ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

Bike Show Winners announced

By Crawford County Now Staff
crawfordcountynow.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
crawfordcountynow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crawfordcountynow.com

Roofing company perfect fit for Bucyrus grad

BUCYRUS – A Bucyrus grad is returning to his roots and to his background in the roofing business. Jesse Groves is one of the newest project managers for Roofsmith Restoration, an Akron-based roofing company that offers residential and commercial customers more than just a new set of shingles. “It...
BUCYRUS, OH
Beacon

Prime Catawba lots available at Peach Tree Estates

The infrastructure for the spacious Peach Tree Estates will soon be approved by the EPA, and eight 1.5-acre country estates will be constructed on beautiful Catawba Island by American Servicing Corp. of Findlay, Ohio. “The roads are already cut in, and the ponds will be done soon, as well. We...
PORT CLINTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Galion, OH
City
Upper Sandusky, OH
City
Crestline, OH
Local
Ohio Cars
County
Crawford County, OH
City
Bucyrus, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Junior Fair Wraps Up With Annual Auction

MARYSVILLE – The 2022 Union County Fair wrapped up Saturday with the annual Junior Fair auction, which was conducted in the Rural King Poultry and Rabbit Barn. The auction is the culmination of a week where hundreds 4-H members exhibitors – showing everything from ducks and turkeys to steer and goats – were rewarded by selling their animals, sometimes realizing thousands of dollars for the work the exhibitors put in over the past months and during Fair Week.
UNION COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Mount Vernon woman dead following two-vehicle Knox County crash

MILLER TOWNSHIP -- A Mount Vernon woman has died following a two-vehicle crash that occurred just south of the city on Monday night. The crash occurred at approximately 6:47 p.m., according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies in head-on crash in Knox County

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman died Monday night after a head-on collision in Knox County. Samantha O’Rourke, 31, of Mount Vernon, was driving a Hyundai Elantra north on State Route 661 near Airport Road at 6:50 p.m. when a Chevrolet Silverado driven southbound by a 36-year-old went left of center and struck O’Rourke’s […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fire breaks out at former Columbus elementary school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire was reported at the address of an elementary school in southeast Columbus Tuesday afternoon. An Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera along I-70 picked up a plume of smoke from the school starting around 6:55 p.m. The Columbus Division of Fire chief confirmed a fire started around 6:30 p.m. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wnewsj.com

Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed

A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sport Bike#Rat Bike#Vehicles#State Farm
crawfordcountynow.com

What’s happening Monday, August 1 at the Ohio State Fair!

COLUMBUS—Throw the Monday blues away and join us today, Aug. 1, for free live music, livestock competitions, exciting performances, and so much more!. Here are some highlights of what you need to know:. Fifty Year Club Meeting:. Anyone who attended the Fair in 1972 or earlier automatically becomes a...
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

New Charter School brings Old Skool to Marion Popcorn Festival Main Stage

MARION—The Main Stage Opening Acts at the 2022 Marion Popcorn Festival are now set. Sponsored by Buckeye Community School, OLD SKOOL is performing Thursday, September 8th before the appearance by Katmandu -The Premier Bob Seger Tribute Band. On Friday, September 9th is Knight After Knight, opening for multi-platinum Country artists Parmalee. And on Saturday, September 10th is Sneaky Pete and The Players, opening for rock legend Lita Ford. All opening performances begin at 6:00 PM, followed by Opening Ceremonies Sponsor Recognition, and the headline artists at 8:30.
MARION, OH
columbusunderground.com

5 New & Recently Opened Restaurants in Columbus – July 2022

It was a quieter month for the Central Ohio dining scene with just a handful of debuts in July. Alas there are still new spots to grab a burger, sip on a latte, enjoy some Italian fare and more. What are you excited to try?. Wahlburgers. Columbus’ first Wahlburgers location...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus firefighters find body in south Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters discovered a body in a vacant south Columbus home that that caught on fire Monday. Around 6:15 a.m., Columbus firefighters responded to reports of a fire at a vacant home on the 1600 block of Linwood Avenue where they found a dead body, according to Columbus Division of Fire Chief […]
COLUMBUS, OH
delawareohiohistory.org

The Kilbourne Project: Revitalizing a Delaware County Town

The Kilbourne Project: The Four Families that are Revitalizing an Entire Town. Have you and your friends ever talked about buying a big piece of land and building houses near each other? For college friends Garrett Gandee, Nate Hatfield, and Aaron Heydinger that idea became their reality. But they didn’t stop with just buying land for their homes; they teamed up with another local business owner, Josh Scheutzow of A Carpenter’s Son, and together the four purchased most of a town in disrepair with plans to restore and revitalize it.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
614now.com

Video shows tip jar stolen from Columbus restaurant

A Vietnamese restaurant on the Northwest Side of Columbus was the victim of a theft this weekend, but there’s a chance you can help them still. On July 29, Buckeye Pho, located at 761 Bethel Rd. just outside of Clintonville, experienced the theft of its employee tip jar by a duo the restaurant believes was working together.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Officials: Pipe bomb possibly found in Licking County

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement officials have confirmed they are investigating a device that resembles a pipe bomb in Newark, Licking County. According to the Licking County Regional Communications Center, which handles dispatch for the county, law enforcement is investigating a pipe bomb-like device in the area of the 6100 block of Fallsburg Road. […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy