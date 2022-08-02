New courses in trades and technical fields offered at BCCC

www.thecoastlandtimes.com
Upcoming construction protects, tree protection discussed at Nags Head Planning Board meeting
The July 19 Town of Nags Head Planning Board began with a presentation from town engineer David Ryan. Ryan provided an overview of the Epstein Street Bathhouse capital project, located at 5701 S. Virginia Dare Trail. Construction is expected to begin on October 1. The project includes demolition of the existing building, improved ADA access to the bathhouse and beach, modification of the existing septic system and parking lot modification and enhancement. Construction is expected to take six months.
Community Resource Day to be held Thursday in Swan Quarter
The Economic Improvement Center is holding a Community Resource Day at Mattamuskeet High School in Swan Quarter on Thursday, August 4 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. This will be a drive through event. Items available include household products, backpacks, water, gas cards, personal protection equipment as well as resources and information from community partners.
ECU Health partners with Acadia Healthcare to build new behavioral health hospital
ECU Health and Acadia Healthcare announced July 19 plans to build a state-of-the-art, 144-bed behavioral health hospital in the medical district of Greenville, less than a mile from ECU Health Medical Center. “This new facility will be a center of excellence, providing North Carolinians with important access to behavioral health services and treatment from specialized clinical teams in a carefully designed environment,” stated a joint press release from the healthcare organizations.
Kitty Hawk to buy former Sentara Healthcare property
Pasquotank County attorney Mike Cox confirmed Tuesday morning that the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners voted 4-2 Monday night to accept a $4.1 million bid from Town of Kitty Hawk officials to buy a 6-acre parcel at 5200 Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk. Pasquotank has owned the Dare County property since...
Manteo commissioners receive monthly reports
“I’m really proud of where this town is going . . . It’s clean thanks to our staff. We heard from the wastewater people,” said Mayor Bobby Owens the end of the July 20, 2022, Manteo Board of Commissioners meeting. The mayor continued, “I would like to...
Reflections by the Sea: Column turned into book in hopes of creating ripple effect
Even the tiniest of pebbles can create ripples when dropped in a large body of water. When Betsy Ore Glass began photographing life at the beach and reflecting on how her surroundings tied into faith, she had hoped it would have a lasting effect on those whom it reached. She now offers a body of work – Reflections by the Sea – that was crafted to share compassion, glorification of God and breathtaking imagery.
Rodanthe Bridge now open to traffic
The North Carolina Department of Transportation officially opened the Rodanthe Bridge to traffic on Thursday, July 28. The first southbound vehicles began moving across the structure at 11:40 a.m. and northbound lanes were opened at 12:20 p.m. The new 2.4-mile bridge extends over Pamlico Sound between the southern end of...
National Night Out event set in Swan Quarter
Hyde County and partnering agencies are holding a National Night Out event on August 2 from 6-9 p.m. The event will take place at the Hyde County Health Department, located at 1151 Main Street in Swan Quarter, and admission is free. The. National Night Out will feature a bounce house,...
Faye (Woodard) Sawyer
Faye Sawyer, 79, of Columbia, died Friday, July 29, 2022 at her home. Faye was born in Tyrrell County on April 9, 1943 to the late John and Hazel Chambers Woodard. She was married to Guy Sawyer, who survives. She worked as an accounting technician for the Tyrrell County Government....
Town of Manteo sets National Night Out event
National Night out returns to the Town of Manteo on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The free, fun community-police awareness event is set for 4 to 7 p.m. at Cartwright Park on Bideford Street adjacent to the Keeper Richard Etheridge Statue and Pea Island Cookhouse Museum. The afternoon event features food...
Coast Guard, other agencies searching Pamlico sound for missing boater
The Coast Guard reported late Wednesday afternoon, August 3 that it has crews searching the Pamlico Sound for a missing boater after he did not return to shore as expected Tuesday evening. The missing boater has been identified as John Hess, 38, from Buxton. Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector...
Family of lifeguards help keep beachgoers safe
Lifeguards Carly and Ellie Gardill pose with their dog Punkin after competing in several ocean rescue events held on the beach recently in Kill Devil Hills. The Gardill sisters, along with brother Nick, lifeguard for Duck and Southern Shores. All of the ocean rescue services from Corolla to Ocracoke competed...
‘Welcome to Avon’ sign reported stolen, Dare County Sheriff’s Office seeks assistance locating those responsible
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office received a report on July 31, 2022 that the sign on the north end of Avon that reads “Welcome to Avon, Historically Named Kinnakeet” had been stolen sometime on or around July 30. The sign is roughly 6 ft. by 4 ft....
Arizona man seriously injured after vehicle struck by utility truck in Kill Devil Hills
The Kill Devil Hills Police Department has reported a collision that occurred Sunday, July 31, 2022 on US 158 that resulted in serious injuries. Additionally, KDHPD stated the highway was closed for around two hours. “At approximately 8:48 a.m. a 2019 Nissan operated by a 72 year old male from...
Information being sought for Jarvisburg hit and run with serious injury
The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in a hit and run that occurred late Tuesday night, August 2 in the Jarvisburg area and caused serious injury. CCSO reported that the incident occurred between 11:20 and 11:30 p.m. along US 158 near Peachtree Street in...
