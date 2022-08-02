Trump refuses to take sides, backing 'ERIC' in Missouri's combustible GOP Senate primary showdown

www.wufe967.com
‘ERIC’ Senate non-endorsement proves Trump thinks Missouri Republicans are stupid
You didn’t really expect Donald Trump to take this seriously, did you?. The disgraced former president teased early Monday that he would make his long-awaited primary endorsement for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Roy Blunt that day. He already torched Rep. Vicky Hartzler last month, writing on his Truth Social platform that voters “can forget about” her chances, while egregiously claiming she’d asked for his nod multiple times. That left, among others, current Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Eric Greitens, who resigned as Missouri governor in humiliation amid accusations of campaign finance offenses and sexual assault.
Tables turn in Missouri Senate race after Schmitt takes GOP lead over Greitens, Hartzler
Attorney General Eric Schmitt leads the front-runners with a 12-point edge in the GOP primary race for the open Senate seat in Missouri, according to a new poll. The Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey showed that the tables have turned in the Republican primary. Schmitt took the lead in the race, receiving 33% of the votes. U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler came in second with 21%, and Eric Greitens fell behind with only 16%, a 10% drop in his support from the previous month.
Missouri senator faces attacks he says are payback for filibuster of Graves nomination
The political enemies made in Jefferson City by a state senator seeking to continue his political career in county government followed him home. State Sen. Paul Wieland, R-Imperial, must leave office in January because of term limits. He is running in the Republican primary for county executive in Jefferson County, challenging first-term incumbent Dennis Gannon.
Beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine captures Missouri Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate
Anheuser-Busch heiress Trudy Busch Valentine won the Democratic nomination for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat Tuesday, defeating her closest rival, former Marine Lucas Kunce. With nearly all precincts reporting, Busch had won 43% of the vote, compared to 38% for Kunce. Throughout her campaign, Valentine has said working as...
Rep. Liz Cheney Brought to Tears by Standing Ovation in Her Home State of Wyoming
On Sunday, Rep. Liz Cheney, 56, received a standing ovation at the groundbreaking ceremony for Mineta-Simpson Institute at Heart Mountain Interpretive Center in Powell, Wyoming. The foundation who built the facility "shares the legacy of Heart Mountain, where over 14,000 people of Japanese descent were incarcerated during World War II."...
Danforth PAC backing independent Senate candidate in Missouri adds $750K to TV ad buy
The political action committee backing independent Senate candidate John Wood is “in it to win it,” former Sen. Jack Danforth said a day after the PAC spent another $750,000 on TV ads to run before the Aug. 2 primary. Danforth contributed $5 million on June 6 to Missouri...
Resolution of Eric Greitens court case over allegations of abuse unlikely before Missouri primary
The U.S. Senate primary in Missouri will likely be over before there is a resolution in the child custody case that has dominated headlines with allegations of child and spousal abuse against former Gov. Eric Greitens. At the end of seven hours in a closed-door deposition hearing Wednesday, Associate Circuit...
Eric Schmitt beats former Gov. Eric Greitens in Missouri GOP Senate primary, NBC projects
Eric Greitens, the scandal-tarred former Missouri governor who launched a comeback bid against the wishes of many Republicans, will lose the state's GOP Senate primary, NBC News projects. Eric Schmitt, currently the state's attorney general, is projected to proceed to the general election, where he will compete with a Democratic...
Missouri’s GOP Senate primary as a hand of Texas Hold ‘Em, part four: The river
Back in September of 2021, I asked: If each U.S. Senate primary candidate held a Texas Hold ‘Em starting hand, what would they be, and why? If you’re still following the series, then I assume you have some basic familiarity with poker. This spring, I provided an update, with a column describing the flop — […] The post Missouri’s GOP Senate primary as a hand of Texas Hold ‘Em, part four: The river appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Greitens and Schmitt celebrate Trump endorsement in US Senate race
President Donald Trump endorsed “Eric” in US Senate race. The Greitens campaign tweeted out a celebratory post claiming the endorsement. The Schmitt campaign shared a similar tweet.
Missouri man who pointed gun at BLM protesters gets just 3% of vote in GOP Senate primary
Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis attorney who shot to fame when he and his wife threatened Black Lives Matter protesters with guns outside their home in the summer of 2020, lost in the Republican primary for US Senate in Missouri on Tuesday night. Mr McCloskey received just three percent of the vote in the hotly contested primary to replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt, finishing in fifth place behind victor Eric Schmitt and three other candidates. “I can tell you one thing: there’s one genuine, MAGA, America First, strong border, law-and-order real American patriot in this race, and that’s me,”...
Video shows Josh Hawley running from rioters on Jan. 6
At the latest hearing on Jan. 6, the select committee played video of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) fleeing the Capitol during the violent riot. Before the riot, Hawley raised his fist in solidarity with protesters. Former Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Dept. officer Michael Fanone discusses the moment.
