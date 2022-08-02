‘She Was So Joyful' Say Sisters of Woman Killed in Coronado Drunk Driving Crash

Read on www.nbcsandiego.com
Man shot outside Ramona home
Authorities say a 59-year-old man is not likely to survive after he was shot outside of his Ramona home Thursday night.
Man shot in Grant Hill expected to survive
Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital and the silver sedan drove away westbound in the 2600 block of K Street.
Man Shot in Ramona Was Picking Fruit in Yard: Witness
A neighbor says a 59-year-old Ramona man who isn't expected to survive after being shot Thursday night was picking fruit on his land when he was struck, and they can't understand why he'd be a target. San Diego County Sheriff's deputies found the man with gunshot wounds to his upper...
Actress in critical condition after crashing into LA area home
MAR VISTA, Calif. – Actress Anne Heche is in critical condition Saturday after crashing her car into a home in Mar Vista and sparking a fire, according to multiple media reports. The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. Friday at a house in the 1700 block of South...
Actress Anne Heche reportedly injured in violent crash in Mar Vista
TMZ reported that Heche was behind the wheel of the car that went all the way into a home in Mar Vista. CBSLA’s Rachel Kim reports.
Good Samaritan jumps into Lindo Lake to rescue drowning woman
Caught on video: good Samaritan jumps into Lindo Lake in Lakeside to rescue drowning woman on Monday evening.
Anne Heche crashes car into a home igniting fire, taken away in ambulance with severe burns: report
Anne Heche crashed into a Mar Vista, California, home, igniting a fire, and was taken to a local area hospital on Friday, according to multiple reports. Heche, 53, was driving a blue Mini Cooper when she first crashed into a garage of an apartment complex in Los Angeles. Witnesses on the scene told TMZ they tried to help the actress out of her car before she fled the scene.
Pacific Beach hit-and-run damages Navy vet's 'Big Bertha' camper van
A Navy veteran and business owner are on a mission to find out who hurt his camper van, also known as ‘Big Bertha.’
Man Pleads Not Guilty to Triple Stabbing in Mission Valley
A man accused of beating a blind man in Mission Valley, then stabbing a pair of good samaritans, pleaded not guilty on Friday. James Anthony Thomas, 35, is in custody and appeared via video call to his arraignment. He is facing three felony counts of attempted murder. Thomas is accused...
Tennessee Man Suspected in 1990 Point Loma Slaying of Sailor Pleads Not Guilty
A man accused of killing a Navy sailor in Point Loma more than three decades ago pleaded not guilty Friday to a murder charge. Brian Scott Koehl, 51, is accused in the 1990 murder of 32-year-old Larry Joe Breen, whom prosecutors say was stabbed in the neck multiple times. Koehl...
Missing 6-year-old National City girl found
A 6-year-old girl who went missing Thursday has been found, according to California Highway Patrol.
1 year later, San Diego man’s murder still unsolved
One year after a San Diego man was gunned down at a community park, authorities put out a call for information on his killer this week.
‘A Lot of Anger': El Cajon Man Accused of Hit-and-Run Killing of 20-Year-Old Woman
Niurca Rios loved to get everyone up and dancing, her family said. On July 27 at 8:49 p.m., though, Rios was standing on the sidewalk near the on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 8 at Second Street in El Cajon when she was fatally struck by a driver who fled the scene.
Suspect Arrested in El Cajon Trolley Stabbing
A 32-year-old ex-con was back behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of attacking another man with a knife last weekend during an argument on a trolley traveling through El Cajon, authorities reported. The victim and his girlfriend were confronted by the alleged assailant at about 9:15 p.m. Saturday while riding the...
Man pleads guilty in retiree's stabbing death at Oceanside beach house
A man pleaded guilty Thursday to voluntary manslaughter for fatally stabbing a 77-year-old retiree at the victim's Oceanside beach house.
Blind Man Attacked With His Cane in Mission Valley, 2 Good Samaritans Stabbed
San Diego Police are investigating after a man stole another man's mobility cane and used it to attack its owner, a 72-year-old blind man, Tuesday evening in Mission Valley's busy shopping district, according to San Diego Police Officer John Buttle. The suspect, who was later identified as 35-year-old James Anthony...
At-Risk Girl Missing Out of San Diego County Found: CHP
An at-risk girl sought by the California Highway Patrol Friday has been found, the agency confirmed. Emergency alerts were sent out to phones in Southern California Friday afternoon just before 4 p.m. About an hour later, at 4:50 p.m., the CHP said the girl had been found. The CHP said...
Death of man found in pool prompts investigation
An 87-year-old man was found dead inside a pool Tuesday in what officials are calling a suspicious death, San Diego Police Department announced Wednesday.
Salon owner's 'savings' disappear in La Mesa break-in
Electronics, stying tools and salon owner's 'savings' disappear in break-in at La Mesa kids hair salon.
