Macksville employee under investigation fatally shoots self before arrest

Part-time Kansas police officer dies during standoff with KBI, KHP
STAFFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A part-time police officer is dead following a standoff with Kansas law enforcement in Stafford County. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, it happened around 12:15 p.m. Monday at a home on the 400 block of North Sheaffer in Macksville. Members of the KBI High-Risk Warrant Team and Kansas Highway […]
Charges filed in domestic case
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Formal charges have been filed against Hutchinson man in a domestic case. Thirty-seven-year-old Robert Michael is charged with one count of attempted second degree murder stemming from a domestic disturbance July 23rd. The charge is a level 3 person felony which carries a sentence of up to 41 years if convicted, depending on his criminal history.
Part-time Macksville police officer takes own life with KBI near
STAFFORD COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) High Risk Warrant Team, supported by the Kansas Highway Patrol Special Response Team, were requested to assist in the execution of a search warrant in Macksville, according to a media release from the agency. Just after noon Monday., KBI agents...
Hutchinson man hospitalized after truck rolls into ditch
RENO COUNTY—A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Peterbilt 379 driven by 66-year-old Steven Bradley Hazen of Hutchinson was southbound on Kansas 61 at Parallel when the vehicle left the roadway to the right. The driver overcorrected and rolled into the ditch.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (7/29-7/31)
BOOKED: Braden Holley on Barton County District Court warrant for Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Burglary, and Battery, bond set at $100,000 C/S. BOOKED: Michael Philbern on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, bond set at $5,000 C/S. BOOKED: Adan Hernandez on Barton County District Court case to serve sentence.
kcur.org
It's proving increasingly hard to hire cops in Kansas — and to avoid losing them to other jobs
TOPEKA, Kansas — The Dodge City Police Department struggles to keep officers. Stress, in an era where police complain they’ve become pariahs, only makes it harder to hire and keep officers on patrol. All that turnover means more work for the officers that remain, which could bring on...
Pratt Tribune
Appraisal laws a contention for some in Pratt County
Pratt County Commissioners have been hard at work hearing community updates and conducting business that will benefit citizens of Pratt County. Some items on their July 5 agenda brought visitors to the meeting chamber, and attention to difficulties that have long sought resolution. Circles of Hope, Pratt, representatives Mike and...
Russell city manager takes to social media to defend pool lifeguards
Russell City Manager Jon Quinday took to social media Thursday, July 28 to defend the decision to close the public pool Aug. 7 and the job the pool's lifeguards do. Quinday's comments came after citizens made remarks of the pool's status this summer and the early August closing date. Read...
Kansas State Fair Grandstand tickets still available
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Tickets for the 2022 Kansas State Fair Nex-Tech Grandstand lineup are still available! The lineup: The Grandstand offers general admission starting at $10-30, as well as special seating areas: Mel Hambelton Ford Party Pit: Seating directly in front of the stage Metal and Soul VIP Tables: A VIP patio for six […]
kiowacountysignal.com
Tedder named to PSU ‘22 Spring Honors list
Jodi Tedder of Greensburg is among those listed on the Pittsburg State University 2022 spring semester honor rolls. To qualify for Dean’s Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade point average (GPA) of 3.6000 for all credit course work that semester and have no grade lower than a B and no grade of I in any course during the semester. To qualify for All-A Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade of A in all credit course work for the semester and have no grade of I in any course work during the semester.
