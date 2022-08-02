ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

City’s Ex-COO Sheds Light on Leak But Testimony Solves None of the Ongoing 101 Ash Mysteries

By Lisa Halverstadt
Voice of San Diego
Voice of San Diego
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
voiceofsandiego.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
kusi.com

CA Assemblyman Vince Fong (R): AB-5 will crush consumers if truckers aren’t exempt

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – A few weeks ago, Assembly Republicans sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom, urging him to delay implementation of AB 5 or exempt independent truckers entirely from its employee reclassification (ABC) test. The Supreme Court declined to hear a case on June 30th that would have challenged the new law, now putting AB-5 on the fast-track for going into effect in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas

The North American monsoon will fuel thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough to bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the coming days with the potential that coastal areas from the Mexico border to the mountains north of Los Angeles get their first shower or thunderstorm since May or June, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mara Elliott
Person
Kevin Faulconer
KPBS

Biden's COVID-19 'rebound' case throws isolation guidelines into question

Dr. Eric Topol talks about the latest news on COVID-19 and monkeypox. Then, an updated Climate Action Plan was approved by the San Diego City Council Tuesday. Its strategy to get to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 includes plans to retrofit existing buildings, including whole neighborhoods from gas to electric heating and appliances. Also, the San Diego Padres shook up the baseball world Tuesday trading the Washington Nationals for star player Juan Soto and others. Later, San Diego County officials say we’re in the midst of a mental health crisis. How are the millions of dollars in additional funding in this year’s budget being spent to address the crisis? Plus, the redevelopment of a housing project in Los Angeles is supposed to show the potential of public housing if done right. Finally, we take a virtual ride on a pirate ship that was built in San Diego but now sails around Big Bear Lake.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

alcohol sting La Mesa

August 1, 2022 (La Mesa) -- On Saturday, agents from the California Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and detectives from the La Mesa Police Department conducted a “shoulder tap” sting operation targeting adults who furnished alcoholic beverages to minors. A decoy contacted several adults throughout the operation and three arrests were made.
LA MESA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SANTEE ADOPTS CANNABIS ORDINANCE

August 1, 2022 (Santee) -- Santee is the latest city in San Diego County to permit cannabis businesses including sale of marijuana within its borders, following a 3-2 vote at its most recent City Council meeting July 27. The vote to approve a community benefits agreement, a type of development...
SANTEE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Coo#City Hall#101 Ash St
kusi.com

Supervisor Desmond: SANDAG has no real plan to remove unpopular mileage tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In December 2021, SANDAG passed its regional transportation plan. But in order to get enough votes, SANDAG officials were forced to withdrawal the most controversial part, the mileage tax. The mileage tax would tax San Diegans for every mile they drive, which obviously is very unpopular among residents.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Lodging

Marriott Commences Construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center

Marriott International, Inc. announced the commencement of construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center (the Gaylord Pacific). A ceremony was held on Chula Vista Bayfront. The event was attended by the Gaylord Pacific’s developers RIDA Development Corporation (RIDA Development) and Ares Management (Ares), finance partners, officials from the City of Chula Vista, Port of San Diego, and the State of California, Marriott executives, group customers, and other project supporters.
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

43 rescued beagles will be up for adoption at Helen Woodward Wednesday

SAN DIEGO — "Beaglemania" is taking San Diego and the nation by storm. Starting Wednesday, 43 rescued beagles will be up for adoption at the Helen Woodward Animal Center. The dogs were among the 4,000 beagles seized in July from Envigo RMS in Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States rescued the dogs after the company was accused by the Department of Justice of committing 70 violations of the Animal Welfare Act.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Voice of San Diego

Voice of San Diego

San Diego, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT

Voice of San Diego is a nonprofit news organization delivering groundbreaking investigative journalism and in-depth analysis for the San Diego region.

 https://www.voiceofsandiego.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy