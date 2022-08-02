ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Department of Corrections releases suspect and victim names after inmate attack

By FOX23.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Gregory Thompson in 2017 (Courtesy of ODOC)

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. — After a correctional officer died after an inmate attack at the Davis Correctional Facility, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) released the name of the slain officer and offending inmate.

ODOC said on Sunday, July 31, Officer Alan Jay Hershberger was returning a group of inmates from a recreation area to their housing area when he was attacked from behind by inmate Gregory Thompson, using a homemade weapon.

Davis Correctional Facility staff responded quickly after the attack, attempting life-saving measures while securing the area to ensure the safety of staff and other inmates.

At approximately 10:00 a.m., Officer Hershberger passed away due to injuries from the attack..

ODOC said they mourn the loss of Officer Hershberger and expresses their deepest condolences to his family and friends.

Thompson is serving a life sentence for a 2003 First Degree Murder conviction out of Oklahoma County. Thompson also has a pending sentence for a 2009 Manslaughter in the First Degree charge out of Pittsburg County running consecutive to his life sentence.

ODOC’s Office of the Inspector General is conducting an ongoing investigation and the results will be submitted to the District Attorney.

