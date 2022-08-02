‘We were all right, not great’: Huskers continue to prepare for upcoming season

www.klkntv.com
klkntv.com
Huskers make long-term commitment to Red Carpet Experience for young fans
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Huskers have made a long-term commitment to a program that offers free tickets to underserved youth across Nebraska. The Red Carpet Experience will continue into the upcoming season and beyond thanks to a multi-year gift from the Fred and Sally Bekins Foundation, along with other donors across the state.
Nebraska football: Why Casey Thompson is key to a Huskers rebound
All eyes in 2022 will be on Nebraska football quarterback Casey Thompson, who transferred to the Huskers after three seasons as Texas’ quarterback. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson will have his hands full as the Huskers start the 2022 season against Northwestern. First, his new team will begin the season...
York News-Times
NU volleyball notes: As Orr steps into spotlight, Cook shares plan for player/coach Hames
CHICAGO — Kennedi Orr is going to get her chance to be the starting setter for the Nebraska volleyball team. And the Huskers will have an upscale second option in Nicklin Hames, who has been the Huskers' starting setter in two national title matches. Orr will be going into...
saturdaytradition.com
NCAA volleyball rankings: NCAA reporter includes 4 B1G teams on her preseason top 10 list for 2022
NCAA volleyball rankings for the 2022 preseason are beginning to trickle out. Once again, the B1G is well-represented on the top 10 heading into the season. During the 2021 season, it was an All-B1G national championship showdown between Nebraska and Wisconsin. In a thrilling 5-set match, the Badgers came out on top for the first national championship in program history.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Fans Must Make A Really Hard Choice Before The Season Begins
There are less than 30 days left until the start of the 2022 Nebraska football season. Is it time to get excited?. Or are you just waiting to see what happens in Dublin?
HuskerExtra.com
Mickey Joseph is adjusting to Nebraska’s recruiting reality
LINCOLN — Coaching can’t overcome recruiting. The motto paraphrases what Georgia coach Kirby Smart said last year en route to a national title and rings true for Mickey Joseph every day. It’s why the Nebraska receivers coach hit Louisiana hard in the offseason, landing receivers like LSU transfer Trey Palmer and freshman Decoldest Crawford.
3 News Now
Nebraska volleyball coach Cook clarifies Caffey scholarship situation
LINCOLN (KMTV) — Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook revised his answer Monday night regarding whether or not transferring middle blocker Kayla Caffey had a scholarship available to her for the 2022 season. Earlier on Monday, Cook said she did have one but sent out a revised statement Monday night.
klkntv.com
Former Nebraska men’s golf coach accused of aggravated DUI
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s former men’s golf coach has been accused of driving under the influence in Colfax County, according to an arrest affidavit. Around 9:44 p.m. on July 2, Brett Balak was pulled over at a Casey’s in Schuyler when a Colfax County deputy saw that his taillights were out.
klkntv.com
Stromsburg is home to Nebraska’s only custom fiber mill
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — What started as a new hobby became a full-time passion for Kelsey Patton. “When I was 13, I told my mom that I wanted to knit a sweater,” she said. “But first we had to get some sheep … and we both just went headfirst down into the rabbit hole of fiber arts.”
klkntv.com
What does Kansas abortion vote mean for Nebraska?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Kansans were given the opportunity Tuesday to decide whether their state’s constitution would protect abortion rights. Voters sent a resounding message that they did not want lawmakers to restrict abortion access in Kansas. As of Wednesday afternoon, the vote stood at 58.8% for No to 41.2% for Yes, according to the Associated Press.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Romantic Things To Do In Lincoln For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Lincoln for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Lincoln has plenty to offer if you’re looking for romantic activities. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
kzum.org
KZUM News – 07.23.2022
Amantha Dickman, News Director: You’re listening to “KZUM News” on 89.3 KZUM Lincoln and KZUM HD. [Fades in on the “KZUM News” program music, an original production of Jack Rodenburg for the program. The introduction music plays for 20 seconds before fading out.]. Good afternoon...
klkntv.com
Hottest temperatures in 39 years; Heat index nears 110°
It has been advertised for over a week. Tuesday is going to be HOT. Temperatures will climb to the upper 90°s and lower 100°s by afternoon. This will lead to it being Lincoln’s hottest August 2 in 39 years! I might be going a little conservative with the temperature in Lincoln Tuesday afternoon. I would not be surprised if it reaches 102° or 103°.
klkntv.com
Heat continues to build on Tuesday
UPDATE – 11:52 p.m. Monday:. As of shortly before midnight, the Severe T’Storm Watch has been lifted for all areas. Isolated storms are still underway in northeast Nebraska, but are demonstrating a weakening trend. ORIGINAL STORY:. A Severe T’Storm Watch is in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday for...
News Channel Nebraska
Wilber, Nebraska ready for 61st Czech Festival
BEATRICE – The Nebraska town known as the Czech Capital of the USA is getting set to put on a 61st annual celebration. Wilber will host the National Czech Festival kicking off Friday…two years removed from a Covid interruption. "It's great to be back and have people back...
klkntv.com
UNL announces COVID-19 return plans that ditch required testing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced its COVID-19 plans for the upcoming semester early Wednesday morning. The fall semester is set to begin on August 22nd, less than three weeks from now. However, there are a couple of things you’ll no longer need to worry about.
klkntv.com
Lefty’s Records in Lincoln closing at the end of August
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A beloved local record store will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Lefty’s Records, which is located near the intersection of 27th and South Streets, will close after 11 years of business. “I have had people come in, well, it’s...
kosu.org
Once a bipartisan issue, conservation has become controversial after Biden set goal
It was Earth Day 2022 in Lincoln, Nebraska. But Gov. Pete Ricketts wasn’t promoting a typical go-green message for the attendees at the American Stewards of Liberty conference. He was there to talk about the dangers of conservation practices and take aim at President Joe Biden’s goal to conserve...
KETV.com
Interstate 680 ramp to West Dodge Road in Omaha to close until this fall
OMAHA, Neb. — A section of Interstate 680 in Omaha will close until this fall. The Nebraska Department of Transportation will close the Interstate 680 ramp to lower West Dodge Road Thursday at 8 p.m. Access will remain open to the westbound elevated expressway, but there will be no...
newscenter1.tv
Wanted Nebraska man arrested in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A wanted Nebraska man was arrested Monday afternoon at a residence in the 800 block of Roubaix Drive in Rapid City. 30-year-old Tanner Danielson was wanted on charges of first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, false imprisonment and first-degree sexual assault. The charges come from allegedly committing a crime in Lancaster County, Nebraska on July 28.
