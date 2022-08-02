MLB trade deadline 2022: Trey Mancini thanks doctors, Orioles staff members after he's dealt to Astros

www.wufe967.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke Said We’re Going to Win!Tom HandyHouston, TX
FOX Sports
Orioles get OF Brett Phillips from Rays for $100,000
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles acquired outfielder Brett Phillips from the Tampa Bay Rays for $100,000 on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Phillips hit .147 in 75 games for the Rays this year, but he could bring defensive value to a Baltimore team that is still in the hunt for a postseason spot. The Orioles, who have spent several seasons rebuilding but are unexpectedly contending now, dealt fan favorite Trey Mancini to Houston and reliever Jorge López to Minnesota before Tuesday’s deadline.
MLB trade deadline 2022: Twins acquire All-Star closer Jorge López from Orioles
The Minnesota Twins acquired All-Star closer Jorge López from the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday. In exchange, the Orioles received right-handed pitchers Yennier Cano and Juan Nuñez and left-handed pitchers Cade Povich and Juan Rojas. López has posted a sparkling 1.68 ERA and 19 saves to go along with...
Orioles beat Rangers behind Jorge Mateo's two home runs
Jorge Mateo homered twice and drove in five runs to help the Baltimore Orioles beat the Texas Rangers 8-2 on Tuesday night. Batting at the bottom of the lineup, Mateo set his single-game highs for home runs and RBIs. He has 10 homers and 32 RBIs this season. "It feels...
Yardbarker
Trey Mancini Left Orioles Fans A Heartwarming Message
Trey Mancini is headed to Houston. In a three-team deal with the Tampa Bay Rays, the Baltimore Orioles sent Mancini over to the Houston Astros. And thus ends Mancini’s time in Baltimore, where he was loved and respected by every fan and teammate. The deal itself is a little...
Orioles GM doing damage control with players over deadline moves
Not every team’s trade deadline moves resonated with players and fans, with the Baltimore Orioles providing a strong example of that. Despite winning 26 of their last 40 games and moving within a half game of the second AL Wild Card spot, the Orioles took on the role of trade deadline sellers. Outfielder Trey Mancini was sent to the Houston Astros, while All-Star closer Jorge Lopez was sent to the Minnesota Twins. The Orioles received prospects in both deals, despite having Lopez under team control through 2024.
