50th Anniversary Art and Color Scheme Removed from Exterior of Walt Disney World Store

WDW News Today
Male Guest Arrested for Raping Woman at Walt Disney World Resort Hotel
A man has been arrested after raping a woman at the Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel. Fox 35 Orlando obtained the arrest affidavit for Eyvor Gomez, 49, of Pembroke Pines. He was arrested on Monday and faces a sexual battery charge. The victim stated that she was at a bar...
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Guest Involved in Magic Kingdom Brawl Reveals Story & More Footage
One of the guests involved in the latest Magic Kingdom brawl has reached out to WDWNT to share their side of the story, along with additional footage of the fight. A warning that the video embedded contains highly offensive language. Reader/viewer discretion is advised. The guest and their family were...
WDW News Today
Guest Arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios After Security Discovered Gun in Bag
A man was arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios last month after security found a gun in his backpack at the entrance of the park, Fox 35 Orlando reports. Nathaniel Franco Freeman, 35, set off a contactless security scanner at the security checkpoint of Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 25. He voluntarily placed his backpack on a security table to be inspected. He opened the zipper of the bag and then removed it from the table. He asked a woman he was with, “Did you take it out?”
Disappointing news as Disney World’s official website confirms the absence of multiple Guest-favorite experiences
Disney World’s official website has confirmed the removal of several experiences that many Guests name as some of their most favorite experiences at the Walt Disney World Resort. It’s not that we’re surprised, really. We understand part of it: Disney World is not a benevolent charity organization;...
WDW News Today
Screaming Fight Breaks Out at Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom
Last night a fight almost turned physical when two families got in a screaming match on the tram leaving the Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom. It’s unknown what exactly caused this fight to erupt but two Cast Members had to intervene. A man and a woman on...
A huge brawl broke out at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. What triggered the chaos?
Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando descended into chaos Wednesday evening when a fight broke out among several guests. The problem began in a long line, according to the Walt Disney World News Blog. A guest involved in the fracas told the theme park blog that while waiting...
WDW News Today
Disney Reveals Why Jungle Cruise Water Turned Pink at Disneyland
Guests visiting Disneyland on July 18 who came to the park may have been surprised that the water at Jungle Cruise had turned… pink? Jokes were cracked on social media as to the reason, but it was actually more innocuous than expected, according to the Orange County Register. Disneyland...
Internet Reacts After Disney Theme Parks Abandon 'Fairy Godmother in Training' for Gender-Neutral Title
Disney theme parks are now referring to the cast members working at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique locations by a new gender-neutral title. The change is visible on the official Disney Parks site, with former "Fairy Godmothers in Training" now called "Fairy Godmother's Apprentices." This shift will allow people with any gender...
A Classic Disneyland Attraction Is Coming To An End...Again
Disneyland will never be finished. It’s an often repeated statement that was first uttered by Walt Disney himself. Things are always changing, and while that means there will always be something new around the corner, it often means the end of something else to make room for that new stuff.
Disneyland princess delights young girl by speaking to her using sign language
The Disney magic is real!
Experts Predict Disney Won’t Sell Annual Passes Again Until the Economy Crashes
If you have been keeping up with your Walt Disney World Resort news, then you know that back in November 2021, Disney halted the sales of nearly all of its Disney World Annual Passes. Of the four passes that were once available — the Disney Pixie Dust Pass, the Disney Pirate Pass, the Disney Sorcerer Pass, and the Incredi Pass — only one of them (the Disney Incredi Pass) could be purchased by those who lived out of state. At this time, the only pass available for purchase is the Pixie Dust Pass — which is the cheapest and has the highest amount of blackout dates.
Parent Shares Racist Encounter At Disneyland
For the past couple of weeks, social media has been in an uproar over the Sesame Place incidents. After two children were blatantly ignored by a television character, the mother decided to share her frustration. As a result, numerous parents began posting similar incidents on the internet, urging the company to deliver an apology and explanation for their actions.
WDW News Today
Golden Oak Mansion at Walt Disney World Resort Finally Sells After Price is Reduced by $4 Million
A mansion in Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort has finally sold, but only after the realtor reduced the price by $4 million, according to GrowthSpotter‘s Dustin Wyatt. Wyatt reports that the original asking price on the 8,000 square foot mansion was $16 million, but didn’t receive any interest until the price was reduced to $12 million. Not long after, a deal was reached, as described by realtor Keith Renner: “There was interest immediately. We reduced the price on Thursday and we were under contract on Saturday.”
Disney guests stuck on 'It's a small world' for over an hour: 'Torture'
Guests shared on social media that Disney World's "It’s a small world" ride broke down, leaving guest stranded for over an hour. While Disney World may be "The Most Magical Place on Earth", sometimes things go wrong. A video shared on social media Saturday shows a long line of boats filled with guest waiting near the end of the ride. A boat just in front appears to be slowly sinking into the ride's water.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Animal Kingdom 7/27/22 (MagicBand+ Debut, 15th Anniversary Vault Collection, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Hello Wilderness Explorers! Today is the debut of MagicBand+ at Walt Disney World. We are here at Animal Kingdom to buy a new MagicBand+ and see how it interacts in the park. We will be reporting on all of our findings as we test out our new band today.
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
