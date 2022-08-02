California governor declares monkeypox state of emergency

www.mytwintiers.com
Political Punches and Campaign Chatter in NY 23: Name calling, finances and endorsements divide candidates
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Carl Paladino, a candidate in the Republican primary for New York’s 23rd congressional district, said Wednesday that former President Donald Trump isn’t planning to make an endorsement ahead of the Republican Primary slated for later this month, but claimed “the president [Trump] has told me personally, ‘Go out and win.'”
River levels low thanks to recent drought conditions
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Dry weather put a toll on a lot of things in the Twin Tiers, including the Chemung River. According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, a drought watch has recently been issued for the Southern Tier. This means residents should prepare for worse conditions just in case and limit water usage as much as possible.
126 pounds of cocaine wash up along Florida coast
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dozens of packages containing cocaine were found washed up along the coastline of the Florida Keys over the weekend, according to authorities. U.S. Border Patrol officials said the drugs were discovered by good Samaritans who found the packages in a line of mangroves near the Ocean Pointe Condominiums.
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (8/2/22)
Happy Tuesday! It is a mild and muggy start to the day. Temperatures are starting our day in the upper 60s to low 70s. These will rise into the low to mid 80s today. A cold front is moving in from the West which lacks a lot of moisture. This front is resulting in stray light showers this morning and lingering moisture will allow a stray shower to be possible throughout the day today. Dry air filters in behind the front and decreasing our cloud cover and we clear out overnight. Lows tonight are in the mid 50s. Some patchy fog is possible late overnight into early Wednesday. High pressure is in control throughout the day on Wednesday which allows for mostly sunny conditions before clouds increase Wednesday night ahead of a frontal system. We also start to heat up Wednesday with highs in the low 90s.
