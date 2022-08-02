Seahawks' Pete Carroll tests positive for COVID-19

Running back Chris Carson recently announced his retirement. This means that Rashaad Penny will get the opportunity to take over primary running back duties for the Seattle Seahawks. Carson had been the No .1 running back on the Seahawks depth chart ever since Penny was drafted in 2018. Penny also dealt with a number of injuries over the past few years. But now he is projected to be the Seahawks go-to option out of the backfield.

