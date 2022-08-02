ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Facts About Ben Affleck & J-Lo As The Hollywood Pair Finally Tie The Knot

By johntabit
 2 days ago
But while we think we know the pair inside out, here are some facts that may surprise you about Hollywood’s hottest newlyweds…

J-Lo is 4-2 up when it comes to marriages

Family of Jennifer Lopez may have been a little tired heading over to Las Vegas for this wedding, as it’s the popstars fourth, following three previous divorces.

For Affleck, it was wedding number two after spending 13 years married to Jennifer Garner.

Affleck and Lopez had dated previously, in the early 2000s, but reignited that relationship in early 2021 and announced their engagement in April of this year.

Ben Affleck loves a gamble

For Affleck, Las Vegas is the perfect city for him to get married, as he loves a casino. One of his favourite pastimes is enjoying casino games, including the likes of blackjack and poker, and he’s often found in Vegas enjoying tournaments alongside his A-list pals, such as Toby Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio.

In fact, he’s picked up in excess of $350,000 in tournaments, and we’re sure plenty more just on the casino floors and online down the years. Watch for his poker face J-Lo!

J-Lo is keen to leave the USA behind

Affleck may have to get his kicks from the casino tables elsewhere in future, with perhaps Macau or Monte Carlo a possibility for a new life, as J-Lo revealed just a few years ago she’d like to leave the glitz and glam of LA behind.

Speaking to Vanity Fair she claimed she wanted to "find another life where it’s a little bit more simple and organic and where I get to ride a bike, and buy bread, and put it in my basket."

To be fair, it does sound bliss. She claimed Italy or Bali would be her top picks. We certainly wouldn’t say no.

Ben Affleck is the subject of a J-Lo song

The pair dated during a period where J-Lo was releasing hit after hit and during their first relationship she wrote a song called Dear Ben, about her film star boyfriend.

The pair had some highs and lows during their time together at the turn of the millennium, with the lyrics reading:

“I think God made you for me, a mix of passionate fidelities. I write this song to let you know that you will always be my lust, my love, my man, my child, my friend, and my king.”

It’s nice to think after all these years it has come true.

J-Lo inspired Google

The pop queen has inspired many to take up music. She’s not only that but a style icon. However, did you also know she even inspired Google. That’s right, Google!

Her famous Versace dress was the reason why Google Image Search became a thing, with Eric Schmidt, the executive chairman of the company, saw that people were searching for the dress and wanting more than just text. It inspired them to create an image section of the site. And let’s face it, they’ve never looked back.

