Man, 3 animals rescued from Winter Haven house fire

www.wtsp.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lightning strike causes damage to Oldsmar home
OLDSMAR, Fla. — A home in Oldsmar was damaged after it was struck by lightning on Wednesday, authorities say. The homeowner of the three-story house located near Wellington Avenue said she was shocked by the sound of the lightning strike and evacuated the home with her three cats at around 2:10 p.m.
USCG transports 2 people to hospital after boat crashes in McKay Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Petersburg assisted two people in a boat crash near McKay Bay on Tuesday. Sector St. Pete command center watchstanders were alerted of a 18-foot boat colliding with a concrete piling at the 41 Bridge in McKay Bay, the Coast Guard said in a news release.
Tampa home 'uninhabitable' following early morning fire
TAMPA, Fla. — A home in Tampa is now "uninhabitable" following an early morning fire, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said. Fire crews responded around 3:30 a.m. to a home on 66th Street near Broadway Avenue and 19th Avenue after a fire was reported. A spokesperson said 11 fire trucks...
fox35orlando.com
Body found outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, deputies say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A person was found dead inside a car parked outside a Red Lobster in Kissimmee on Wednesday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the restaurant's parking lot on W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway for a suspicious incident, and found the body inside a vehicle on the property.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Person found dead outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, sheriff’s office says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a suspicious incident after a person was found dead in the parking lot of the Red Lobster on West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies arrived on scene Wednesday and saw a dead...
Woman pinned under armored truck in Pasco County
A woman was struck and pinned underneath an armored vehicle Tuesday morning in New Port Richey, according to authorities.
Lake Wales K-9 Killed In The Line Of Duty
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Lake Wales Police Department (LWPD) are investigating a shooting that occurred in the city this morning, during which an LWPD canine was murdered by a violent suspect. “We will have a procession from the Lake
Mysuncoast.com
Motorcyclist dies in Lakewood Ranch crash
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - A 20-year-old Bradenton motorcyclist was killed Wednesday morning when he hit a sedan broadside, the Florida Highway Patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m., south of State Road 64, Trooper Kenn Watson said. Watson said the motorcyclist was speeding northbound when he passed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brandon man hospitalized after being bitten by alligator in Lake Thonotosassa
THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — A 34-year-old man was transported to the hospital after being bitten by an alligator in Lake Thonotosassa Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. At around 3:45 p.m., FWC, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue responded to a call of an...
Alligator bites visitor at Lake Thonotosassa Wednesday afternoon
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said an alligator bit someone Wednesday afternoon, sending them to the hospital.
Police identify body found at St. Pete marina
Authorities have identified the body that was found at a St. Petersburg marina last Wednesday.
Body found at public park in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A body was found Wednesday morning at Centennial Park in Tampa. Police were dispatched just before 7 a.m. Responding officers found a man dead with trauma to his upper body. The preliminary investigation suggests he was killed by somebody he knew – and that this was no random act, according to law enforcement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
K-9 killed during Polk County shooting honored with procession
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — One fallen canine was carried in a procession Wednesday after being killed in a shooting, the Lake Wales Police Department said. Lake Wales Police Officer Jared Joyner’s K-9 partner Max died this morning in Polk County. The procession started at 11:45 a.m. at the...
Manatee deputies search for missing 67-year-old man
BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say went missing early Wednesday morning. Elmer Westbrooks, 67, was reportedly last seen at his home early Wednesday morning in the Trade Winds Mobile Home Park off of 14th Street in Bradenton. According to the...
fox35orlando.com
Lake Wales K-9 'murdered by violent suspect,' officials say
LAKE WALES, Fla. - A Lake Wales K-9 was killed in a neighborhood where an officer-involved shooting took place. Police said the shooting occurred Wednesday morning, adding that K-9 Max "was murdered by a violent suspect." That suspect, described as a convicted felon, was shot and killed by an officer.
'They're going to get caught': Citrus Park jewelry store owner recounts heist horror
CITRUS PARK, Fla. — Abi Bais said he barely slept the whole night after thieves took more than $100,000 worth of jewelry from his store. "It's a very bad setback," Bais, owner and founder of Diamond Galleria, said. "My heart hurt when people come and then they just try to steal from you."
'He was the tip of the spear': Lake Wales Police Department K-9 killed in shooting
LAKE WALES, Fla. — A Lake Wales Police Department K-9 named Max was shot and killed by a 57-year-old man, who was subsequently fatally shot by officers, investigators said. The deadly saga began just after 5 a.m. Wednesday near West Seminole Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Lake Wales.
Haines City Police Searching For Appliances Stolen From New Construction Home
HAINES CITY, Fla. – Haines City Police Department is seeking your help in locating appliances that were stolen from a home under construction. According to police, sometime between Thursday, July 28 and Friday, July 29, an unidentified suspect(s) removed the pictured appliances from a
WESH
Lake Wales Police Department canine shot, killed by 57-year-old suspect
LAKE WALES, Fla. — According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a canine died in a shooting Wednesday morning. Polk County deputies say a suspect killed a Lake Wales Police Department canine, Max. Max had helped track down a domestic violence suspect, identified as Earnest Borders, 57. A woman...
Sheriff: 3 masked men steal $100K in jewelry during Citrus Park Town Center smash-and-grab
TAMPA, Fla. — The search is on for three masked men who made off with more than $100,000 in jewelry from a store inside the Citrus Park Town Center. Deputies responded just before 2 p.m. Tuesday to the mall, located at 8021 Citrus Park Town, where the suspects had just robbed the Diamond Galleria store, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 0