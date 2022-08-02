Countryside crime rise linked to cost-of-living crisis

www.bbc.com
Thefts in the countryside have soared by 40% amid fears of a boom in rural crime
Rural crime has shot up by 40 per cent amid the cost of living crisis, with vehicles such as Land Rover Defenders top targets for thieves. After two years of falling crime during the pandemic, the cost of rural theft has rocketed to £40.5million a year. A report from...
Thousands of young people ‘attempt suicide while waiting for NHS treatment’
Thousands of young people have attempted suicide while enduring long waits for mental health treatment, a charity has warned. New research from YoungMinds on almost 14,000 young people found a quarter (26%) had tried to take their own life as a result of having to wait for help. The responses...
Tenant, 44, who was stranded in Australia due to Covid claims he returned to London to find a stranger living in his Housing Association flat after an employee secretly moved someone in and collected the rent
A man who was stranded in Australia during the pandemic has revealed how he returned home to London to find a stranger living in his flat. Filippe Scalora, 41, from Chelsea, London, claims an employee from Clarion, the UK's largest housing association, moved another tenant into the flat and collected the rent herself.
Driver fights battle over parking fines at mother’s house
Case comes as government withdraws code aimed at giving better protection to motorists
'It's the end... isn't it?': Archie Battersbee's heartbroken mum appears outside hospital with pain etched on her face after judges reject last-minute bid to save 12-year-old's life... as parents have until 9am TODAY to apply to move him to a hospice
Archie Battersbee's mother has appeared outside hospital last night and described the rejection of her bid to postpone the withdrawal of her son's life support as 'another heart-breaking development' after European judges rejected her last-minute bid to intervene and save her son's life. The 12-year-old's mother, Hollie Dance, was comforted...
Grieving son who only found out his care home resident mother was dying with Covid after staff told him she was on 'end of life' treatment calls for new law to ensure families can have cameras installed in private rooms
The grieving son of a care home resident who died after falling ill with Covid is calling for families to be given to legal right to have cameras in their loved-ones' rooms. Tony Stowell, 54, was left in shock when he was suddenly told by care home staff his mother had been put on end-of-life treatment - despite her appearing healthy just days before.
Security guards are set to go easy on shoplifters who steal to eat amid cost-of-living crisis and refer thieves to foodbanks in pilot scheme backed by police
The police have given their backing to a scheme that will go easy on shoplifters amid the cost-of-living crisis. Stores in West Derby, Liverpool which are losing £50,000 a month to thieves will be the first to launch the pilot scheme amid rising inflation and there are hopes it could be rolled out nationwide.
Couple who couldn't afford a house in the UK buy an entire French village for just £22k
A British couple came up with a creative solution to the soaring costs of UK property – they snapped up a French village instead. As of March 2022, the average UK house price was £278,000, an increase of £24,000 VS last year. Like most people, Paul Mappley and Yip Ward simply couldn't afford to get on the UK property ladder. Ward said that the prospect of buying somewhere "tiny" for more than £250,000 in the UK was "never on the table".The landscape gardeners from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, headed to France where they found the historic hamlet of La Busliere,...
Migrants wave the middle finger at onlookers on French coast while climbing aboard UK-bound boat as total number of people crossing Channel this year passes 13,000
A group of forty migrants including young children set out on an inflatable boat bound for Britain from France today - as Channel crossings passed 13,000 this year. Small children wearing red life jackets were spotted on the French coast near Gravelines before they made the attempt to cross the English Channel.
Undertaker who swindled up to 200 customers out of thousands of pounds they spent on pre-paid funeral plans dies of Covid before he could face justice
A disgraced undertaker - who cheated customers out of thousands of pounds they had spent on pre-paid funeral plans - died of Covid before he could face justice, it has emerged. Funeral director Stuart Price, 57, was meant to have ring-fenced the money that about 200 clients had paid him...
I'd send more migrants to Africa says Liz Truss, as the Tory leadership favourite promises to expand refugee policy and protect the UK's borders
Liz Truss today vows to implement a hard line on immigration if she wins the keys to No 10 – including extending the scheme under which migrants who cross the Channel in small boats can be sent to Rwanda. The Foreign Secretary uses an interview with The Mail on...
Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: The beauty queen who risked her life to reach the UK
A famous beauty queen from Ethiopia's war-wracked Tigray region, Selamawit Teklay, has described her harrowing ordeal crossing the English Channel to seek asylum in the UK. Ms Selamawit first made her way to France last year, before risking her life to cross the channel in a boat packed with fellow migrants.
Woman, 35, who feels 'like she's been shot in the mouth' after having £6,000 veneers fitted at a Turkish dental clinic claims she has to pay £30,000 to have the damage fixed in the UK
A woman who claims to have had a botched veneers procedure at a Turkish dental clinic says she has been quoted £30,000 to have the damage fixed in the UK. Melissa Davies, 35, of Coventry, was unhappy with her smile so spent £6,000 to have a veneer fitted at a Turkish clinic she found online.
Care firm My Homecare Reading put clients at risk, report finds
An inadequate care firm put clients at risk of avoidable harm and failed to obtain required recruitment information for some staff, inspectors found. My Homecare Reading provides personal care for people in their own homes. A report said the agency did not run "effective and robust recruitment and selection procedures"...
Man guilty of killing stranger by pushing her off Helensburgh Pier
A 29-year-old man has been found guilty of killing a stranger by picking her up and then pushing her off a pier. Jacob Foster attacked Charmaine O'Donnell at Helensburgh Pier, in Argyll and Bute, in April 2021. Jurors at the the High Court in Glasgow heard Ms O'Donnell, 25, suffered...
Channel migrant gives officials the slip – then gloats about how easy it was to escape
An illegal migrant who last month crossed to Britain in a small boat has been caught by The Mail on Sunday gloating about the ease with which he has been able to ‘disappear’. Elvis Zoto, 19, boasted on social media about entering the UK illegally and even posted...
Nine Ladies Stone Circle site damaged by cooking fire
Extensive damage was caused to the area around a Bronze Age stone circle after an open fire was used to cook food in the middle of the recent heatwave. The fire damaged about 200 square metres of moorland at the Nine Ladies Stone Circle site in Derbyshire. Police said the...
Friends in high places: Poor children who make friends with rich kids are more likely to increase their future incomes, study finds
Poor children who make friends with rich kids are more likely to be rich themselves later in life, a new study has revealed. Researchers from Harvard University analysed 21 billion friendships on Facebook to understand how the community you grow up in influences your future outcomes. Their findings suggest that...
Three ex-health secretaries urge immediate payouts for infected blood victims
Three former health secretaries have urged the Government to compensate victims of the infected blood scandal and bereaved relatives immediately.Andy Burnham, Jeremy Hunt and Matt Hancock have stressed how, since the life expectancy of many victims has been dramatically shortened, their £100,000 recommended payouts should be processed as soon as possible.An estimated 2,400 people died after being infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s in what has been labelled the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.There are also 2,007 core participants in the inquiry who are infected or affected,...
Angus gamekeeper who kept trophy photos of fighting dogs jailed
A gamekeeper who kept trophy photos of dogs he used to fight and bait wild animals has been jailed for eight months. Rhys Davies tried to treat serious injuries the animals had sustained by himself to avoid being caught. Davies, 28, worked at Turnabrae House on Millden Estate in Angus...
