Justin Fields is making a strong impression in Chicago: 'They have been thrilled with him'

Tommy DeVito and Artur Sitkowski will compete with each other for the starting quarterback job at Illinois in fall camp. DeVito and Sitkowski are two transfers for Illinois. DeVito came to Illinois in 2022 following four seasons at Syracuse. In his final two seasons at Syracuse in 2020 and 2021, DeVito played a total of 7 games for the Orange. In December 2021, DeVito entered the transfer portal and selected Illinois as his next school to play college football for.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO