Seahawks' Pete Carroll tests positive for COVID-19

Seahawks Host Former 1st-Round Pick For Workout; Bobby Wagner Replacement?
Reuben Foster hasn't played an NFL down in four years.
Observations From Seahawks Fourth Training Camp Practice
Missing their energetic head coach, Seattle's entire coaching staff aimed to pick up the slack without Pete Carroll during a practice that largely was dominated by Jamal Adams and the defense. Reporter Corbin Smith shares several takeaways from Monday's fourth camp session at the VMAC.
‘I’ve got a big chip on my shoulder’: Rashaad Penny gets honest on being Seahawks RB1 after Chris Carson retires
Running back Chris Carson recently announced his retirement. This means that Rashaad Penny will get the opportunity to take over primary running back duties for the Seattle Seahawks. Carson had been the No .1 running back on the Seahawks depth chart ever since Penny was drafted in 2018. Penny also dealt with a number of injuries over the past few years. But now he is projected to be the Seahawks go-to option out of the backfield.
ESPN
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tests positive for COVID-19
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has tested positive for COVID-19 and is expected to miss a minimum of five days unless he tests negative sooner, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday. Murray's symptoms were "minor," said Kingsbury, who had just texted with Murray but hadn't talked to him...
Should Seahawks Trade for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo?
Examining the logic behind a potential Seattle trade for Garoppolo.
Seahawks Camp: New Expectations Come With New Coach for Seattle
The Seahawks have a new leader of the defense, and it's raised expectations on the field.
Pete Carroll Tests Positive: NFL World Reacts
The Seahawks will be without head coach Pete Carroll for the next couple of days. Seattle announced on Monday afternoon that the head coach has tested positive for COVID-19. Carroll, who is fully vaccinated, is not experiencing any serious symptoms. Still, the Super Bowl-winning head coach will be forced to...
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
Seahawks TE Noah Fant Compares Drew Lock to MVP Quarterback
Fant recently spoke with NFL Network and discussed how Lock has looked in camp.
DK, Lockett & Who? Seahawks Coach Evaluates 'Good Competition' for No. 3 WR Spot
Seattle has several promising young wideouts looking to emerge alongside DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
