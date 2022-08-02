Justin Fields is making a strong impression in Chicago: 'They have been thrilled with him'

saturdaytradition.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
AthlonSports.com
Jim Harbaugh Sends Blunt Message To Ohio State Football
The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is alive and well. This week, Jim Harbaugh sent a blunt message to the Ohio State football team. On Nov. 26, the Buckeyes will host the Wolverines in The Shoe for the first time since 2018. Harbaugh and his players won't be intimidated by what's expected to be a hostile environment.
saturdaytradition.com
Steal of the NFL Draft? Former Michigan State WR turning heads in Vikings camp
After 4 seasons at Michigan State, Jalen Nailor is looking to make an impact at the next level. Nailor originally pledged to Arizona State but decommitted after then-head coach Todd Graham’s firing, ultimately playing for the Spartans. His yards-per-catch total of 19.8 led the B1G in 2020, coming 2nd in the conference in that category with 18.8 YPC in 2021.
AthlonSports.com
Ohio State Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Buckeyes' Schedule
Expectations are always high for the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the 2022 college football season is no exception. Ohio State is coming off a "disappointing" 2021 campaign that saw the Buckeyes win 11 games and the Rose Bowl. Despite this success, fans are eager for a return to the College Football Playoff for a shot at a national title.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Big Ten player petitioning NCAA to return to school after declaring for NFL Draft
Former Rutgers linebacker Drew Singleton’s college football future hangs in the balance in the coming days. Singleton had declared for the NFL Draft prior to Rutgers late add to the Gator Bowl, and he elected to return to the team and play in the bowl game. Well, sadly, he was injured in the game, crushing his 2022 NFL Draft hopes.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AthlonSports.com
Alabama Football Flips 4-Star Ohio State Commit
At one point this offseason, fans were concerned about Alabama's recruiting. Nick Saban heard those concerns and went after one of Ohio State's top recruits. Saban and the Crimson Tide have flipped Ohio State commitment and four-star tight end Ty Lockwood. Lockwood - a 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end out of Tennessee - is the No. 9 tight end and No. 141 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle, per the 247Sports composite.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota announces dates, details for open practices throughout 2022 fall camp
Minnesota announced the dates and information for three open practices in August during the fall camp. The dates for the three open practices are Saturday, Aug. 6, Thursday, Aug. 11, and Monday, Aug. 15. Fans are invited to attend all three practices and see the Golden Gophers get ready for the upcoming season.
saturdaytradition.com
Brock Glenn, 4-star QB and recent Ohio State commit, not scared by QB room of the Buckeyes
Brock Glenn is set to join Ohio State via the 2023 recruiting class. Once he gets to Columbus, it will be an interesting battle for playing time with the Buckeyes. Glenn announced his commitment to Ohio State Saturday with the 4-star QB picking the Buckeyes over Florida State, LSU, TCU and Auburn. He is rated the No. 17 QB prospect for the cycle by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.
saturdaytradition.com
Here's where Michigan State basketball's 2023 recruiting class stands following latest commitment
Michigan State basketball continued to land important recruits within the last week for the 2023 recruiting class. The Spartans received 4-star power forward Xavier Booker’s commitment on Saturday (Via 247Sports). Booker, who is from Indianapolis, was the first domino to fall in the summer for Michigan State. Booker’s commitment set up the Spartans to make another move in the Class of 2023.
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaytradition.com
NCAA volleyball rankings: NCAA reporter includes 4 B1G teams on her preseason top 10 list for 2022
NCAA volleyball rankings for the 2022 preseason are beginning to trickle out. Once again, the B1G is well-represented on the top 10 heading into the season. During the 2021 season, it was an All-B1G national championship showdown between Nebraska and Wisconsin. In a thrilling 5-set match, the Badgers came out on top for the first national championship in program history.
saturdaytradition.com
Gehrig Normand, 4-star 2023 small forward, announces B1G commitment
Michigan State has landed one of the top small forwards in the class of 2023. Gehrig Normand was rated the No. 17 player at his position by 247Sports, while being slotted as the No. 5 overall player in the state of Texas. The North Richland Hills (Tex.) star had a loaded list of finalists, including Auburn, Illinois, Texas, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.
saturdaytradition.com
Big 12 'quietly seeking' addition of B1G West program, per report
Conference realignment continues to spin out of control this offseason. In the wake of USC and UCLA moving to the B1G, rumors and reports on what could be next continue to swirl. Most notably, the Big 12 has been declared “open for business” and will investigate all opportunities. In a...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Chryst discusses why Wisconsin redshirt freshman RB made switch to fullback
Position changes are nothing new in college football. Most times, players opt to do so, with the input of their coaches, as they look to gain playing time they otherwise wouldn’t receive at their original spot. For Wisconsin, that’s what happened with running back Jackson Acker, who played twice...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Buckeyes in strong position with 2024 cornerback they have offered
A 2024 cornerback the Buckeyes have offered a scholarship says Ohio State is the school that stands out to him.
saturdaytradition.com
In-state prospect, 3-star DL opts to walk-on at Wisconsin over Power 5 offers
Will McDonald, a 3-star prospect in the class of 2023, did not receive an official scholarship offer from Wisconsin. That has not deterred McDonald as he has committed as a walk-on to the Badgers per his 247 Sports player page. McDonald, a 6-foot-4 and 235 lb. defensive lineman out of...
saturdaytradition.com
Deshaun Watson hearing: Parties reportedly informed of discipline for Cleveland Browns QB
Deshaun Watson has reportedly received the discipline recommendation of Judge Sue Robinson, and Watson now faces the possibility of filing an appeal. Multiple reports have carried the story, including NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Watson is currently participating in training camp with the Cleveland Browns after being traded by the Houston...
saturdaytradition.com
Tommy DeVito, Artur Sitkowski share insight into training camp QB battle at Illinois
Tommy DeVito and Artur Sitkowski will compete with each other for the starting quarterback job at Illinois in fall camp. DeVito and Sitkowski are two transfers for Illinois. DeVito came to Illinois in 2022 following four seasons at Syracuse. In his final two seasons at Syracuse in 2020 and 2021, DeVito played a total of 7 games for the Orange. In December 2021, DeVito entered the transfer portal and selected Illinois as his next school to play college football for.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
Stanton Ramil, 4-star OL, announces B1G commitment
Stanton Ramil is heading to East Lansing. The 4-star offensive tackle chose Michigan State over Tennessee and Penn State Monday night. Ramil is rated as the No. 197 prospect in the country, as well as the No. 15 player from the state of Alabama in the 2023 cycle. Ramil represents the Spartans’ first tackle commit of the 2023 class and the 4th offensive lineman alongside 4-star guards Cole Dellinger and Clay Wedin and 3-star Johnathan Slack.
saturdaytradition.com
2 Ohio State stars 'somewhat limited' in summer practice
2 Ohio State hoopers, Justice Sueing and Seth Towns, were described as ‘somewhat limited’ in practice for the Buckeyes Monday afternoon according to head coach Chris Holtmann. “We have everybody practicing right now in some capacity. We have Justice and Seth who are practicing, but they’re somewhat limited...
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Locksley recognized on ESPN's list of 'biggest power brokers and advocates' shaping CFB
Mike Locksley is the head coach at Maryland. But when it comes to making a lasting impact on the game of college football, Locksley is getting involved off the field. ESPN recently published its list of “biggest power brokers and advocates” working to shape the landscape of college football for the future. That list of 11 individuals included commissioners, coaches and business people.
saturdaytradition.com
Devin Royal, 4-star SF out of Ohio, reveals B1G commitment
Devin Royal is a key prospect out of Ohio for the class of 2023. He’s also staying home for college, picking Chris Holtmann and Ohio State for his commitment on Wednesday. Royal is one of the top small forwards nationally and was also considering Michigan State and Alabama for his commitment. Instead, the 6-foot-7 Royal out of Pickerington Central High School will suit up for the Buckeyes.
Comments / 0