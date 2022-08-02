Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Knox by NWS

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man was arrested in Norfolk after police discovered he was wanted on an extraditable warrant from California. On Sunday at 6:48 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to a residence in the 600 block of Roland Drive for an alleged assault. The caller reported that 44-year-old Thomas J. Ingram, of Norfolk, threw a cigarette lighter and a lit cigarette at her, causing a burn on her leg. She also said that he had taken her phone in an attempt to keep her from calling for assistance.

