Trump refuses to take sides, backing 'ERIC' in Missouri's combustible GOP Senate primary showdown

Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis attorney who shot to fame when he and his wife threatened Black Lives Matter protesters with guns outside their home in the summer of 2020, lost in the Republican primary for US Senate in Missouri on Tuesday night. Mr McCloskey received just three percent of the vote in the hotly contested primary to replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt, finishing in fifth place behind victor Eric Schmitt and three other candidates. “I can tell you one thing: there’s one genuine, MAGA, America First, strong border, law-and-order real American patriot in this race, and that’s me,”...

MISSOURI STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO