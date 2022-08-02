ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animal Foundation waives adoption fees as shelter nears capacity

By Julia Romero, Christian Cazares
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The leaders at the Animal Foundation tell 8 News Now they’re experiencing a seasonal phenomenon, which has the shelter close to capacity.

Hundreds of dogs and cats are in need of a home.

A child is seen meeting one of many adoptable pets at The Animal Foundation. (KLAS)

In an effort to find new forever homes for animals the shelter is now making an offer to help motivate Nevadans to adopt.

Chris Anter stopped by the shelter on Monday and told 8 News Now he is searching for the perfect pet.

Several pets this time of year are in need of a forever home as the shelter nears capacity. (Credit: The Animal Foundation)

“We are looking to adopt a dog. We just lost our dog last week. Figured the best way to cope is to get another dog,” he said.

Anter says his family went to the Animal Foundation’s website and was overwhelmed by all the dogs and cats needing a home.

It’s something that happens this same time every year, according to Hilarie Grey the Animal Foundation’s chief executive officer.

“We are in the middle of kitten season. A lot of kittens are coming into the shelter,” she said “The fourth of July had a lot of animals far from their homes and not all are recovered.”

Grey tells 8 News Now that over 400 pets, including dogs, cats, and rabbits are looking for homes.

She said she hopes families will go above and beyond opening their hearts and their homes during this time.

“The entire month of August we are doing a special adoption promotion where adult dogs and cats’ fees are waived,” Grey said.

The Animal Foundation is taking in 100 or more new animals every other day.

Along with that number, the shelter brought in 2,000 new animals over the July Fourth holiday, which has pushed the facility to near capacity.

NEVADA STATE
