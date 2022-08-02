Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Knox by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Antelope, Blaine, Boone, Brown, Buffalo, Custer, Dawson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-02 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Antelope; Blaine; Boone; Brown; Buffalo; Custer; Dawson; Garfield; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Holt; Hooker; Howard; Lincoln; Logan; Loup; McPherson; Merrick; Nance; Polk; Rock; Sherman; Thomas; Valley; Wheeler; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 510 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANTELOPE BLAINE BOONE BROWN BUFFALO CUSTER DAWSON GARFIELD GREELEY HALL HAMILTON HOLT HOOKER HOWARD LINCOLN LOGAN LOUP MCPHERSON MERRICK NANCE POLK ROCK SHERMAN THOMAS VALLEY WHEELER YORK
News Channel Nebraska
Construction underway for Johnson Park In-Stream Improvement Project
NORFOLK, Neb.-- On Wednesday, construction was underway for the Johnson Park In-Stream Improvement Project. It's a part of the North Fork River Restoration Project that officially broke ground on Tuesday. The project has been in the works for quite a while but now it's a reality. The Johnson Park Revitalization...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk man injured and arrested in crash
Monday afternoon, Norfolk Police arrested a Pierce man who injured himself following a single vehicle accident in the 1000 block of South 13th Street. According to Captain Mike Bauer, James Houska, 30, was driving northbound through the parking lot of a South 13th Street business, when he went under the business sign and drove into corporation gulch.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Police searching for missing teens
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska are searching for a pair of missing 14-year-olds. According Norfolk Police Capt. Chad Reiman, brothers Shay Janis and Sky Eden have both been reported missing. The boys' grandmother said that Janis had been missing since last Thursday, and Eden had been missing since...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk lays groundwork for more temporary housing for Ukrainian refugees
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The City of Norfolk has opened the opportunity for more temporary, emergency housing locations. The move follows suit with a decision made back in July to allow certain properties in town to become future temporary homes for Ukrainian refugees. The housing units would be provided with all necessary utilities and are not expected to be permanent fixtures. The locations discussed during Monday's meeting are all owned by Behavioral Health Specialists Inc. The temporary units would be located at 923 E. Norfolk Ave, 105 Recovery Road, 107 Recovery Road, and 111 Recovery Road.
News Channel Nebraska
Pierce man drives into Corporation Gulch, gets DUI
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities cited a Pierce man with a DUI after driving into a ditch Tuesday night. The Norfolk Police Division said they and Norfolk Fire & Rescue responded to a single-vehicle accident around 5:20 p.m. on Aug. 2. NPD said that the accident happened in the 1000 block...
Fight led to stabbing in northeast Nebraska, police say
Nebraska police arrested a man after they said a fight led to a stabbing.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk declares section of city blight and substandard
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A section of Norfolk known as the Big Red Keno Area has now been deemed blight and substandard. The designation came Monday night during Norfolk's city council meeting. While Big Red Keno is a part of the area studied by JEO Consulting, its building is not the focus of the study. Instead, the name comes from the company Big Red Keno, which requested JEO to perform the survey.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man arrested on assault charges in Nebraska, outstanding California warrant
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man was arrested in Norfolk after police discovered he was wanted on an extraditable warrant from California. On Sunday at 6:48 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to a residence in the 600 block of Roland Drive for an alleged assault. The caller reported that 44-year-old Thomas J. Ingram, of Norfolk, threw a cigarette lighter and a lit cigarette at her, causing a burn on her leg. She also said that he had taken her phone in an attempt to keep her from calling for assistance.
norfolkneradio.com
Temporary housing change of plans for Ukrainian refugees
The Norfolk City Council has passed a resolution essentially amending its decision from the July 18 meeting, to suspend city code and allow for temporary housing units to be placed West 7th Street property owned by the Orphan Grain Train. At Monday’s meeting of the city council, City Administrator Andy...
News Channel Nebraska
Winnetoon man accused of stabbing Plainview man during fight
PLAINVIEW, Neb. -- Two northeast Nebraska men are facing charges after one allegedly stabbed the other during a weekend incident. On Saturday at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Plainview Police Department received a call from CHI Health in Plainview regarding a stabbing victim, identified as Michael Reifers from Plainview. According to...
