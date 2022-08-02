City’s Ex-COO Sheds Light on Leak But Testimony Solves None of the Ongoing 101 Ash Mysteries

Dr. Eric Topol talks about the latest news on COVID-19 and monkeypox. Then, an updated Climate Action Plan was approved by the San Diego City Council Tuesday. Its strategy to get to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 includes plans to retrofit existing buildings, including whole neighborhoods from gas to electric heating and appliances. Also, the San Diego Padres shook up the baseball world Tuesday trading the Washington Nationals for star player Juan Soto and others. Later, San Diego County officials say we’re in the midst of a mental health crisis. How are the millions of dollars in additional funding in this year’s budget being spent to address the crisis? Plus, the redevelopment of a housing project in Los Angeles is supposed to show the potential of public housing if done right. Finally, we take a virtual ride on a pirate ship that was built in San Diego but now sails around Big Bear Lake.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO