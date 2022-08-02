ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

What is a recession? A financial economics expert weighs in

By Sabrina Wilson
fox8live.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox8live.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Set to Receive $134 Million More in Federal Funding to Improve Infrastructure Resilience

Louisiana Set to Receive $134 Million More in Federal Funding to Improve Infrastructure Resilience. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Federal Highway Administration recently unveiled a new initiative geared at protecting against the consequences of climate change and the expenses of extreme weather events, according to the Louisiana Office of the Governor. This new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Formula Program will provide Louisiana with approximately $134 million over the next five years, with $25 million expected this fiscal year.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Real Gdp#Financial Economics#Interest Rates#Dillard University#Aaa
brproud.com

Louisiana Workforce Commission launches career readiness program

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Tuesday, the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) launched a program to bring free career courses to people across the state. LWC partnered with Coursera to create the Tech Ready Louisiana program to offer Louisiana residents access to help them develop skills to prepare them for careers.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Department of Education Releases LEAP Scores, Calcasieu Parish Earned Top 10 Spot

Louisiana Department of Education Releases LEAP Scores, Calcasieu Parish Earned Top 10 Spot. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Education issued LEAP scores for the 21-22 school year on August 3, 2022. The Calcasieu Parish School Board ranked in the top ten in the state for elementary and middle school growth. These results include the Louisiana schools with the highest growth rates. For one-year growth, Vincent Settlement Elementary, Nelson Elementary, and DeQuincy Elementary are in the top 15. T.S. Cooley Elementary was also ranked in the top ten for overall performance in the state.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Report: 60% of Louisiana's young children are not ready for kindergarten

NEW ORLEANS, La. -- Sixth percent of Louisiana's young children are not ready for kindergarten but the 2022 legislative session allows the state to dedicate funds towards early child care and education. Here are some facts from the Policy Institute of Louisiana about preparing children for kindergarten:. Why is early...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana

The Northwest Louisiana lake not far from Bossier City is 27 square miles of calm water and Cypress trees draped with moss. Heart of Louisiana: Mississippi River freshwater shrimp. Updated: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:06 AM UTC. |. By Dave McNamara. Jay Folse's family has for generations caught freshwater shrimp...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Former First NBC Bank executive pleads guilty, will cooperate with government

A former First NBC Bank executive pleaded guilty Tuesday to a bank-fraud conspiracy charge, admitting he falsified loan documents in a bid to conceal the shaky financial status of a prolific borrower before the bank imploded. Robert Calloway, 62, of Metairie was among five defendants, including former First NBC founder...
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

Entergy customers are frustrated with high electric bills

NEW ORLEANS — There have been heated arguments in recent weeks as Entergy New Orleans customers say their bills have doubled or even tripled in recent months. Residents say their bills have been hundreds of dollars more than normal. New Orleans resident Jesse George said while he’s thankful for...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

La. students and schools improve on 2021-22 LEAP tests

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to the Louisiana Dept. of Education, the 2021-2022 LEAP scores show strong student growth across a wide range of grade levels and school systems. Students in grades third through eighth improved by three points in both math and English. A total of 80 percent of state school systems improved when compared to the 2020-2021 LEAP scores.
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

Several New Marijuana-Related Laws Now In Effect In Louisiana

Several new marijuana-related laws passed during this year's legislative session are now in effect in Louisiana as of Monday. The smell of pot is no longer enough to allow police to enter somebody's home without a warrant. Other new laws increase the number of medical marijuana pharmacies allowed to operate...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy