mein Sandwich Has a Chop Suey Counterpart in Salem
Fall River’s chow mein sandwich is a legend in these parts, a simple yet effective meal really fills you up without putting a dent in your wallet. It is believed to have been invented sometime in the 1930s or '40s as a way to provide a cheap, hot meal at a time when money was especially tight.
iheart.com
Steamship Authority Down Ferry To Cape Cod, Islands For Repairs
FALMOUTH, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Saturday, the Steamship Authority provided an update to ferry service between Cape Cod and the Islands after one vessel had to be taken out of service for repairs on a four-inch crack discovered on the craft's hull. Officials found the breach after crews...
ABC6.com
Crash in Lakeville leaves cars mangled
LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — A crash in Lakeville Tuesday caused significant damage to the vehicles involved. Fire officials said that the crash happened on Route 140. The cars involved eventually came to a stop nearly a quarter mile apart. The department added that a second crash happened as approaching...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Fire Department battles south end blaze, rescue two from roof
Fall River firefighters battled flames and rescued two people in a south end blaze. A call came in just after 7:20 p.m. for heavy fire showing at 784 Globe Street. According to Chief Roger St. Martin, crews arrived at 7:25 p.m. and rescued two people on the roof of the 3-story residential structure.
ABC6.com
New tick just found in Rhode Island multiplying fast
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Your backyard is home to so many insects. When it comes to ticks, there’s a new one that’s spreading incredibly fast. First recognized in America in New Jersey in 2017, the Asian longhorned tick is a relative newcomer to Rhode Island backyards. It prefers deer and dogs over humans or rodents for a meal. Food preference isn’t only what makes this a tick of note.
New England has 2 of the best seaside destinations for a summer escape, according to Fodor’s Travel
One "feels like stepping into the ultimate Northeast dream vacation destination." There’s still time for a seaside escape this summer, and Fodor’s Travel says two New England destinations are among the best coastal getaways in America. The publication just released a list of the 12 best U.S. seaside...
johnstonsunrise.net
A Rhode Island restaurant staycation
Inflation. Gas and airline ticket prices. Threat of Covid. Time to stay close to home. Need to do something to break the monotony, something we all enjoy. We decided to make a list of our favorite Rhode Island restaurants – more particularly, the menu items at our favorite restaurants – and try to visit them all within the next month.
The Garbage Collectors of New Bedford Don’t Get Enough Respect
To all the garbage collectors of the SouthCoast, particularly New Bedford, I raise a beer for you. There are two types of people in the world: those who get mad or stressed out when stuck behind a garbage truck and those who understand that it's not an easy job. When I moved to the city a couple of years ago, I would always be in the wrong place at the wrong time on trash collection day. I could be one block away from my house, just about home-free, and then turn the corner and find myself waiting behind a disposal truck.
Comments / 2