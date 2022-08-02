Part-time Macksville police officer takes own life with KBI near

greatbendpost.com
Man jailed for alleged arson in Kan. wanted permanent address
RENO COUNTY — A man who claims to be from Maryland took a unique way to establish a permanent address with his arrest early Wednesday morning. Deputies arrested 43-year-old Robert Laney, who told authorities he is homeless, at the W. 30th Avenue Yesway store in Hutchinson on suspicion of arson.
Part-time Kansas police officer dies during standoff with KBI, KHP
STAFFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A part-time police officer is dead following a standoff with Kansas law enforcement in Stafford County. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, it happened around 12:15 p.m. Monday at a home on the 400 block of North Sheaffer in Macksville. Members of the KBI High-Risk Warrant Team and Kansas Highway […]
Macksville employee under investigation fatally shoots self before arrest
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man who worked for the City of Macksville, serving as a part-time police officer is dead, after, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said, he shot and killed himself during an attempt to arrest him. The KBI said its High Risk Warrant Team, supported by the Kansas Highway Patrol Special Response Team, responded to a request to assist in the execution of a search warrant in Macksville, in Stafford County.
Man arrested in arson case wanted permanent address
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A man who claims to be from Maryland took a unique way to establish a permanent address with his arrest early Wednesday morning. Robert Laney, who says he is homeless, was arrested at the W. 30th Avenue Yesway store on suspicion of arson. According to the Reno Co. Sheriff’s Department Laney allegedly set fire to a dumpster at the convenience store. When he was detained by law enforcement he said he needed to be taken to jail so he would have a permanent address to collect his disability check and move on from Hutchinson.
Cop Shop (8/2)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/2) At 3:31 a.m. a report of cattle out was made in the 500 block of NW 190 Road in Hoisington. At 10:16 a.m. breathing problems were reported at 619 Cheyenne View Dr. Unconscious / Fainting. At 3:54 p.m. an unconscious/fainting report was...
Arrest made following chase through Barton Co.
On Monday, Aug. 1 at about 8:45 a.m., a deputy sheriff with the Barton County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle on US-56 Highway, near milepost 219, for a traffic violation. This location is just east of the city of Ellinwood. The driver continued east, refusing to stop for...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (8/1)
BOOKED: Michael Philbern on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Contempt of Court, bond set at $642.50 cash only. BOOKED: Dontae Adams on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Felony Flee and Elude LEO, and Driving Without a License, bond set at $20,000 C/S.
Two more nighttime fires for HFD
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two other fires Tuesday night added to the stress for Hutchinson firefighters. At 8:41 p.m. firefighters were called to 628 West 22nd. That grease fire was quickly contained. Then at 1:35 this morning, fire crews were called to a garage fire attached to a home. Three...
Hutchinson man hospitalized after truck rolls into ditch
RENO COUNTY—A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Peterbilt 379 driven by 66-year-old Steven Bradley Hazen of Hutchinson was southbound on Kansas 61 at Parallel when the vehicle left the roadway to the right. The driver overcorrected and rolled into the ditch.
Investigation continues into Reno County gas plant explosion
RENO COUNTY — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says their investigation into the April 14 explosion and fire at the Haven Midstream gas facility near Haven is still open. No timeline was given as to when their investigation would conclude but did say that such investigations usually take as long as six months to complete.
Fire Tuesday afternoon contained to room where it started
HUTCHINSON – Hutchinson Fire Crews responded Tuesday afternoon to 2 S. Nelson St. for a fire in a residential duplex. Light smoke was showing from the rear of the structure when they got there. Firefighters kept the blaze to the room of origin and no one was inside. Crews...
It's proving increasingly hard to hire cops in Kansas — and to avoid losing them to other jobs
TOPEKA, Kansas — The Dodge City Police Department struggles to keep officers. Stress, in an era where police complain they’ve become pariahs, only makes it harder to hire and keep officers on patrol. All that turnover means more work for the officers that remain, which could bring on...
Mental health center in Great Bend can help fentanyl-addicted patients
The State of Kansas saw the nation’s second highest increase in drug deaths last year. Nationally, more than 150 people die each day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids. One of the contributing factors to the jump is the dangerous drug of fentanyl. Nurse Practitioner Scot Yarnell from The...
Great Bend councilmembers to remain unpaid
In Ellinwood, the elected mayor gets paid $100 per meeting and city council members receive $30 each meeting. In Hoisington, the mayor gets $200 plus $10 per meeting. Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis surveyed other cities in Kansas on whether their local governments compensate their elected city council members and mayor. Out of the 42 cities that responded back to Francis, 39 of them pay their elected officials. Compensation varied from $1 a year in Mission Hills to $23,488 per year in Lenexa.
Unofficial Election Results, Some Races Too Close To Call
Mid-Kansas area elections Tuesday saw one incumbent Kansas State Board of Education member turned out of office, two incumbent state legislators re-nominated, and a sales tax extension in McPherson pass. One County Commission race in Reno County and one statewide race are close enough that provisional and late mail ballots will affect the outcome.
Rolling Sculpture car show returns to Barton Co. Historical Society
Tap on the brakes and park it at the 10th annual Rolling Sculpture Car Show on the Barton County Historical Society’s grounds on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Admission to the museum grounds is free and concessions will be provided by 32 degrees of Rush Center.
2022 Primary Election results: 'No' wins; Reif, Schlessiger, Zimmerman win
Yes - 374,611 (41%) Kansas Constitution Amendment (Barton only) Jerry Moran - 373,395 (81%) Paul Buskirk - 51,529 (20%) Mark Holland - 96,832 (38%) Patrick Wiesner - 45,117 (18%) Mike Andra - 31,953 (13%) 2 other candidates - (12%) R - Kansas Governor. Arlyn Briggs/Lance Berland - 87,431 (19%) Derek...
Broadway & Washington to close Wednesday in Great Bend
From the City of Great Bend... The City of Great Bend Public Works would like to inform everyone that Wednesday, Aug. 3, as part of the Broadway resurfacing project, there will be work done in the intersection of Broadway and Washington. As such the intersection will be shut down starting at 6:30 AM for the duration of the day. The intersection should be open back up in the evening depending on any unforeseen circumstances.
Barton County Commission meeting agenda (8/3)
The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3yI6g7G. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
Governor's 'Prosperity on the Plains' tour stops in SW Kansas
DODGE CITY – Governor Laura Kelly continued her ‘Prosperity on the Plains’ statewide economic development tour in Dodge City Saturday, according to a media release from her office. \. She met with leaders from Nor-Am Cold Storage, a freezer and production company that opened a 148,000-square-foot Dodge...
