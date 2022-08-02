Man, 3 animals rescued from Winter Haven house fire

CITRUS PARK, Fla. — Abi Bais said he barely slept the whole night after thieves took more than $100,000 worth of jewelry from his store. "It's a very bad setback," Bais, owner and founder of Diamond Galleria, said. "My heart hurt when people come and then they just try to steal from you."

CITRUS PARK, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO