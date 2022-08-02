‘She Was So Joyful' Say Sisters of Woman Killed in Coronado Drunk Driving Crash

Anne Heche crashed into a Mar Vista, California, home, igniting a fire, and was taken to a local area hospital on Friday, according to multiple reports. Heche, 53, was driving a blue Mini Cooper when she first crashed into a garage of an apartment complex in Los Angeles. Witnesses on the scene told TMZ they tried to help the actress out of her car before she fled the scene.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO