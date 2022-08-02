What is a recession? A financial economics expert weighs in

www.fox8live.com
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Insurance Commissioner says Louisiana homeowners market in "crisis"
In much of south Louisiana, insurers are in retreat after feeling pinched by hundreds of thousands of claims worth billions of dollars, the newspapers report.
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner holds town hall amid ongoing homeowner’s insurance crisis
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A question and answer event at the University of New Orleans, focused on the state’s continuing homeowner’s insurance crisis, drew a large crowd as Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon fielded questions. The event, which was organized by members of the Orleans Delegation to the...
Louisiana Set to Receive $134 Million More in Federal Funding to Improve Infrastructure Resilience
Louisiana Set to Receive $134 Million More in Federal Funding to Improve Infrastructure Resilience. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Federal Highway Administration recently unveiled a new initiative geared at protecting against the consequences of climate change and the expenses of extreme weather events, according to the Louisiana Office of the Governor. This new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Formula Program will provide Louisiana with approximately $134 million over the next five years, with $25 million expected this fiscal year.
New Orleans Has Highest Murder Rate Increase in the Country
Once known as the "Murder Capital" of the U.S., New Orleans is unfortunately on its way to reclaiming that title as a new report claims the city has the highest murder rate increase in the U.S. New Orleans Murder Rate. Wallethub.com has recently released a new report ranking rising homicide...
New Orleans offering to pay past due utility bills for eligible customers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - People in New Orleans at risk of having their power or water shut off over delinquent bills can apply for financial assistance from the city. On Wed., Aug. 3, hundreds waited in lines at Joe Brown Park with past due payments looking for help. Many say...
Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon worried about possible ‘redline’ for Louisiana
Catastrophic hurricanes the past two years could lead insurance underwriters to “redline” Louisiana property owners, state Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said Monday. “Redlining” is an underwriting practice that involves rejection of a risk based solely on geographical location. He told Press Club of Baton Rouge he is...
Highest paying jobs in New Orleans that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in New Orleans-Metairie, LA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Louisiana audit shows government employee received unemployment benefits while continuing to work
(The Center Square) — A secretary with the Washington Parish Fire Protection District No. 7 received unemployment insurance during the pandemic while continuing to work for the government, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an audit report for the Washington Parish Fire Protection...
Louisiana Workforce Commission launches career readiness program
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Tuesday, the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) launched a program to bring free career courses to people across the state. LWC partnered with Coursera to create the Tech Ready Louisiana program to offer Louisiana residents access to help them develop skills to prepare them for careers.
City of New Orleans offering utility assistance to some eligible renters
The city of New Orleans will host an event to assist renters who are at risk of electric or water disconnection. The utility assistance event is scheduled to take place Aug. 3-4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joe Brown Recreational Center located at 5601 Read Boulevard. Translators...
Louisiana Department of Education Releases LEAP Scores, Calcasieu Parish Earned Top 10 Spot
Louisiana Department of Education Releases LEAP Scores, Calcasieu Parish Earned Top 10 Spot. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Education issued LEAP scores for the 21-22 school year on August 3, 2022. The Calcasieu Parish School Board ranked in the top ten in the state for elementary and middle school growth. These results include the Louisiana schools with the highest growth rates. For one-year growth, Vincent Settlement Elementary, Nelson Elementary, and DeQuincy Elementary are in the top 15. T.S. Cooley Elementary was also ranked in the top ten for overall performance in the state.
Report: 60% of Louisiana's young children are not ready for kindergarten
NEW ORLEANS, La. -- Sixth percent of Louisiana's young children are not ready for kindergarten but the 2022 legislative session allows the state to dedicate funds towards early child care and education. Here are some facts from the Policy Institute of Louisiana about preparing children for kindergarten:. Why is early...
Heart of Louisiana
The Northwest Louisiana lake not far from Bossier City is 27 square miles of calm water and Cypress trees draped with moss. Heart of Louisiana: Mississippi River freshwater shrimp. Updated: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:06 AM UTC. |. By Dave McNamara. Jay Folse's family has for generations caught freshwater shrimp...
Former First NBC Bank executive pleads guilty, will cooperate with government
A former First NBC Bank executive pleaded guilty Tuesday to a bank-fraud conspiracy charge, admitting he falsified loan documents in a bid to conceal the shaky financial status of a prolific borrower before the bank imploded. Robert Calloway, 62, of Metairie was among five defendants, including former First NBC founder...
18 tips to save money in the kitchen as Louisiana grocery prices skyrocket
With soaring food prices everywhere, it may seem difficult to save money in the kitchen. But each trip to the grocery store doesn't have to be a pain in the neck — or the pocketbook. Not when there are affordable ways to ease that neck pain — and perhaps stomach pain, too.
Entergy customers are frustrated with high electric bills
NEW ORLEANS — There have been heated arguments in recent weeks as Entergy New Orleans customers say their bills have doubled or even tripled in recent months. Residents say their bills have been hundreds of dollars more than normal. New Orleans resident Jesse George said while he’s thankful for...
La. students and schools improve on 2021-22 LEAP tests
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to the Louisiana Dept. of Education, the 2021-2022 LEAP scores show strong student growth across a wide range of grade levels and school systems. Students in grades third through eighth improved by three points in both math and English. A total of 80 percent of state school systems improved when compared to the 2020-2021 LEAP scores.
Entergy CEO Says The Company Is Trying To Help
The "hot" topic over the last month or two has been the high-cost electricity bills we are all receiving. Some are seeing double and triple what their normal bills are over the recent months as the temperatures rise. According to KPLC, Entergy says they are here to help. They're not...
Several New Marijuana-Related Laws Now In Effect In Louisiana
Several new marijuana-related laws passed during this year's legislative session are now in effect in Louisiana as of Monday. The smell of pot is no longer enough to allow police to enter somebody's home without a warrant. Other new laws increase the number of medical marijuana pharmacies allowed to operate...
Here are the new laws taking effect in Louisiana starting Monday
BATON ROUGE, La. — Police in Louisiana can't use the smell of marijuana as a reason for warrantless searches of homes under a law taking effect Monday. It's one of numerous laws with an effective date of Aug. 1 approved during the 2022 regular legislative session. Other new laws...
