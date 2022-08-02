Social media trend encouraging people to steal Kia, Hyundai vehicles

www.kold.com
Popular Burger Joint Opens New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
3 teens arrested in connection to early-morning Casa Grande shootingJeremy BerenCasa Grande, AZ
Tempe-Based Opendoor Labs Faces FTC Fine for Deceiving Home SellersMark HakeTempe, AZ
AZFamily
Caught on Camera: Brand-new pickup stolen from Peoria driveway by suspect in tow truck
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Peoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who used a tow truck to steal a pickup from the driveway of a home last weekend. It was all captured on a security camera. Police say it happened around 3...
L.A. Weekly
Fatal Semi-Truck Accident on Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 [Phoenix, AZ]
PHOENIX, AZ (August 3, 2022) – Early Monday morning, police responded to a semi-truck accident on Interstate 10 that left one victim dead. The incident happened around 6:15 a.m., near Interstate 17 on July 15th. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple calls in the area. For...
techeblog.com
What It’s Like to Ride a Backyard Roller Coaster Built by a Grandpa for His Grandchildren in Arizona
Gary Dykman wanted to spoil his grandchildren, but rather than toys, he opted to build a mini amusement back, complete with a backyard roller coaster. This retired mechanic said it wasn’t too difficult to figure out and actually got the idea before his first grandchild was even born. Though...
Arizona Woman Arrested For Allegedly Dumping Boiling Water On Her Dad
She was taking care of her father at a home in Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly crash in Surprise prompts road closure on Loop 303; DPS investigating
PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say they are investigating a deadly crash that happened in the Northwest Valley. The incident reportedly happened in Surprise, near Loop 303 and Bell Road. According to DPS officials, two cars were involved in the crash. "There were reports of...
citysuntimes.com
6 signs it’s time to replace your air conditioner
The experts at Penguin Air, Plumbing & Electrical of Phoenix share their tips on what to watch for. Replacing your home’s AC system is a major investment, so it’s no surprise that many homeowners drag their feet on the decision when it comes up. However, when those warm...
azbigmedia.com
44 Monroe in Downtown Phoenix sells for $93.5M
Newmark announced the $93.5 million sale of 44 Monroe, a 184-unit luxury multifamily community in downtown Phoenix, Arizona. Newmark Executive Managing Director Brad Goff, Senior Managing Director Brett Polachek and Managing Director Chris Canter represented the seller, HSL Asset Management, in the sale to an undisclosed buyer. 44 Monroe is...
kyma.com
Phoenix storm collapses metal roof at gas station onto a car
PHOENIX (AP) — Zane Ferrin had a plan. As a storm was hitting the Phoenix area Saturday, the Peoria resident pulled into a gas station to get some fuel and a quick respite from the torrential rain. ““It was coming down really hard. I was almost out of gas,”...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona fentanyl trafficker busted before crossing the Colorado border, DPS says
Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety caught nearly 30 pounds of fentanyl on its way to being trafficked to Denver, Colorado on July 26, the agency said. A trooper stopped the driver of a Ford F-150 on I-40, east of Flagstaff. During the stop, DPS says the trooper saw signs of criminal activity.
L.A. Weekly
5 Injured in Car Accident near Alma School Road [Chandler, AZ]
On July 24th, police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a minivan and a car. Furthermore, reports say that at least five people sustained injuries from the accident. Moreover, two adults and two children were reported to have suffered serious injuries. Paramedics transported all involved victims to a nearby hospital for further treatment.
AZFamily
Peoria police search for driver of tow truck who stole new pickup from driveway
Scammers are targetting flyers by pretending to be legit airline companies. A Gilbert man grew out his hair for two years so he could donate it for a wig for his mom, who has a tumor in her brain. Convicted felon fires his AR-15 30 times outside Chandler Fashion Center,...
12news.com
Body camera footage released in Phoenix police shooting
Phoenix police released body camera footage on Wednesday from a police shooting in west Phoenix. The man later died from his injuries at the hospital.
Arizona Has One Of The Top 20 'Buggiest' Cities In The US
Thumbtack revealed the buggiest cities in the US.
arizonaprogressgazette.com
A Mass Casualty Event in Scottsdale? We’ll Be Prepared
We don’t need to tell you that any time you attend any large public gathering, there is always a risk to some degree. The news has been filled with plenty of instances just this year of psychotic mass shooters who decide to use a heavy concentration of people as an opportunity to inflict pain and suffering on others. Considering how Scottsdale will have numerous instances of such gatherings on nearly any given weekend (such as in any nightclub), our city could be at risk of such a mass casualty event.
'This is not a market crash': Phoenix housing market cooling down to 'normal,' experts say
PHOENIX — The Phoenix housing market is cooling down, but to a level real estate experts consider "normal," not crashing. Earlier this year, the average home was listed for only five or fewer days before getting an offer. The average home goes 10-20 days before getting an offer, according to the Arizona Association of Realtors.
'Make sure you're paying attention' Family of Arizona teen hit by car pushes for school zone safety
PHOENIX — At 15 years old, Chris Lucero had to learn how to walk, talk, eat, and write again. Last year, he was hit by a car while crossing the street while walking to school and missed out on his freshman year with his friends. “We consider it a...
kjzz.org
All the ways Chandler is trying to tackle its affordable housing problem
Housing affordability is one of the greatest challenges many communities around the country are facing. A recent series on The Show called Out of Reach tackled some of the broader aspects of that reality. A number of Valley cities are trying creative approaches in response. Later this month, Mesa will...
Boy located by MCSO deputies reunited with parents
A boy that was found by Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies wandering near Laveen has been reunited with his parents.
L.A. Weekly
Donald Detzler Killed in Fatal Collision on McDowell Road [Scottsdale, AZ]
94-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision on Scottsdale Road. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m., near the intersection of Scottsdale and McDowell Road. According to reports, Detzler attempted to turn left near Paul’s Ace Hardware when another vehicle struck him. Following the initial impact, the driver also struck a USPS vehicle, although the USPS driver remained uninjured.
12news.com
Vulnerability, not humidity, makes Arizona's extreme heat more lethal, research shows
ARIZONA, USA — Monsoon brings rain, dust and heat to the Valley's desert, but another type of temperature also rises during the rainy season. The severity of what Valley dwellers call "monsoon mugginess" can be measured with wet-bulb globe temperature (WBGT), which measures heat stress on humans by combining multiple weather conditions, like dry air temperature, humidity and cloud cover. If WGBT gets too high, the human body can't physically cool itself, resulting in heat-related illnesses and deaths.
