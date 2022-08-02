ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macksville, KS

Part-time Macksville police officer takes own life with KBI near

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 2 days ago
greatbendpost.com

KSNT News

Part-time Kansas police officer dies during standoff with KBI, KHP

STAFFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A part-time police officer is dead following a standoff with Kansas law enforcement in Stafford County. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, it happened around 12:15 p.m. Monday at a home on the 400 block of North Sheaffer in Macksville. Members of the KBI High-Risk Warrant Team and Kansas Highway […]
KWCH.com

Macksville employee under investigation fatally shoots self before arrest

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man who worked for the City of Macksville, serving as a part-time police officer is dead, after, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said, he shot and killed himself during an attempt to arrest him. The KBI said its High Risk Warrant Team, supported by the Kansas Highway Patrol Special Response Team, responded to a request to assist in the execution of a search warrant in Macksville, in Stafford County.
MACKSVILLE, KS
Hutch Post

Man arrested in arson case wanted permanent address

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A man who claims to be from Maryland took a unique way to establish a permanent address with his arrest early Wednesday morning. Robert Laney, who says he is homeless, was arrested at the W. 30th Avenue Yesway store on suspicion of arson. According to the Reno Co. Sheriff’s Department Laney allegedly set fire to a dumpster at the convenience store. When he was detained by law enforcement he said he needed to be taken to jail so he would have a permanent address to collect his disability check and move on from Hutchinson.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (8/2)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/2) At 3:31 a.m. a report of cattle out was made in the 500 block of NW 190 Road in Hoisington. At 10:16 a.m. breathing problems were reported at 619 Cheyenne View Dr. Unconscious / Fainting. At 3:54 p.m. an unconscious/fainting report was...
HOISINGTON, KS
Great Bend Post

Arrest made following chase through Barton Co.

On Monday, Aug. 1 at about 8:45 a.m., a deputy sheriff with the Barton County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle on US-56 Highway, near milepost 219, for a traffic violation. This location is just east of the city of Ellinwood. The driver continued east, refusing to stop for...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (8/1)

BOOKED: Michael Philbern on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Contempt of Court, bond set at $642.50 cash only. BOOKED: Dontae Adams on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Felony Flee and Elude LEO, and Driving Without a License, bond set at $20,000 C/S.
Hutch Post

Two more nighttime fires for HFD

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two other fires Tuesday night added to the stress for Hutchinson firefighters. At 8:41 p.m. firefighters were called to 628 West 22nd. That grease fire was quickly contained. Then at 1:35 this morning, fire crews were called to a garage fire attached to a home. Three...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson man hospitalized after truck rolls into ditch

RENO COUNTY—A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Peterbilt 379 driven by 66-year-old Steven Bradley Hazen of Hutchinson was southbound on Kansas 61 at Parallel when the vehicle left the roadway to the right. The driver overcorrected and rolled into the ditch.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Investigation continues into Reno County gas plant explosion

RENO COUNTY — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says their investigation into the April 14 explosion and fire at the Haven Midstream gas facility near Haven is still open. No timeline was given as to when their investigation would conclude but did say that such investigations usually take as long as six months to complete.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Public Safety
Law Enforcement
Great Bend Post

Great Bend councilmembers to remain unpaid

In Ellinwood, the elected mayor gets paid $100 per meeting and city council members receive $30 each meeting. In Hoisington, the mayor gets $200 plus $10 per meeting. Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis surveyed other cities in Kansas on whether their local governments compensate their elected city council members and mayor. Out of the 42 cities that responded back to Francis, 39 of them pay their elected officials. Compensation varied from $1 a year in Mission Hills to $23,488 per year in Lenexa.
GREAT BEND, KS
adastraradio.com

Unofficial Election Results, Some Races Too Close To Call

Mid-Kansas area elections Tuesday saw one incumbent Kansas State Board of Education member turned out of office, two incumbent state legislators re-nominated, and a sales tax extension in McPherson pass. One County Commission race in Reno County and one statewide race are close enough that provisional and late mail ballots will affect the outcome.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Broadway & Washington to close Wednesday in Great Bend

From the City of Great Bend... The City of Great Bend Public Works would like to inform everyone that Wednesday, Aug. 3, as part of the Broadway resurfacing project, there will be work done in the intersection of Broadway and Washington. As such the intersection will be shut down starting at 6:30 AM for the duration of the day. The intersection should be open back up in the evening depending on any unforeseen circumstances.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Commission meeting agenda (8/3)

The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3yI6g7G. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Governor's 'Prosperity on the Plains' tour stops in SW Kansas

DODGE CITY – Governor Laura Kelly continued her ‘Prosperity on the Plains’ statewide economic development tour in Dodge City Saturday, according to a media release from her office. \. She met with leaders from Nor-Am Cold Storage, a freezer and production company that opened a 148,000-square-foot Dodge...
Great Bend Post

