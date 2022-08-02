What is a recession? A financial economics expert weighs in

Louisiana Set to Receive $134 Million More in Federal Funding to Improve Infrastructure Resilience. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Federal Highway Administration recently unveiled a new initiative geared at protecting against the consequences of climate change and the expenses of extreme weather events, according to the Louisiana Office of the Governor. This new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Formula Program will provide Louisiana with approximately $134 million over the next five years, with $25 million expected this fiscal year.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO