Bike Show Winners announced

Roofing company perfect fit for Bucyrus grad
BUCYRUS – A Bucyrus grad is returning to his roots and to his background in the roofing business. Jesse Groves is one of the newest project managers for Roofsmith Restoration, an Akron-based roofing company that offers residential and commercial customers more than just a new set of shingles. “It...
Morning Journal
Huron County: Reward offered for information on fire at Medusa Road youth farm
Authorities are offering up to a $5,000 reward for information on the fire that destroyed a building on a budding farm for youth in Townsend Township. Construction has begun and was continuing at the animal-assisted learning farm for teenagers at 4418 Medusa Road in rural Huron County. Donna Hammann, founder...
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in July
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home in Franklin County in July sold for $2 million, while the top home in Delaware County went for $4 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware counties auditor’s offices and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so as not to include things like apartments, duplexes, […]
Beacon
Prime Catawba lots available at Peach Tree Estates
The infrastructure for the spacious Peach Tree Estates will soon be approved by the EPA, and eight 1.5-acre country estates will be constructed on beautiful Catawba Island by American Servicing Corp. of Findlay, Ohio. “The roads are already cut in, and the ponds will be done soon, as well. We...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield preps to accept $500K from Richland County for planned 'community park for all'
MANSFIELD -- The next step toward a planned $5 million "community park for all" is scheduled for discussion tonight at Mansfield City Council. The city's lawmakers will consider a "subgrant" agreement that will allow Richland County commissioners to award $500,000 toward construction of an inclusive Sterkel Park on the city's south side.
richlandsource.com
Richland County Land Bank, Mansfield NAACP discuss future of 'Daisy Thomas House'
MANSFIELD -- The best future for the first home in Richland County built and owned by African-American residents may be an Ohio historical marker on a lot owned by the Mansfield branch of the NAACP. The historic brick home the corner of Wood and First streets, condemned earlier this year...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Junior Fair Wraps Up With Annual Auction
MARYSVILLE – The 2022 Union County Fair wrapped up Saturday with the annual Junior Fair auction, which was conducted in the Rural King Poultry and Rabbit Barn. The auction is the culmination of a week where hundreds 4-H members exhibitors – showing everything from ducks and turkeys to steer and goats – were rewarded by selling their animals, sometimes realizing thousands of dollars for the work the exhibitors put in over the past months and during Fair Week.
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon woman dead following two-vehicle Knox County crash
MILLER TOWNSHIP -- A Mount Vernon woman has died following a two-vehicle crash that occurred just south of the city on Monday night. The crash occurred at approximately 6:47 p.m., according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to...
Woman dies in head-on crash in Knox County
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman died Monday night after a head-on collision in Knox County. Samantha O’Rourke, 31, of Mount Vernon, was driving a Hyundai Elantra north on State Route 661 near Airport Road at 6:50 p.m. when a Chevrolet Silverado driven southbound by a 36-year-old went left of center and struck O’Rourke’s […]
Fire breaks out at former Columbus elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire was reported at the address of an elementary school in southeast Columbus Tuesday afternoon. An Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera along I-70 picked up a plume of smoke from the school starting around 6:55 p.m. The Columbus Division of Fire chief confirmed a fire started around 6:30 p.m. […]
richlandsource.com
Attend a nature park program & listen to live music at the Richland County Fair
MANSFIELD – Rides, barns and eating your favorite fair food are only part of the docket at the Richland County Fair. Be sure to check out what’s happening at the Nature Park during the festivities, Aug. 7 to 13. GALLERY: Nature Park Program at Richland County Fair. Local...
wnewsj.com
Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed
A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
What’s happening Monday, August 1 at the Ohio State Fair!
COLUMBUS—Throw the Monday blues away and join us today, Aug. 1, for free live music, livestock competitions, exciting performances, and so much more!. Here are some highlights of what you need to know:. Fifty Year Club Meeting:. Anyone who attended the Fair in 1972 or earlier automatically becomes a...
New Charter School brings Old Skool to Marion Popcorn Festival Main Stage
MARION—The Main Stage Opening Acts at the 2022 Marion Popcorn Festival are now set. Sponsored by Buckeye Community School, OLD SKOOL is performing Thursday, September 8th before the appearance by Katmandu -The Premier Bob Seger Tribute Band. On Friday, September 9th is Knight After Knight, opening for multi-platinum Country artists Parmalee. And on Saturday, September 10th is Sneaky Pete and The Players, opening for rock legend Lita Ford. All opening performances begin at 6:00 PM, followed by Opening Ceremonies Sponsor Recognition, and the headline artists at 8:30.
columbusunderground.com
5 New & Recently Opened Restaurants in Columbus – July 2022
It was a quieter month for the Central Ohio dining scene with just a handful of debuts in July. Alas there are still new spots to grab a burger, sip on a latte, enjoy some Italian fare and more. What are you excited to try?. Wahlburgers. Columbus’ first Wahlburgers location...
Benefit concert for Ohio veterans to feature Joe Walsh, Dave Grohl, others
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus native and guitarist for The Eagles Joe Walsh is reuniting with his old band and bringing along some friends, all to benefit Ohio veterans. VetsAid, an annual festival organized by Walsh, is coming to Nationwide Arena this November and will feature Walsh reuniting with James Gang (Walsh, bassist Dale Peters, […]
Columbus firefighters find body in south Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters discovered a body in a vacant south Columbus home that that caught on fire Monday. Around 6:15 a.m., Columbus firefighters responded to reports of a fire at a vacant home on the 1600 block of Linwood Avenue where they found a dead body, according to Columbus Division of Fire Chief […]
delawareohiohistory.org
The Kilbourne Project: Revitalizing a Delaware County Town
The Kilbourne Project: The Four Families that are Revitalizing an Entire Town. Have you and your friends ever talked about buying a big piece of land and building houses near each other? For college friends Garrett Gandee, Nate Hatfield, and Aaron Heydinger that idea became their reality. But they didn’t stop with just buying land for their homes; they teamed up with another local business owner, Josh Scheutzow of A Carpenter’s Son, and together the four purchased most of a town in disrepair with plans to restore and revitalize it.
614now.com
Video shows tip jar stolen from Columbus restaurant
A Vietnamese restaurant on the Northwest Side of Columbus was the victim of a theft this weekend, but there’s a chance you can help them still. On July 29, Buckeye Pho, located at 761 Bethel Rd. just outside of Clintonville, experienced the theft of its employee tip jar by a duo the restaurant believes was working together.
Officials: Pipe bomb possibly found in Licking County
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement officials have confirmed they are investigating a device that resembles a pipe bomb in Newark, Licking County. According to the Licking County Regional Communications Center, which handles dispatch for the county, law enforcement is investigating a pipe bomb-like device in the area of the 6100 block of Fallsburg Road. […]
