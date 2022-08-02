City’s Ex-COO Sheds Light on Leak But Testimony Solves None of the Ongoing 101 Ash Mysteries

voiceofsandiego.org
Walk in the footsteps of thousands of military sailors aboard the USS Midway MuseumFit*Life*TravelSan Diego, CA
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's JournalSan Diego, CA
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
Carlsbad Created a Police Engagement Commission, Spurning Advocate Calls for Oversight Role
Keyrollos Ibrahim still remembers his first encounter with Carlsbad police: an officer singled him out of a group and searched him for allegedly matching the description of a local drug dealer spotted in the area. Ibrahim was 11 years old. “Do you understand why I’m doing this?” Ibrahim recalls the...
Millete to appear for deposition to decide guardianship of kids
The order from SD Superior Court Judge approves a request from the sister of May "Maya" Millete to compel Larry Millete to appear for an interview in the case to decide who will get guardianship.
Voiceof San Diego
Illegal Commune in Foreclosed Escondido Home Evicted, Residents Now Homeless
A group of previously homeless and low-income residents who lived illegally in a foreclosed Escondido home, turning it into a community that other residents decried as an eyesore, was evicted last month when a court ruled they had no legal right to live there, leaving many facing homelessness once again.
Jury awards San Diego man $4.5 million in trip and fall case
SAN DIEGO — A jury in San Diego ordered the city to pay $4.5 million dollars to a man for injuries he sustained after tripping over a raised sidewalk in Pacific Beach in 2018. According to the lawsuit, Brownlee fell on a raised section of sidewalk on the 1600-block...
Morning Report: The Cause of a Summertime Sewage Plume Heading North
The good news is that Tijuana isn’t currently pumping sewage to a broken wastewater treatment plant called Punta Bandera that just pumps it, untreated, straight into the Pacific Ocean. The bad news: That’s because at least one critical pipe that gets it there is busted in half. Another is...
Judge rules Millete children's court-appointed guardian can decide if they meet with San Diego District Attorney
SAN DIEGO — New information regarding the criminal case against Larry Millete came out during a probate hearing downtown Wednesday, August 3. Guardian ad litem Kelley James told Judge Julia Kelety that the San Diego District Attorney's Office would like to speak with the Millete children regarding the criminal case against their father.
kusi.com
CA Assemblyman Vince Fong (R): AB-5 will crush consumers if truckers aren’t exempt
SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – A few weeks ago, Assembly Republicans sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom, urging him to delay implementation of AB 5 or exempt independent truckers entirely from its employee reclassification (ABC) test. The Supreme Court declined to hear a case on June 30th that would have challenged the new law, now putting AB-5 on the fast-track for going into effect in California.
Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas
The North American monsoon will fuel thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough to bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the coming days with the potential that coastal areas from the Mexico border to the mountains north of Los Angeles get their first shower or thunderstorm since May or June, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
KPBS
Biden's COVID-19 'rebound' case throws isolation guidelines into question
Dr. Eric Topol talks about the latest news on COVID-19 and monkeypox. Then, an updated Climate Action Plan was approved by the San Diego City Council Tuesday. Its strategy to get to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 includes plans to retrofit existing buildings, including whole neighborhoods from gas to electric heating and appliances. Also, the San Diego Padres shook up the baseball world Tuesday trading the Washington Nationals for star player Juan Soto and others. Later, San Diego County officials say we’re in the midst of a mental health crisis. How are the millions of dollars in additional funding in this year’s budget being spent to address the crisis? Plus, the redevelopment of a housing project in Los Angeles is supposed to show the potential of public housing if done right. Finally, we take a virtual ride on a pirate ship that was built in San Diego but now sails around Big Bear Lake.
eastcountymagazine.org
alcohol sting La Mesa
August 1, 2022 (La Mesa) -- On Saturday, agents from the California Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and detectives from the La Mesa Police Department conducted a “shoulder tap” sting operation targeting adults who furnished alcoholic beverages to minors. A decoy contacted several adults throughout the operation and three arrests were made.
kusi.com
Reform California vies for one million signatures to qualify the California Taxpayer Protection Act for public vote
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Here in California residents pay some of the highest tax rates in the nation but an effort by Reform California is trying to change that with a proposed ballot initiative. Reform California is proposing a statewide ballot initiative called the California Taxpayer Protection Act that...
eastcountymagazine.org
SANTEE ADOPTS CANNABIS ORDINANCE
August 1, 2022 (Santee) -- Santee is the latest city in San Diego County to permit cannabis businesses including sale of marijuana within its borders, following a 3-2 vote at its most recent City Council meeting July 27. The vote to approve a community benefits agreement, a type of development...
Sunday Breakfast Society Heading to Chula Vista
New Breakfast and Brunch Spot to Open in Eastlake Area
kusi.com
Supervisor Desmond: SANDAG has no real plan to remove unpopular mileage tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In December 2021, SANDAG passed its regional transportation plan. But in order to get enough votes, SANDAG officials were forced to withdrawal the most controversial part, the mileage tax. The mileage tax would tax San Diegans for every mile they drive, which obviously is very unpopular among residents.
Marriott Commences Construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center
Marriott International, Inc. announced the commencement of construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center (the Gaylord Pacific). A ceremony was held on Chula Vista Bayfront. The event was attended by the Gaylord Pacific’s developers RIDA Development Corporation (RIDA Development) and Ares Management (Ares), finance partners, officials from the City of Chula Vista, Port of San Diego, and the State of California, Marriott executives, group customers, and other project supporters.
43 rescued beagles will be up for adoption at Helen Woodward Wednesday
SAN DIEGO — "Beaglemania" is taking San Diego and the nation by storm. Starting Wednesday, 43 rescued beagles will be up for adoption at the Helen Woodward Animal Center. The dogs were among the 4,000 beagles seized in July from Envigo RMS in Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States rescued the dogs after the company was accused by the Department of Justice of committing 70 violations of the Animal Welfare Act.
Video shows Tesla driver asleep at the wheel on Interstate 5 in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there is no vehicle currently available for sale that is fully automated or "self-driving," yet a video of someone sleeping behind the wheel locally is catching thousands of views. "It was insane," said Sean Thompson who was driving...
NBC San Diego
Oceanside Development Plans to Bring the Waves Inland With Massive Surf Pool, Housing & a ‘Glamp'-Ground
It's an interesting concept that some would question: Why would we build a wave pool just miles from the Pacific Ocean where the waves are infinite? But for arguably one of California's most surf-centric cities, it could soon be a reality after gaining the full support of the Oceanside Planning Committee.
Death of man found in pool prompts investigation
An 87-year-old man was found dead inside a pool Tuesday in what officials are calling a suspicious death, San Diego Police Department announced Wednesday.
Salon owner's 'savings' disappear in La Mesa break-in
Electronics, stying tools and salon owner's 'savings' disappear in break-in at La Mesa kids hair salon.
