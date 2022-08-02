ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BWI summer program shows young people the career opportunities in aviation

By Rachael Cardin
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8GTQ_0h1A8jJu00

BWI summer program shows young people the career opportunities in aviation 01:35

BALTIMORE -- A summer program for Baltimore City kids is exposing the future generation to careers at the airport in hopes they might be interested in the many fields with jobs at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Ricky Smith, executive director of BWI and the Maryland Aviation Administration, said when he was growing up, he never saw the airport or knew that it could offer him a future. But it has.

Part of the reason he is so passionate about this program is because of his upbringing.

"We think the exposure allows these kids to dream and even plan to explore the airport as a career opportunity," he said.

Students WJZ spoke to said they have never been to BWI or on a plane. One said, "I'm just trying to do something great with my life instead of just being out in the streets."

Jim Ports, Secretary of the Maryland Department of Transportation, said this is the sixth year of the program, after a few years off because of COVID-19.

"Working with these kids one on one and giving them opportunities to see airport operations probably for the first time for many of them," he said.

BWI sees 19 million travelers a year and employs 160,000 people, so he hopes these city kids will see themselves in some of these positions one day.

"I want them to remember that everyone has opportunity," Ports said.

Later in the week, the kids at camp are scheduled to go to a Community College of Baltimore County campus and Martin State Airport to learn about other airport operations.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

East Baltimore school gets renovations that benefit students

BALTIMORE -- One lucky Baltimore school is undergoing renovations thanks to a partnership between Revival Baltimore and Lowe's.Students, teachers, and staff at Tench Tilghman Elementary Middle School in East Baltimore will soon set their eyes on a newly renovated kitchen and laundry room."We have serious budget shortfalls. . . . There's so many things we would like to do for the kids and stakeholders that come into these schools but we just don't have the money," Bill Levy, the executive director of public facilities for Baltimore City Public Schools, said.Jason Bass of Revival Baltimore said it was clear that Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore County, MD
Lifestyle
City
Secretary, MD
State
Maryland State
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Lifestyle
Daily Voice

Maryland High School Grad Wins First Place In NASA Competition

A recent Maryland high school graduate has won first place in the student poster competition at the NASA Exploration Science Forum, according to officials. Dominic Alfinito, a 2022 graduate of North County High School in Glen Burnie, presented his asteroid research paper at the conference in Houston, Texas that took place between July 19 and July 21, says the Universities Space Research Association.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Business Monthly

It’s a wrap: 10 years in books for Live! Casino￼

The Cordish Companies and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland recently celebrated 10 years since opening at Arundel Mills, in Hanover. Since opening in mid-2012, the casino and late hotel Maryland has made significant impacts on the state, Anne Arundel County and local community organizations. Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland has...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County schools recruiting teachers, bus drivers & other workers in open houses

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Public Schools is hosting a series of open houses to fill vacant positions ahead of the new school year. The district said it is mainly recruiting teachers, but it is also looking for bus driver candidates, cafeteria workers, grounds workers and other employees. BCPS is hosting three systemwide open houses and six school-specific events, along with two cafeteria worker sessions and one bus driver/attendant event. Registration isn't required, but candidates are encouraged to bring their resumes and be prepared to interview. Here's where to find the open houses: Systemwide Loch Raven High School - Thursday, August 4, from 4 – 7 p.m. Loch...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Harford County's Snowball Trail highlights 17 local stands

ABINGDON, Md. -- All month long Harford County is celebrating the beloved snowball. The county has proclaimed August as Snowball Month and is celebrating the third year of its Snowball Trail.This year's trail features 17 stops across the county."(You can) plan your weekend trip to see how many different snowball stands you can hit," said Megan Hallet of Visit Harford.Benjamin Roberts, the owner of Island Ice in Aberdeen, said making a snowball is about "doing something very simple, very good." At Friendship Snowballs in Abingdon, owner Matthew Roseland says the snowball trail has helped draw in business, but it's their snowballs that keep people coming back. "We take pride in our presentation and what we do here," he said. "We love what we do, we love our community and I think we have top-notch products." A product that keeps you cool as you explore Harford County. If you visit all 17 stands on the trail, stop by Visit Harford for a prize.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bwi#Thurgood Marshall#Bwi Summer#Ports
wnav.com

Mark Your Calendar-American Idol Auditions For Maryland

On September 8th American Idol posted they will be holding in-person auditions in the state, most likely in Baltimore. Washington, DC and areas of Virginia are also expected to host in-person auditions, although it’s hard to determine at this date where exactly where they will be held. But, American...
MARYLAND STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Giant Food is Opening a New Maryland Store

Regional grocery chain Giant Food is opening a new store in Silver Spring, Md., on Friday, replacing an older location about nine miles away, the retailer announced Tuesday. The new store is nearly 65,000-square feet and has an expanded gourmet cheese department, fresh-made sushi and pizza, and a Starbucks café.
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore declares Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Thursday

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Thursday, Aug. 4, with the heat index in the Baltimore area expected to reach 100 degrees. Extended exposure to this type of extreme heat could present a substantial threat to the life and health of vulnerable Baltimore residents, according to city officials. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 97 degrees, and wind from the south will bring more moisture into the area, creating sticky heat, said First Alert Meteorologist Derek Beasley. "That's going to add to those hot...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Jobs
CBS Baltimore

Brooklyn Park bingo hall issued sports wagering license

BALTIMORE -- Bingo World, a bingo hall just outside of Baltimore City, has become the sixth facility in Maryland to be issued a sports wagering license, Maryland Lottery and Gaming announced Monday. The venue completed two days of controlled demonstrations last month during which officials ensured compliance with state requirements. Under the watchful eye of MLG staff, invited guests were able to participate in live wagering. Bingo World is among the 17 entities that were designated by the state to conduct sports wagering. Sportsbooks opened at five Maryland casinos in December. Sportsbooks in the state will contribute 15% of their revenue toward education funding. The General Assembly's Department of Legislative Services estimates casinos will provide between $15 million to $25 million per year for schools, according to the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission.Marylanders approved a ballot question to legalize sports betting during the 2020 election, by a margin of 2 to 1.  
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Comfortable start with warm front on the way

BALTIMORE --- We have a refreshing start for our Wednesday, but heat is on the horizon! We ditched the humidity overnight thanks to a cold front. Unfortunately, a warm front is on the way, so our break from the sticky weather will be short-lived.Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 93 this afternoon and a low of 75 tonight. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Baltimore and Annapolis areas. That means pollution levels may be unhealthy for sensitive groups like the elderly, children and those with asthma or heart disease.Intense heat and humidity is expected Thursday, with a high of 97 but feeling well into the triple digits. We could get a couple of spotty storms that evening.   On Friday, a cold front will bring widespread storms, and more chances for storms this weekend. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore spending board approves $60K in GTTF complaint

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's spending board on Wednesday approved a $60,000 settlement with a man who sued the city after he spent over a year in prison when he was arrested by members of the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force. According to the board's agenda, GTTF officers Evodio Hendrix, Wayne Jenkins, Marcus Taylor, and Maurice Ward arrested Derrick Anderson in connection with a reported shooting in 2016. The officers found a handgun on him and he faced a slew of gun charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm. Anderson plead guilty to possession of a regulated firearm and served 14...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Now she is beautiful:' Massive statue of Virgin Mary back in Maryland after year-long restoration

EMMITSBURG, Md. -- Attracting upwards of 300,000 visitors a year from around the world, it's hard to call The National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, Maryland a hidden gem, but the Frederick County holy site remains relatively unknown."You can call it a hidden gem because there are so many people who don't yet know about it," said Dawn Walsh, director of the National Shrine Grotto.The shrine sits on a hill above the campus of Mount St. Mary's University. "There is something palpably peaceful here, and everybody can attest to it," said Walsh.But the most recognizable feature, a...
EMMITSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Zoo welcomes two new baby chicks

BALTIMORE – The Maryland Zoo announced Tuesday that two Von der Decken's Hornbill chicks hatched last month.  The two-week-old chicks hatched in early July, and won't be visible to the public for several weeks. That's because of the mother bird's nesting instinct, which is to mud up the nest until the chicks are large enough, according to the zoo. Right now, the nest only has an entrance for the male bird to bring in food, but eventually, the mother will need to open the nest to bring the growing chicks food as well.  The birds, named after German explorer Baron Karl...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimoresnap.com

Baltimore MET Gala – Joy Baltimore

The collections within the walls of the Baltimore Museum of Art weren’t the only works of art on display at the inaugural “Baltimore MET Gala.” Many of the fête’s guests were works of art themselves – turned out in glamorous over-the-top fashion: many posing for photos on the carpet leading up to the BMA’s front doors.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
64K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy