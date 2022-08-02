Grant expands robotics opportunities for more students across the state

www.thecoastlandtimes.com
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com
ECU Health partners with Acadia Healthcare to build new behavioral health hospital
ECU Health and Acadia Healthcare announced July 19 plans to build a state-of-the-art, 144-bed behavioral health hospital in the medical district of Greenville, less than a mile from ECU Health Medical Center. “This new facility will be a center of excellence, providing North Carolinians with important access to behavioral health services and treatment from specialized clinical teams in a carefully designed environment,” stated a joint press release from the healthcare organizations.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Stop at grocery store for cigar leads to $1 million Powerball win for North Carolina man
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a million-dollar Powerball win by a Mecklenburg County man. John Gerenza, of Charlotte, wanted a cigar, so he stopped at a grocery store and decided to play Powerball, too. He walked out with a ticket that would win him $1 million. Gerenza’s $2...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Miss Oregon Inlet fishing tourney for kids set for Monday
The 8th annual Miss Oregon Inlet Youth Fishing Tournament is set to take place Monday, August 1. Participants ages 6-10 will fish on the first trip from 9:30 a.m. until noon and participants ages 11-16 will fish on the second trip from 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. An awards ceremony...
Comments / 0