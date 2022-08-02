Grant expands robotics opportunities for more students across the state

ECU Health and Acadia Healthcare announced July 19 plans to build a state-of-the-art, 144-bed behavioral health hospital in the medical district of Greenville, less than a mile from ECU Health Medical Center. “This new facility will be a center of excellence, providing North Carolinians with important access to behavioral health services and treatment from specialized clinical teams in a carefully designed environment,” stated a joint press release from the healthcare organizations.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO