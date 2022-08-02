ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB trade deadline 2022: Trey Mancini thanks doctors, Orioles staff members after he's dealt to Astros

 2 days ago
Yardbarker

Report: Astros Acquire Smith From Braves for Odorizzi

Following a scoreless seven innings Sunday, Jake Odorizzi was traded to the Atlanta Braves. The Houston Astros acquired left-handed reliever Will Smith for the starting pitcher. Odorizzi posted a 3.75 ERA over 60 innings pitched this season for the Astros. The righty punched out 46 batters to his 17 walks...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Tyler Nevin not in Orioles' lineup Monday

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Tyler Nevin as a starter for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers. Nevin will take the night off while Ramon Urias covers third base and Rougned Odor starts at second base and bats fifth. Our models project Nevin to make 97 more plate appearances...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox showing interest in DFA'd Rays outfielder

The Boston Red Sox added two prospects, a 34-year-old outfielder and a backup catcher Monday ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Now they're eyeing another depth acquisition, it appears. The Red Sox checked in with the Rays about outfielder Brett Phillips, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported late Monday night....
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Orioles get OF Brett Phillips from Rays for $100,000

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles acquired outfielder Brett Phillips from the Tampa Bay Rays for $100,000 on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Phillips hit .147 in 75 games for the Rays this year, but he could bring defensive value to a Baltimore team that is still in the hunt for a postseason spot. The Orioles, who have spent several seasons rebuilding but are unexpectedly contending now, dealt fan favorite Trey Mancini to Houston and reliever Jorge López to Minnesota before Tuesday’s deadline.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

Trey Mancini Left Orioles Fans A Heartwarming Message

Trey Mancini is headed to Houston. In a three-team deal with the Tampa Bay Rays, the Baltimore Orioles sent Mancini over to the Houston Astros. And thus ends Mancini’s time in Baltimore, where he was loved and respected by every fan and teammate. The deal itself is a little...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Orioles GM doing damage control with players over deadline moves

Not every team’s trade deadline moves resonated with players and fans, with the Baltimore Orioles providing a strong example of that. Despite winning 26 of their last 40 games and moving within a half game of the second AL Wild Card spot, the Orioles took on the role of trade deadline sellers. Outfielder Trey Mancini was sent to the Houston Astros, while All-Star closer Jorge Lopez was sent to the Minnesota Twins. The Orioles received prospects in both deals, despite having Lopez under team control through 2024.
BALTIMORE, MD

